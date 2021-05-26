Markethill Mart: Dairy stock selling to £1920

A Poyntzpass farmer received £1650 and £1600 for calved heifers.

A Markethill producer sold a in calf third calver at £1550.

Cull cows

The 130 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Heavy beef cows sold to £206 per 100 kilos for 880k Belgian Blue at £1825 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £200 per 100 kilos for 678k Charolais at £1355 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Main demand for good quality cows from £150 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £125 to £146 per 100 kilos for 648k at £945 from a Dromara farmer.

The same owner received £145 per 100 kilos for 700k at £1015.

Second quality Friesians sold from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Kilkeel farmer 886k £1825 £206.00; Cullyhanna farmer 678k £1355 £200.00; Armagh farmer 790k £1465 £185.00; Newry farmer 780k £1375 £176.00; Tandragee farmer 820k £1335 £163.00; Tassagh farmer 896k £1435 £160.00 and Armagh farmer 806k £1225 £152.

Friesian cull cows

Dromara farmer 648k £945 £146.00; Dromara farmer 702k £1015 £145.00; Dungannon farmer 606k £875 £144.00; Dromara farmer 702k £965 £138.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 762k £1035 £136.00; Warrenpoint farmer 748k £1005 £134.00; Coagh farmer 742k £985 £133.00 and Kilkeel farmer 732k £955 £130.

Calves

170 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold to a top of £375 for a three week old Belgian Blue followed by £370 for a three week old Aberdeen Angus.

All good quality bull calves from £260 to £360 each.

Heifer calves reached £415 for a four week Belgian Blue followed by £400 for a four week old Charolais.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £240 to £355 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £375; Aberdeen Angus £370; Limousin £360; Charolais £355; Charolais £355; Charolais £350; Belgian Blue £350 and Simmental £345.

