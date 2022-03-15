Mart raises £46,530 for Cancer Fund for Children in memory of Theo

This fantastic amount was raised by Markethill mart, through their Christmas Charity Show and Sale.

The event was held in memory of one-year-old Theo Hill, who sadly passed away in October last year.

Cancer Fund for Children chief executive, Phil Alexander, thanked Markethill mart for their “incredible generosity”.

Amy Muldrew, Jamie Hewitt and Louise Hill present Cancer Fund for Children’s CEO, Phil Alexander and former Ulster and Ireland Rugby caption, Rory Best with a cheque for £46,530. The funds were raised through a Christmas Charity Show & Sale which was held in memory of one year old Theo Hill who passed away in October 2021.

Mr Alexander commented: “Behind every childhood cancer diagnosis, a whole family is affected.

“Markethill Livestock’s donation will help us make a real difference to so many children and families whose lives have been impacted by cancer.

“We want to thank everyone who donated or took part in the auction.

“We are extremely grateful to the wider Markethill Livestock family for their incredible generosity.”

Amy Muldrew, from Markethill mart, added: “We as a family have seen first hand the impact that Cancer Fund for Children have, and we cannot thank our customers and staff enough for their generosity.

“We are humbled to part of a farming community who give so generously to enable the vital work of Cancer Fund for Children in caring for sick children and their families during some of the most difficult days.”

Present at the cheque presentation were Cancer Fund for Children’s ambassador, former Ulster, Ireland, and Lions rugby captain Rory Best, who is a friend of the Hewitt family, and the charity’s chief executive Phil Alexander.