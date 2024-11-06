Marts: Another good entry of cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef bullocks to £2172

Thursday 31st October 2024: Another good entry of 430 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 324p for a British Blue 610kg at £1676, Friesian cows to 212p for 620kg at £1314 and beef heifers to 294p for 660kg at £1940.

Beef bullocks to 306p for 710kg at £2172 and to a top per head of £2373 for 830kg.

Friesian bullocks to 239p for 690kg at £1642 and 780kg at £1856.

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows

S Martin, Newtownards British Blue 610kg £1976 (324), 900kg £2892 (322), J McKenna, Maghera Blonde d'Aquitaine 770kg £2140 (278), R Chambers, Bushmills Limousin 650kg £1807 (278), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 730kg £2029 (278), Charolais 700kg £1883 (269), McAuley Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 860kg £2270 (264), J McKenna Limousin 700kg £1834 (262), 700kg £1820 (260), A Wilson, Dungannon Limousin 680kg £1713 (252), G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 680kg £1706 (251), M and F Speers Limousin 670kg £1675 (250), H Gamble, Bangor Simmental 670kg £1641 (245), R Chambers Limousin 650kg £1573 (242), McAuley Brothers Charolais 800kg £1920 (240) and TJ McLornan Limousin 640kg £1536 (240).

Holstein/Friesian cows

A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare Friesian 620kg £1314 (212), J and C Kane, Ballycastle Friesian 850kg £1547 (182), 660kg £1168 (177), R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein 790kg £1327 (168), S Petticrew, Martinstown Friesian 680kg £1122 (165), T McBride, Toomebridge Friesian 590kg £973 (165), J and C Kane Holstein 580kg £951 (164), D Wallace, Antrim Holstein 800kg £1312 (164), G N McMullan, Carnlough Holstein 600kg £984 (164), J and C Kane Friesian 630kg £1026 (163), J Maybin, Kells Friesian 530kg £858 (162), A.M Crawford, Ballynure Holstein 650kg £1046 (161), 580kg £933 (161), S Agnew, Ballyclare Friesian 600kg £936 (156), J Young, Randalstown Holstein 600kg £924 (154) and R Crawford, Glarryford Friesian 630kg £963 (153).

Beef heifers

S Brown, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus 660kg £1940 (294), H and S Griffin, Portglenone Simmental 710kg £2037 (287), F McNeilly, Glarryford Charolais 570kg £1607 (282), TJ McLornan Limousin 570kg £1584, Nutts Corner Limousin 570kg £1584 (278), N Collins, Aghadowey Aberdeen Angus 670kg £1842 (275), H and F Griffin Limousin 540kg £1458 (270), R Chambers Limousin 650kg £1722 (265), G Martin, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1557 (264), 620kg £1587 (256), S Brown Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1510 (256), 580kg £1473 (254), 590kg £1486 (252), J Johnstown, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 670kg £1675 (250), S Brown Aberdeen Angus 660kg (1650 (250) and S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin Shorthorn 740 (1850 (250).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

N Collins, Aghadowey Simmental 830kg £2373, A McLeister, Portglenone Charolais 850kg £2371, 800kg £2368, H J K and J Walls, Magherafelt Charolais 820kg £2337, M Farr, Ballinderry Charolais 780kg £2308, C Kelly, Knockloughrim Limousin 840kg £2259, A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 770kg £2256, Charolais 780kg £2254, N Collins, Aghadowey Aberdeen Angus 810kg £2243, A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 780kg £2215, M Farr, Ballinderry Charolais 710kg £2172, N Collins, Aghadowey Belgian Blue 790kg £2164, H J K and J Walls, Magherfelt Charolais 750kg £2160 and A Millar, Antrim Charolais 940kg £2152.

