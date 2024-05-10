Marts: Beef bullocks selling to 296ppk for a 708kg Charolais at £2060 at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An entry of 1021 cattle sold well all round at Enniskillen Mart.

Beef bullocks sold to 296ppk for a 708kg Charolais at £2060, light weights sold to 339ppk for a 442kg Limousin at £1500.

Bullocks

Newtownbutler producer 390kg Limousin at £1320, at £1320, 474kg Limousin at £1560; Belcoo producer 600kg Charolais at £1740, 608kg Charolais at £1790; Maguiresbridge producer 544kg Limousin at £1640, 538kg Limousin at £1550; Garrison producer 426kg Charolais at £1490; Derrylin producer 604kg Saler bull at £1780, 538kg Saler at £1650, 612kg Charolais at £1820, 530kg Charolais at £1690; Aghalane producer 538kg Charolais at £1790, 468kg Charolais at £1640; Fintona producer 562kg Aberdeen Angus at £1520, 544kg Aberdeen Angus at £1380, 512kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240, 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440; Roscor producer 372kg Charolais at £1200, 318kg Limousin at £1110, 366kg Charolais at £1190; Enniskillen producer 592kg Limousin at £1590, 592kg Limousin at £1710, 710kg Limousin at £2010, 612kg Limousin at £1800, 616kg Limousin at £1860; Belcoo producer 382kg Charolais at £1200; Tempo producer 652kg Charolais at £1820, 680kg Charolais at £1880, 636kg Charolais at £1830; Carn producer 534kg Limousin at £1530, 510kg Charolais at £1480, 524kg Limousin at £1590; Ballinamallard producer 488kg Charolais at £1480, 424kg Charolais at £1430, 378kg Charolais at £1180, 368kg Charolais at £1120; Trillick producer 546kg Charolais at £1610, 568kg Aberdeen Angus at £1540, 502kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390 and Irvinestown producer 732kg Charolais at £2080, 708kg Charolais at £2060.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1490 paid for a 445kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £600 to £1150 for a 382kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Ederney producer 360kg Charolais steer at £1210, 379kg Limousin steer at £1370, 284kg Charolais steer at £1050; Garrison producer 353kg Charolais steer at £1100, 303kg Charolais heifer at £990, 352kg Charolais steer at £1240, 316kg Charolais steer at £1240, 316kg Charolais heifer at £970, 338kg Charolais heifer at £1000; Belleek producer 325kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 349kg Charolais heifer at £1120; Belcoo producer 308kg Charolais steer at £1050, 283kg Charolais heifer at £950, 304kg Charolais heifer at £1000,305kg Charolais steer at £1050; Derrygonnelly producer 442kg Charolais steer at £1380, 374kg Charolais steer at £1270, 339kg Charolais steer at £1210; Kinawley producer 304kg Charolais steer at £1080, 298kg Charolais steer at £1080, 263kg Charolais steer at £950; Castlederg producer 240kg Charolais heifer at £700, 269kg Limousin heifer at £700; Belleek producer 267kg Charolais heifer at £910, 312kg Charolais bull at £1090, 302kg Limousin bull at £990; Lisbellaw producer 445kg Charolais steer at £1490, 357kg Charolais steer at £1270, 366kg Charolais steer at £1320, 375kg Charolais steer at £1280; Derrylin producer 333kg Limousin heifer at £900, 300kg Limousin heifer at £850, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 269kg Limousin bull at £850; Enniskillen producer 408kg Charolais steer at £1280, 298kg Limousin bull at £960, 289kg Charolais steer at £1160, 338kg Charolais steer at £1200; Letterbreen producer 326kg Charolais steer at £1210, 261kg Charolais steer at £1080, 367kg Limousin steer at £1270; Kesh producer 396kg Charolais steer at £1390, 338kg Limousin heifer at £990, 440kg Limousin steer at £1350; Trillick producer 291kg Charolais steer at £1040, 410kg Charolais steer at £1080 and Newtownbutler producer 250kg Limousin bull at £920, 291kg Limousin bull at £970, 345kg Limousin bull at £1070, 286kg Limousin bull at £1050, 365kg Limousin bull at £1170, 408kg Limousin bull at £1160.

Suckler cows

2 ½ year old Simmental heifer with heifer calf born February at £2640, 6 year old Charolais cow with Charolais bull born April at £2260, 7 year old Limousin cow with Charolais bull born April at £2200, 3 ½ year old Charolais hr with Limousin bull born January at £1820, 4 year old Hereford cow with Charolais heifer born April at £1720, 3 year old Shorthorn bull at £1700 and 4 year old Belgian Blue cow with Charolais bull born April at £1680.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 290ppk paid for a 530kg Charolais at £1800.

Medium weights to 295ppk paid for a 506kg Limousin at £1490

Advertisement

Advertisement

While light weights sold to 317ppk paid for a 405g Charolais at £1290.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 650kg at £1710, Charolais 530kg at £1540; Culkey producer Charolais 530kg at £1530; Magheraveely producer Charolais 560kg at £1490, Charolais 500kg at £1470; Kesh producer Charolais 500kg at £1430; Garrison producer Charolais 460kg at £1380; Kinawley producer Charolais 480kg at £1290 and Omagh producer Charolais 434kg at £1280.

Calves

April born calves: Aberdeen Angus bull at £430, Aberdeen Angus bull at £360, Simmental bull at £240, Simmental bull at £190, Simmental heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £200, March born calves: Aberdeen Angus bull at £465, Aberdeen Angus bull at £445, Belgian Blue bull at £400 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £175.

Fat cows