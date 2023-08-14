Peter Howard from Boehringer Ingelheim started the meeting, reminding them that pneumonia challenges usually start out with a viral infection, before opportunistic bacteria get a chance to take hold.

A case can cost £51/dairy calf and £103/beef calf at the time of treatment, but the ongoing costs are the most worrying. A reduction in daily liveweight gain for beef and dairy calves, as well as reduced milk yield in first and second lactations in dairy cattle results from cases of pneumonia.

For every calf you see with a case of pneumonia, you can guarantee seemingly unaffected cohorts have been working hard to stave off the disease.

Pictured at the recent youngstock meeting held in Ballymena Mart. (Pic: Lisnafillan Farm Vets)

This has been shown in trials, where vaccinating has been shown to increase weight gain, even against calves in the unvaccinated groups that were not seen to have any signs of disease.

This is because vaccines will reduce the pathogenic challenge and therefore reduce the energy cost to a calf to fight off the disease.

Peter also reiterated when discussing Boehringer’s vaccine range, that vaccines require special treatment after purchase. They have been carefully manufactured and processed, and then maintained at specific temperatures until they leave the veterinary practice. It is important to keep them cool while transporting home and to refrigerate until the point of use.

Aaron Brown from Trouw, stated that calf housing should have the key purpose of minimising stress and minimising pathogen burdens. Hygiene, climate and environment are the biggest factors effecting pathogen burden, while the immune response is affected by colostrum, vaccination, nutrition and stress.

Getting the environment right will help reduce cases of pneumonia. A warm, dry, bright and clean environment is important. Air movement should be within 0.1-0.3m/s.

Cold stress is a major problem for young calves in the first four weeks of life, when their thermoneutral zone is 15oC, so any temperature lower than this requires a lot of energy to be utilised, just to maintain their core temperature.

Cold stress is intensified by moisture, and a damp bed can cost you up to 70g/d of liveweight gain per calf.

Though 1.5m2 is the required stocking density, an aim of 2.5-3m2 drastically improves growth weights, welfare and reduces the bacterial burden. Group sizes should be kept to less than 12, with four to eight calves per group seen as ideal.

Aaron also emphasised how important the first few weeks of life are nutritionally for calves, they are developing their immune system, but also their major organs. Damage to the lungs in the developmental stage can be costly.

Richard Beattie from Chestnutt Animal Feeds discussed the importance of maintaining a high plane of nutrition during weaning to help support the immune.

It is a very stressful period for both dairy and suckler calves. Milk reared beef and dairy calves should ideally be eating 2kg of starter feed at the time of weaning. Weaning gradually allows the rumen to adapt, while feed presentation and a source of clean water are crucial to maximise the intakes.

Ensure a quality concentrate is fed, which is high in starch and vitamin E, and containing an organic source of selenium to support the immune system. Feeding straw along with feed at this stage helps maximise feed conversion rates. Aids such as pulmosure / pulmo cx can be added to help support calves through respiratory challenges.

Vet Sam McNabney, went through the main pathogens involved in pneumonia, explaining how they cause disease and the common clinical signs. Sam reminded everyone about the importance of having a pneumonia management plan tailored to your individual farm’s needs.

Testing; including nasal swabs, blood sampling and postmortems are vital to establish what pathogens are present, in order to treat and prevent appropriately. As always prevention is better than cure and vaccinating is crucial in the fight against pneumonia, but testing allows you to make sure you are targeting the correct pathogens and not wasting money unnecessarily. When it comes to treatment options, carrying out culture and sensitivity on samples allows us to investigate any antibiotic resistance and make sure treatments are actually going to work.

Early detection of pneumonia and early treatment allows us to reduce the severity of the disease, minimise losses in growth rates and development and prevent severe lifelong limitations on production. Monitoring calf signals is crucial to provide an early indication of disease, and this includes eye scores, nose scores, monitoring coughs and rectal temperatures.

Sam concluded that no one would want to be writing a cheque for the losses from an outbreak of pneumonia – if the cost of treatment and time was calculated, along with the long-term production losses, whether it be from reduced growth rates and increased finishing times or reduced lifetime milk yields.

Lisnafillan Farm Vets offer on farm consultations, pneumonia vaccination plans, a range testing options and postmortems. Please contact the surgery to discuss your needs with one of the team, on 07791146060.