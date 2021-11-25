Markethill Christmas charity auction raises £43,000

The event was sponsored by Primestock Meats, Lurgan and the judge was Gareth Corrie, Newtownards.

The supreme champion, a steer from D Mullen, Keady, weighed 798k and sold at £2850 to Hewitt Meats, Loughgall.

The reserve champion, a heifer from N. Harvey, Armagh, weighed 674k and sold at £2250 to Farmgate Meats, Magheralin.

Butcher’s Choice, a heifer from D Mullen, Keady weighed 596k and sold at £2100 to Eugene McEntee Butchers, Crossmaglen.

Second place heifer from A Callaghan, 640k, sold at £2220 to J Alexander.

Third place heifer from M Tumilty, 638k, sold at £1700 to J Stephens.

Second place steer from E McEntee, 774k, sold at £2200 to P Bailie.

Third place steer from J Murray, 770k sold at £1980 to M D Livestock.

First place lambs from N McNiece sold at £134 each to Linden Foods242.

Second place lambs from J Henry sold at £135 each to A Ward.

Third place lambs from J Henry sold at £137 each to A Ward.

Other prices include from a Killeen producer 524k at £1700 324p/k: 582k at £1580 271p/k: Armagh producer 708k £1890 267p/k: Katesbridge producer 648k £1710 264p/k: Ballyward producer 674k £1770 263p/k: Katesbridge producer 612k £1560 255p/k: Ballyward producer 720k £1830 254p/k: Cullyhanna producer 716k £1800 251p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 712k £1770 249p/k: Ballyward producer 752k £1850 246p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 738k £1810 245p/k and Katesbridge producer 746k £1830 245p/k.