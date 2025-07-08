Markethill Mart saw 100% clearance of sheep, cull ewes to £238

An entry of 1410 sheep presented for sale at Markethill on Monday 7th July returned 100% clearance with firm demand in all sections.

Store lambs reached 795p/k for 14.6k at £116 for a Newry producer.

The same owner received 745p/k for 15.5k at £115.50 and 728p/k for 15.1k at £110.

Main demand for store lambs from 611-684p/k.

Midweight lambs sold to 625p/k for 20k at £125 for a Markethill producer and a top price of £139 was paid for 23k (604p/k) to a Loughbrickland farmer.

Main demand from 587-599p/k.

Heavy lambs sold readily up to 640p/k for 26k at £166.50 paid to a Newtownhamilton producer, followed by 637p/k for 27k at £172 for a Portadown producer.

The 300 cull ewes sold to a top of £238, £234, £232 and £230.

Main demand from £206-£230, with plainer types from £160-226 and poorer types from £100-140 per head.

Store lambs

Newry producer 14.6k £116 795p/k: 15.5k £115.50 745p/k: 15.1k £110 728p/k: 15.6k £113 724p/k: Lislea producer 14.9k £107 718p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 17.3k £118.50 685p/k and Lislea producer 13.6k £92 676p/k:

Midweight lambs

Markethill producer 20k £125 625p/k: Portadown producer 21.4k £132 617p/k: Portadown producer 21.5k £131.50 612p/k: Moy producer 20.5k £125 610p/k: Armagh producer 20k £121.50 608p/k and Loughbrickland producer 23k £139 604p/k:

Heavy lambs

Newtownhamilton producer 26k £166.50 640p/k: Portadown producer 27k £172 637p/k: 26.5k £168 634p/k: Markethill producer 25k £157 628p/k: Armagh producer 27.4k £172 628p/k: Keady producer 27.6k £171.50 621p/k and Newtownhamilton producer 25k £155 620p/k.

No sheep sale Monday 14th July.