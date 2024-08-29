Marts: Another super entry of breeding stock at Plumbridge Mart
Tuesday 27th August – Another super entry of breeding stock on Tuesday night in Plumbridge Mart resulting in a blistering trade for an outstanding entry of sheep.
Breeders topped at £350 and ewe lambs to £205
Hoggets: B and A McNulty £350, £350, £330, £325, £315, £305, £300, £300, £300, £300, £300, £295, £290, £285, £280, £275. C McCloskey £305, £290, £265, £260, £250, £250, £240. Local Farmer £300, £290. Kevin McNamee £280, £270, £255, Stephen Doherty £250, £235, £235, £230, £225, £225. Bertie McKelvey £245, £240, £240, £235, £230, £225, Michael O’Neill £210, £195, £195, £190. Richard Grant £210 and G and D Murray £210, £200, £195, £195, £185,
Ewe lambs: Derek Farrell £210, £190, £165 and R N and M Scott £170, £164, £152, £142.
Aged ewes from £115-£170.
Next breeding sale is Tuesday 3rd September at 7.30pm.
Online bidding available with Marteye.
