Man who died following Aughnacloy collision is named
The man who died following a road traffic collision in Aughnacloy on Monday 26 September was 44-year-old Niall McDonald from the Dungannon area, police have confirmed.
By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:49 pm
Mr McDonald was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road.
Sergeant Green commented: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr McDonald walking in the area between approximately 11pm and midnight, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 1978 – 26/09/22.”