Top per kilo

M Farr, Ballinderry Charolais 710kg £2172 (306), Belgian Blue 620kg £1878 (303), Limousin 660kg £1980 (300), Limousin 680kg £2040 (300), 630kg £1890 (300), Charolais 650kg £1950 (300), J Lynn, Coagh Charolais 620kg £1860 (300), Limousin 670kg £2003 (299), A McLeister, Portglenone Charolais 800kg £2368 (296), M Farr, Ballinderry Charolais 780kg £2308 (296), Limousin 730kg £2146 (294), A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 770kg £2256 (293), C Kelly, Knockloughrim Limousin 660kg £1927 (292) and M Farr, Ballinderry Charolais 620kg £1798 (290).

Holstein/Friesian bullocks

T McBride, Toomebridge 690kg £1642 (238), C Kelly, Knockloughrim 780kg £1856 (238), T McBride, Toomebridge 580kg £1357 (234), 520kg £1144 (220), M Wallace, Cloughmills 640kg £1376 (215) and T McBride, Toomebridge 590kg £1262 (214).

Friday 1st November 2024: Dairy cows and suckler cows - 19 dairy cows sold to £2950 for a calved heifer from D Wallce, Antrim and a small show of sucklers sold to £2450 for a Limousin cow with bull calf at foot from W J Wilson, Rasharkin.

D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2950, D Maybin, Broughshane Holstein £2720, W G Johnston, LigonieL Holstein £2480, R Mulholland, Portglenone Friesian £2400, £2380, R and S Simpson, Ballymena Holstein £2350, T and J Mackey, Ballynure Friesian £2320, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2250, Clandeboye Estate, Bangor Holstein £2050, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2050 and R and H Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £2000.

Calves

A great entry of 430 calves topped at £820 for a Charolais bull.

Heifers to £750 for a Limousin and Friesian bull calves to £320.

Bulls

T Herbinson, Randalstown Charolais £820, M Gribben, Desertmartin Belgian Blue £750 x2, D McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £730, W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais £690, A McKillop, Loughgiel Aberdeen Angus £680, D McClintock, Broughshane Charolais £660, I Tanner, Castlerock Limousin £650, M Doherty, Glarryford Fleckvieh £610, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £590, £550, L Glass, Ballymena Hereford £545 and J and D Glass, Ballymena Hereford £545 x2.

Heifers

H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin £750, S Hall, Larne Charolais £620, T Herbinson, Randalstown Charolais £600, M Gribben, Desertmartin Belgian Blue £535, J Kealey, Magherafelt Simmental £490, W T Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £480, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £470, M Gribben, Desertmartin Belgian Blue £450 x2, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £440, J and D Glass, Ballymena Hereford £430 x3 and P Stuart, Bangor Charolais £420.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

A McNair, Ballyclare £320 x3, W Magee, Kilwaughter £290 x3, local farmer £260 x3, P and B McVey, Magherafelt £250, J R McNeilly, Randalstown £230 x4, D J Kane, Bushmills £220 and J Ferguson, Straid £220.

Weanlings

Heifers

0-300kg

S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 290kg £1170 (403), T ulholland, Dunmurry Limousin 220kg £885 (402), G Rea, Glenwherry Limousin 180kg £690 (383), R G Mulholland, Hannahstown Charolais 280kg £1050 (375), J Weatherup Charolais 300kg £1110 (370), D McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 250kg £920 (368), Carigeen Farms Charolais 300kg £1080 (360), T Mulholland 240kg £850 (354), 220Kg £770 (350), J McDonnell, Glenarm Belgian Blue 220 £760 (345), T Mulholland Limousin 270kg £930 (344), J McKenna, Ahoghill Limousin 250kg £860 (344), S Taylor Belfast Simmental 280kg £960 (342), L Oneill Ahoghill Hereford 240kg £820 (341), A G McGarel Charolais 270 £920 (340) and T Mulholland Limousin 260kg £880 (338).

