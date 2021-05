Good quality light lambs sold from 580p to 658p per kilo for 18.7 kilos for 18.7 kgs at £123 each, followed by 625p per kilo for 20 kilos at £125.

Heavy lambs sold from £130 to £136 each and averaged £133.50 each.

Top rate of 563p per kilo for 24 kilos at £135 each.

Fleshed cull ewes sold in a firmer demand from £120 to £166 each.

A full yard of ewes and lambs returned a very firm demand.

Doubles to £300.

Singles to £260 each.

Heavy lambs

Middletown farmer : 24k £135 563p : Dungannon seller : 24k £133 554p : Tynan farmer : 25k £136 544p : Cullyhanna farmer : 25k £136 544p : Armagh producer : 25k £132 528p and Tynan seller : 26.1k £134 513p.

Light spring lambs