Marts: Another fine show of cattle at Armoy Mart, fat cows top price of £1,580
Steers sold to £1,900 for a 650kgs Charolais.
Heifers sold to £1,410 for 510kgs and fat cows top priced at £1,580.
Leading prices
Gillian and Bradley, Armoy, Charolais, 650kgs £1,900. Pat McBride, Ballycastle, Charolais, 670kgs £1,860, 600kgs £1,440. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Friesian, 580kgs £1,390, 500kgs £1,250, 550kgs £1,240, 600kgs £1,530. John Wilson, Armoy, Charolais, 560kgs £1,570, 500kgs £1,400, 460kgs £1,390, 480kgs £1,420, 400kgs £1,180, 460kgs £1,400, 440kgs £1,320, 530kgs £1,470, 480kgs £1,300. Walter McBride, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 530kgs £1,490, 410kgs £1,180, 400kgs £1,180, 450kgs £1,190. George Caldwell, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs £1,280, 510kgs £1,270, 500kgs £1,270. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs £1,350, 500kgs £1,360. Ken McCord, Kells, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs £1,300. Dessie McCollum, Loughguile, Belgian Blue, 480kgs £1,200, 560kgs £1,300. Paddy Kelly, Ballycastle, Stabiliser, 540kgs £1,410, 450kgs £1,190, 500kgs £1,350. Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, Charolais, 620kgs £1,570, 570kgs £1,410, 660kgs £1,530. Ian Mathews, Ballycastle, Charolais, 580kgs £1,380, 380kgs £1,020. Loughlan Black, Mosside, Limousin, 580kgs £1,560, 520kgs £1,360. Sam Oliver, Limavady, Friesian, 660kgs £1,640, 700kgs £1,690, 640kgs £1,530, 600kgs £1,400. Brian McKeown, Randalstown, Belgian Blue, 670kgs £1,680. John Sinclair, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs £1,350, 460kgs £1,280, 460kgs £1,290, 530kgs £1,320, 500kgs £1,290, 460kgs £1,260, 510kgs £1,380, 430kgs £1,190. Adrian Murphy, Ballyclare, Limousin, 450kgs £1,180, 440kgs £1,110, 520kgs £1,050.
Heifers
Pat McBride, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 510kgs £1,410, 570kgs £1,440. John Wilson, Armoy, Charolais, 440kgs £1,340, 400kgs £1,120, 480kgs £1,320, 390kgs £1,070, 500kgs £1,430, 410kgs £1,120, 40kgs £1,080. Des McCollum, Loughguile, Belgian Blue, 560kgs £1,420, 490kgs £1,330. William McCormick, Ballycastle, Friesian, 630kgs £1,400, 530kgs £1,180. Sam Creith, Mosside, Limousin, 410kgs £1,180, 430kgs £1,230, 470kgs £1,180. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Hereford, 600kgs £1,280. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 490kgs £1,220, 490kgs £1,160. I Mathews, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs £1,310, 500kgs £1,180.
Fat cows
Gillan and Bradley, Armoy, Charolais, 790kgs £1,580, 780kgs £1,320. Robert Miskelly, Stranocum, Hereford, 900kgs £1,700. S Scullion, Glenarm, Simmental, 640kgs £1,230, 860kgs £1,160, 700kgs £1,100. Richard Laughlin, Ballymoney, Longhorn, 770kgs £1,350.
