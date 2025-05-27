Marking 200 Years of History: The Launch of The Impartial Reporter 1825-2025 Exhibition

At the opening of the exhibition are, from l-r, Rodney Edwards, Editor, Impartial Reporter, Joanna McVey, former Managing Director of the Impartial Reporter, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District John McClaughry, and Catherine Scott and Sinead Reilly, Museum Development Officers, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

A NEW exhibition, ‘The Impartial Reporter 1825-2025: Reporting 200 Years of History from the Archives,’ has opened at Enniskillen Castle.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched on May 19 – exactly 200 years to the day of the publication of the newspaper’s first-ever edition by its first editor and owner William Trimble – the exhibition was formally opened by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Chair John McClaughry with Joanna McVey, former Managing Director of The Impartial Reporter and direct descendent of William Trimble, delivering the guest speech.

The exhibition explores the unique history of The Impartial Reporter and its central role in chronicling local life and reporting on social and political change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating two centuries of journalism, the exhibition includes a display of historic artefacts, documents, photographs, memorabilia and personal archives.

It provides an insight into the history of the Trimble family, with six generations of the family being involved in the running of the newspaper since 1825, and also highlights some of the major transformations that have taken place in the processes behind the printing, publishing, reporting and distributing of news stories.

Speaking at the exhibition launch, Mr McClaughry said: “As one of Ireland’s oldest papers, The Impartial Reporter has covered many significant news stories and events in its 200-year history. From the Famine, Home Rule, World War I and II and the Easter Rising to the G8 Summit in 2013, Royal visits and local community events. The Impartial Reporter continues to be a significant part of community life in Fermanagh, and this is a credit to the Trimble family.”

Ms McVey spoke about her family’s contribution to the newspaper’s history since 1825.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna also recognised the invaluable contribution of past and present staff members in shaping and sustaining The Impartial Reporter throughout its history, with many former and current staff present at the launch or represented by family members on the evening.

Current Editor Rodney Edwards concluded the speeches part of the event by recognising the continuing importance of the newspaper’s history and legacy in looking forward to the future.

Bringing the past to the present, Victoria Johnston, from The Impartial Reporter, presented Mr McClaughry with a framed image of his father, Councillor Caldwell McClaughry, then Chairman of Fermanagh District Council, who appeared in the first-ever colour photograph published by The Impartial Reporter in 1991.

“The Impartial Reporter 1825-2025: Reporting 200 Years of History Through the Archives” exhibition continues at Enniskillen Castle until September 28. Normal opening hours and admission rates apply. To find out more please visit the Enniskillen Castle website at www.enniskillencastle.co.uk or telephone 028 6632 5000.