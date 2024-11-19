Marts: Another firm week of trade at Fivemiletown Mart, cattle to £1700/620kg
Another firm trade this week in Fivemiletown with cattle selling to £1700/620kg and topped 388ppk.
G Vance £1700/620kg £1100/450kg P Treacy £1260/460kg M Stewart £1150/490kg £1050/410kg £1030/340kg W Johnston £1110/400kg £1000/360kg £850/380kg K Kelly £1110/400kg H Armstrong £950/370kg £770/320kg K Murray £810/270kg £740/210kg £680/180kg £660/170kg £650/180kg and H Armstrong £800/320kg £620/220kg.