301-350kg

Carigeen Farms Limousin 330kg £1180 (357), Parkmore Farms Limousin 330kg £1150 (348), 2x Limousin 310kg £1070 (345), K Bell Charolais 350kg £1170 (334), Saler 350kg £1170 (334), Carigeen Farms Charolais 350 £1160 (331), R G Mulholland Charolais 330kg £1040 (315), Parkmore Farms Limousin 320kg £1000 (312), R J MCkendry Charolais 330kg £990 (300), R H Johnston, Ballymena Simmental 350kg £1030 (294), A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 310kg £900 (290), B Wharry, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £920 (287), M McKeever, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg £930 (281) A Gibson, Glenarm Charolais 340kg £920 (270) and A and L Douds Simmental 320kg £860 (268).

351 and over kg

K Bell Charolais 370kg £1240 (335), 360kg £1180 (327), Saler 380kg £1230 (323), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 380kg £1220 (321), K Bell Saler 380kg £1200 (315), WJ Cumming Charolais 360kg £1100 (305), Samuel McAllister Limousin 410kg £1200 (292), WR Magee, Larne Limousin 370kg £1060 (286), RF Dawson Lisburn Limousin 410kg £1150 (280), Charolais 390kg £1090 (279), S Blaney, Ahoghill Limousin 440kg £1220 (277), Limousin 430kg £1180 (274) and RF Dawson Limousin 370kg £1000 (270)

Bullocks

0-300kg

S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 270kg £1350 (500), A G McGarel, Cairncastle Charolais 220kg £1020 (463), S Taylor Charolais 290kg £1330 (458), A G McGarel Charolais 220kg £950 (431), E Sherrard, Belfast Charolais 240kg £1000 (416), SJ Mulholland Charolais 290kg £1200 (413), A G McGarel Charolais 240kg £990 (412), G Rea, Glenwherry Limousin 180kg £735 (408), A G McGarel Charolais 250 £1020 (408), S Crothers, Doagh 3x Limousin 210kg £850 (404), S J Mulholland, Hannahstown Charolais 250kg £1010 (404), E Sherrard Limousin 260kg £1050 (403), S Taylor Charolais 300kg £1190 (396) and K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 280kg £1110 (396).

301-350kg

M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg £1220 (381), J McAuley Charolais 310kg £1180 (380), Parkmore Farms, Ballymena Limousin 310kg £1180 (380), WJ Cummings Charolais 320kg £1190 (371), K Bell Charolais 310kg £1440 (367), 350kg £1280 (365), J McAuley Charolais 310 £1120 (361), R Adams Charolais 310kg £1120 (361), Parkmore Farms, Limousin 350kg £1260 (360), J McAuley Charolais 320kg 1150 (359), T Mulholland Charolais 320kg £1140 (356), E Sherrard Charolais 330 £1170 (354), M Mckeever, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £1160 (351), WJ Cummings Limousin 320kg £1120 (350), Parkmore Farms Limousin 320kg £1120 (350) and T Mulholland Limousin 310kg £1070 (345).

351-999kg

P Rowan, Aughafatten Charolais 400kg £1420 (355), M Ramsey Limousin 360kg £1270 (352), J Arthur, Islandmagee Limousin 400kg £1410 (352), K Bell Saler 390kg £1350 (346), Parkmore Farms Limousin 380kg £1310 (344), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick 450kg £1550 (344), Parkmore Farm Limousin 380kg £1300 (342), J Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £1260 (340), J Arthur Limousin 420kg £1410 (335), M Ramsey Limousin 370kg £1240 (335), 390kg £1300 (333), J Arthur Limousin 450kg £1490 (331), J McAuley Charolais 360kg £1190 (330) J Weatherup Charolais 390kg £1285 (329), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 380kg £1250 (329) and J Weatherup Charolais 370kg £1210 (327).

Monday 4th November 2024: Breeders sold to £180 for 3 Dorsets, ewe lambs to £154, store lambs to £142, 680gns was paid for a pedigree Charollais ewe lamb and rams to 680gns for a Bluefaced shearling ram.

Breeders

S McAllister, Ballycastle 3 Dorset £180. M McCormick, Carnlough 3 Zwartble £160, S McAllister, 1 Dorset £155 and F Reid, Ballymena 7 Lelyn £150, 2x 9 Lelyn £140, 7 Lelyn £135.

