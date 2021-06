Markethill Mart: Beef bred cows selling to £1645

Cow/heifers sold from £190 to £198 per 100 kilos for 744k at £1395 from a Portadown farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £118 to £135 per 100 kilos for 698k at £945 from a Glennane producer followed by £130 per 100 kilos for 748k at £975 for a Jerrettspass producer.

Second quality Friesians sold to £100 to £115 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 704k £1395 £198.00; Laurencetown farmer 718k £1415 £197.00; Banbridge farmer 572k £1095 £191.00; Newry farmer 926k £1645 £178.00; Cullyhanna farmer 968k £1695 £175.00; Newry farmer 774k £1325 £171.00; Poyntzpass farmer 814k £1365 £168.00 and Armagh farmer 798k £1335 £167.

Friesian cull cows

Glenanne farmer 698k £945 £135.00; Jerrettspass farmer 748k £975 £130.00; Jerrettspass farmer 670k £865 £129.00; Markethill farmer 652k £835 £128.00; Jerrettspass farmer 724k £885 £122.00 and Glenanne farmer 730k £865 £119.

Calves

110 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves under six weeks sold from £250 to £350 for a week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £325 for a four week old Simmental.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £240 to £365 for a six week old Belgian Blue followed by £305 for a four week old Charolais.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £350; Simmental £325; Aberdeen Angus £320; Aberdeen Angus £305; Hereford £300; Limousin £295 and Charolais £290.

Heifer calves