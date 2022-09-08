Man who died in M1 accident is named

The motorway was closed for some time while enquiries were carried out at the scene but has since reopened to traffic.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 10.40am, that a white BMW 520 car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction. Emergency services attended but Phillip sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling east-bound on the M1, in the area of the Stangmore junction, between 10.30am and 10.40am on Wednesday morning, and who has dash-cam footage from that area, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 496 07/09/22.”