Ewe lambs sold to:

J Orr, Moorfields 3 Charollais £154, 2 Texel £150, 2 Dorset £142, C Calvert, Crumlin 16 Dutch Spotted £123, F Reid, Cullybackey 14 Texel £118.50 and R Frazer, Rathfriland 12 Border Leicester £115.

Store lambs

E McSorley, Draperstown 10 Texel £142, 7 Texel £138, S McAllister, Glenarm 63 Texel £127.50, T Millar, Broughshane 43 Texel £126.50, B Jamison, Armoy 20 Texel £126.50, 45 Texel £126.50, D McDonnell, Glenariffe 11 Texel £122, D Carson, Belfast 4 Texel £121, P J McKillop, Loughgiel 8 Charollais £120, J Houston, Broughshane 1 Crossbred £118, J Adams, Ballymena 14 Texel £117, M Gardiner, Ballymena 24 Texel £117, J McAuley, Glenariffe 11 Texel £116, S Thompson, Glenarm 54 Texel £116, J Kerr, Coleraine 24 Mule £116 and J Houston, Broughshane 7 Texel £115.

Tuesday 5th November 2024: A smaller entry of 140 store cattle met a good trade.

Bullocks sold to £1090 over for a Belgian Blue 710kgs at £1800 presented by E Gillan, Ballymena.

Heifers sold to £1010 over for an Aberdeen Angus heifer 650kg at £1660 presented by S McConaghy, Ballycastle.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 470kg £1680 (357) Limousin 450kg £1520 (337) Limousin 490kg £1540 (314) J McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 460kg £1430 (310) Blonde d'Aquitaine 460kg £1330 (289) Limousin 460kg £1320 (287) Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg £1060 (286) M McConkey, Larne Limousin 480kg £1360 (283) M McClafferty and A Carey Saler 490kg £1380 (281) B Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 350kg £965 (275) local farmer, Charolais 490kg £1350 (275) Limousin 480kg £1320 (275) M McConkey, Larne Simmental 420kg £1140 (271) C Bradley, Crumlin Stabiliser 370kg £1000 (270) A Robinson, Moorfields Limousin 370kg £990 (267) and J McClure, Ballymoney Abondance 430kg £1140 (265).

501kg and over

I Beggs, Whitehead 3x Limousin 520kg £1710 (328) N W McConkey, Parkgate Limousin 550kg £1800 (327) I Beggs, Limousin 520kg £1680 (323) Limousin 510kg £1600 (313) NW McConkey, Limousin 520kg £1620 (311) I Beggs, Limousin 510kg £1570 (307) NW McConkey, Limousin 580kg £1780 (306) J McClure, Ballymoney Charolais 510kg £1530 (300) W McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 520kg £1450 (278) J McClure, Ballymoney Charolais 510kg £1420 (278) W McBurney, Limousin 540kg £1500 (277) E Gillan, Deerfin Belgian Blue 630kg £1750 (277) and M McClafferty and A Carey Saler 520kg £1440 (276).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

RJ McKendry, Antrim Charolais 440kg £1390 (315) J Jones, Belfast Charolais 380kg £1130 (297) RJ McKendry, Charolais 420kg £1220 (290) Charolais 450kg £1300 (288) J Jones, Belfast Charolais 440kg £1260 (286) L Park, Ballynure Limousin 370kg £1050 (283) RJ McKendry, Charolais 460kg £1300 (282) M McConkey, Larne Limousin 450kg £1265 (281) J Jones, Charolais 410kg £1150 (280) F Convery, Maghera Abondance 400kg £1120 (280) J Jones, Charolais 430kg £1200 (279) M McConkey, Larne Limousin 380kg £1060 (279) R Neeson, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 460kg £1275 (277) Belgian Blue 500kg £1380 (276) and M McConkey, Limousin 360kg £990 (275).

