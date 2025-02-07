Marking 60 years of rapid returns

Leader Joe Crawford, left, and fellow members prepare to celebrate 60 years since Legacurry Table Tennis Club was formed in the old church hall.

A TABLE tennis club formed at Legacurry Presbyterian Church in rural County Down, a few miles from Lisburn, marks its 60th anniversary next month.

It’s a club where members of all abilities and levels of fitness enjoy playing in good company at home or when competing in the Belfast and District Table Tennis League.

Founded in the congregation’s old hall, the club now has splendid facilities in the modern hall opened during 1988. With four tables, excellent flooring and lighting, plus adjacent kitchen, members can comfortably enjoy a sport that generates fellowship, fitness and fun.

Strongly supported by the church community, Legacurry Table Tennis Club continues to thrive. Long time Club Leader Joe Crawford emphasises that new members, from 16 year olds to retirees, are made welcome.

“Table tennis is a very sociable sport played by over 300 million people worldwide. From friends having some fun up to competitors in the Olympics and Paralympics, this sport attracts those enjoying taking part as much as those of a much more competitive nature. Our club mantra is be as gracious in defeat as in victory. If we had fun, Legacurry has won!

“A sport that can be tried and enjoyed for minimal outlay as bats cost from just £20 upwards, making this a very affordable way to socialise and stay fit at Legacurry Table Tennis Club on Monday evenings from October to March each winter.”

Looking back, Joe recalls many memorable evenings in times past competing in the East Down Churches League against friendly rivals such as Bright and Clonduff, to name but two. Matches were also played in the Lisburn League in an era where teams comprised two ladies and four men.

Nowadays matches are in the Belfast and District League, which has over 200 registered players in table tennis clubs from Ballymena across greater Belfast to Newtownards.

Competition is keen with two Legacurry Club teams, each of up to four of all ages and both genders, enjoying the buzz of meeting and sometimes beating teams, not only representing other clubs, but other cultures. Those from the Far East pursuing their studies or professional careers in Northern Ireland are currently very active in local table tennis circles.

Legacurry members are happy to win matches and trophies, but much more important is the major impact their club has on the whole church. Over six decades those passing through the club have played a positive part in the congregation and wider community.

This is a club and a sport where the fellowship of friends can remain lifelong. Many members play well beyond the three score years and ten – keeping fit and agile enough to play against younger members! Young and old, male and female, are equally valued.

Aside from learning from fellow members, players benefit from Table Tennis Ulster support at one of their centres of excellence in nearby Lisburn Racquets Club.

Legacurry Table Tennis Club meets from 7.30pm on winter Monday evenings in the Main Hall. For details please contact Joe Crawford on 0797 4235491.