Marti Pellow – best known as the lead singer of Wet, Wet, Wet – will take to the stage at Custom House Square, Belfast, next year as part of his Love Is All Around summer shows.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a string of iconic performances over the years, Marti Pellow is returning to the stage with his Love Is All Around Summer Shows.

This much-anticipated series will include an unforgettable night at Custom House Square Belfast on 23 August 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Is All Around was a number one hit for the Scottish band after it featured in the iconic 90s movie, Four Weddings and a Funeral. In fact, the song sat at the top of the charts for 15 weeks in 1994!

Marti Pellow. (Pic: Freelance)

Marti’s 2025 shows promise to deliver everything fans love – timeless hits, heartfelt ballads, and the undeniable energy that only Marti brings. Looking ahead to the upcoming shows, Marti commented: “It’s been a while but I can’t wait to be back in Belfast city, playing all the hits from over the years.

“I’ve had the privilege of playing some iconic shows in Belfast, but this one is going to be something special.

“See you all there for one big Marti party.”

With a career spanning decades, Marti Pellow has cemented himself as one of the most beloved voices in music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marti Pellow. (Pic: Freelance)

As the frontman of Wet Wet Wet and through his successful solo career, he has touched millions with his unmistakable sound and ability to connect with audiences.

From chart-topping singles to heartfelt ballads, Marti’s voice remains as powerful and moving as ever.

Returning to Belfast for the first time in several years, Marti is also heading to other exciting venues across the UK and Ireland, as part of a summer tour that promises to be one of his most memorable yet.

These performances will bring fans together for magical evenings under the stars, celebrating the music that has defined a generation.