Marts: Another good supply of stock at Enniskillen Mart, heavy bullocks sold to £2130

Another good supply of stock all met a strong demand at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy bullocks sold to £2130 for a 710kg Charolais 300ppk.

Light weights to 334ppk for a 458kg Charolais at £1530.

Bullocks

Brookebrough producer 694kg Charolais at £2070, 682kg Charolais at £2000, 652kg Charolais at £1970, 642kg Limousin at £1910; Tamlaght producer 638kg Aberdeen Angus at £1870, 610kg Aubrac at £1850, 562kg Aubrac at £1660, 624kg Aberdeen Angus at £1820; Garrison producer 580kg Limousin at £1840, 544kg Limousin at £1810, 520kg Charolais at £1760; Belleek producer 570kg Limousin at £1780, 356kg Charolais at £1320; Coa producer 486kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350; Enniskillen producer 710kg Charolais at £2130, 508kg Limousin at £1740, 514kg Limousin at £1780, 512kg Limousin at £1730; Derrylin producer 536kg Charolais at £1750, 502kg Charolais at £1600, 450kg Charolais at £1540, 540kg Charolais at £1740; Lisbellaw producer 336kg Aberdeen Angus at £990, 338kg Aberdeen Angus at £940, 338kg Aberdeen Angus at £960, 338kg Aberdeen Angus at £970; Trillick producer 398kg Charolais at £1290, 406kg Charolais at £1390; Culkey producer 688kg Limousin at £1970; Derrylin producer 562kg Aberdeen Angus at £1770, 558kg Limousin at £1670, 292kg Charolais at £1720 and Boho producer 530kg Charolais at £1650, 430kg Charolais at £1470.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £800 to £1490 paid for a 400kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1380 for a 300kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 300kg Charolais heifer at £1380, 354kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 370kg Charolais heifer at £1260, 324kg Charolais heifer at £1250; Boho producer 400kg Charolais steer at £1490, 304kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 306kg Charolais bull at £1480; Lisnaskea producer 336kg Charolais heifer at £1070; Tempo producer 338kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 268kg Charolais heifer at £950; Derrylin producer 304kg Charolais bull at £1240, 322kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 383kg Belgian Blue bull at £1250; Strabane producer 267kg Charolais bull at £1080, 369kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £1210; Belcoo producer 402kg Charolais steer at £1480, 425kg Charolais steer at £1350, 281kg Charolais heifer at £930; Newtownbutler producer 460kg Limousin steer at £1450, 332kg Charolais bull at £1360; Irvinestown producer 285kg Charolais bull at £1140, 251kg Charolais heifer at £800; Kesh producer 278kg Limousin bull at £830, 237kg Charolais heifer at £820; Garrison producer 164kg Saler heifer at £510, 298kg Limousin bull at £1130, 330kg Limousin bull at £1150, 298kg Limousin bull at £1140; Enniskillen producer 344kg Charolais bull at £1270, 373kg Charolais bull at £1240, 358kg Charolais bull at £1290; Rosslea producer 322kg Charolais bull at £1220, 280kg Charolais bull at £1100, 392kg Charolais bull at £1330, 323kg Charolais bull at £1250; Blaney producer 309kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £880, 235kg Simmental heifer at £800, 314kg Simmental heifer at £890 and Rosslea producer 435kg Charolais heifer at £1260, 337kg Charolais heifer at £1090.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to at £495 for an Aberdeen Angus and heifers to at £325 for a Belgian Blue.

Brookebrough producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £495; Maguiresbridge producer Hereford bull at £360, Belgian Blue bull at £340, Belgian Blue heifer at £285, Aberdeen Angus bull at £295; Derrylin producer Belgian Blue heifer at £325; Lisnaskea producer Charolais bull at £360; Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300; Lisbellaw producer Limousin bull at £370; Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £270 and Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows and calves told to £2100 for a Limousin cow with Charolais bull at foot.

Incalf cows sold to £2020 for a Shorthorn at note to Limousin bull.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 316ppk paid for a 656kg Charolais at £2070.

Light weights sold to 320ppk paid for a 450kg Limousin at £1440.

Irvinestown producer Charolais 656kg at £2070, Charolais 600kg at £1770, Charolais 600kg at £1780; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 612kg at £1900; Fivemiletown producer Charolais 630kg at £1810, Charolais 580kg at £1700, Charolais 560kg at £1600, Charolais 522kg Charolais at £1590; Derrylin producer Charolais 530kg at £1570, Charolais 450kg at £1440 and Belleek producer Charolais 462kg at £1440.

Fat cows

Kesh producer Limousin 736kg at £1910; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 706kg at £1900, Limousin 702kg at £1890; Derrylester producer Limousin 680kg at £1760 and Enniskillen producer Hereford bull 1026kg at £2010.