Markethill Mart: Quality doubles selling from £240 to £295 each

The 760 spring lambs maintained a very firm demand with good quality light lambs selling to 667p per kilo for 19.2 kilos at £128 each from a Markethill farmer followed by 657p per kilo for 21 kilos at £138 each from an Armagh producer.

All top quality light lambs sold steadily from 630p to 654p per kilo.

The entire entry of light lambs averaged 21.8 kilos at £137 per head 629p per kilo.

Heavy lambs sold from 550p to 602p per kilo for 24 kilos at £144.50 each from a Banbridge farmer followed by 600p per kilo for 24 kilos at £144 each from an Armagh producer.

The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged 25 kilos at £143 each.

The 350 cull ewes sold in a steady demand.

Fleshed ewes sold from £110 to £140 each and plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.

An entry of 100 lots of ewes and lambs sold in a steady demand with good quality doubles to £345.

All good quality doubles sold from £240 to £295 each.

Singles sold to £250 each with several more from £200 to £245 each.

Heavy lambs

Banbridge farmer : 24k £144.50 602p : Armagh producer : 24k £144 600p : Aughnacloy seller : 24k £143.50 598p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 24k £142.50 594p : Loughgilly producer : 24k £142 592p : Newry producer : 24.8k £143 577p : Markethill farmer : 25.1k £143 579p and Hamiltonsbawn farmer : 25.2k £143.50 569p.

Light spring lambs