501kg and over

RJ McKendry, Antrim Charolais 510kg £1400 (274) Charolais 530kg £1430 (269) Charolais 510kg £1310 (256) and S McConaghy, Ballycastle Abondance 650kg £1660 (255) Hereford 550kg £1320 (240) Abondance 640kg £1490 (232).

Wednesday 6th November 2024: An entry of 2222 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a slightly improved trade again.

Fat lambs sold to 633p for 40 Texels 21kg at £133 presented by S McAllister, Glenarm and to a top per head of £148 for 28.5kg offered by D Aiken, Ballyclare.

Fat ewes sold to £214.

Fat lambs (2007)

Top per kg

SM Ring, Portrush 9 Texel 17.5kg £118 (674) A Gaston, Carnlough 20 Texel 18kg £120 (666) J Patterson, Carrickfergus 19 Texel 19.5kg £127 (651) WJ Boyd, Larne 13 Texel 19.5kg £124 (635) S McAllister, Glenarm 40 Texel 21kg £133 (633) J Kirkpatrick 15 Charollais 20kg £125 (625) I Conville, Comber 8 Texel 21kg £131 (623) J Patterson, Carrickfergus 21 Texel 21kg £131 (623) T Clyde, Antrim 25 Crossbred 20kg £124.50 (622) J Moore, Cullybackey 10 Texel 21kg £129.50 (616) Standalone Farm, 6 Texel 21kg £129 (614) H McGookin, Carrickfergus 1.5kg £132 (614) M Cottrell, Glenarm 6 Texel 18.5kg £113.50 (613) D Gaston, Carnlough 5 Texel 23.5kg £143.50 (610) A Gaston, 32 Texel 20.5kg £125 (609) R Davidson, Broughshane 14 Texel 22kg £134 (609) J McQuiston, Ballymoney 42 Texel 22.5kg £136.50 (606) M Peoples, Islandmagee 11 Charollais 16.5kg £100 (606) A Aiken, Ballyclare 2 Charollais 18kg £109 (605) G Scullion, Toomebridge 12 Texel 21kg £127 (604) I Colville, Comber 3 Texel 21kg £127 (604) W Wright, Carnlough 45 Texel 21kg £127 (604) RJ McKay and Son Carnlough 28 Texel 21.5kg £130 (604) and D Aiken, Ballyclare 6 Charollais 22.5kg £135.50 (602).

Top per head

D Aiken, Ballyclare Charollais 28.5kg £148, D McClintock, Broughshane 7 Dutch Spotted 25kg £147.50, S Wilson, Ballymena 3 Dutch Spotted 26.5kg £146, W McAllister, Kells 37 Charollais 26.5kg £145, J Martin, Broughshane 1 Suffolk 25kg £145, N McAuley, Ballyclare 21 Suffolk 24.5kg £145, RP Campbell, Carnlough 14 Texel 26kg £145, N McBurney, Moorfields 26 Crossbred 24kg £144.50, L Campbell, Carnlough 5 Dutch Spotted 25kg £144, D Gaston, Carnlough 5 Texel 23.5kg £143.50, D Hamill, Broughshane 16 Texel 24.5kg £143, T Hamill, Broughshane 10 Texel 24.5kg £143, N Hunter, 5 Crossbred 25kg £143, D Saunderson, Glenwherry 9 Charollais 26.5kg £143, A Gaston, Carnlough 10 Charollais 25.5kg £143, T McKillop, Glenarm 19 Texel 25kg £143, W Rea, Ballyclare 9 Texel 25.5kg £143, 14 Texel 25kg £143, 1 Texel 25kg £143, local farmer, 16 Crossbred 25kg £142.50, B Kelly, Antrim 19 Texel 24.5kg £142, B and A McCammon, Magheramore 28 Texel 24.5kg £142, D Davidson, Ballymena 12 Suffolk 24kg £142 and B Smyth, Broughshane 5 Dorset 25.5kg £142.

Fat ewes (215)

First quality

Suffolk - £130 - £188

Texel - £140 - £214

Crossbred - £120 - £148

Blackface - £75 - £92