Marts: Beef bullocks selling to 296ppk for a 708kg Charolais at £2060 at Enniskillen Mart
Beef bullocks sold to 296ppk for a 708kg Charolais at £2060, light weights sold to 339ppk for a 442kg Limousin at £1500.
Bullocks
Newtownbutler producer 390kg Limousin at £1320, at £1320, 474kg Limousin at £1560; Belcoo producer 600kg Charolais at £1740, 608kg Charolais at £1790; Maguiresbridge producer 544kg Limousin at £1640, 538kg Limousin at £1550; Garrison producer 426kg Charolais at £1490; Derrylin producer 604kg Saler bull at £1780, 538kg Saler at £1650, 612kg Charolais at £1820, 530kg Charolais at £1690; Aghalane producer 538kg Charolais at £1790, 468kg Charolais at £1640; Fintona producer 562kg Aberdeen Angus at £1520, 544kg Aberdeen Angus at £1380, 512kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240, 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440; Roscor producer 372kg Charolais at £1200, 318kg Limousin at £1110, 366kg Charolais at £1190; Enniskillen producer 592kg Limousin at £1590, 592kg Limousin at £1710, 710kg Limousin at £2010, 612kg Limousin at £1800, 616kg Limousin at £1860; Belcoo producer 382kg Charolais at £1200; Tempo producer 652kg Charolais at £1820, 680kg Charolais at £1880, 636kg Charolais at £1830; Carn producer 534kg Limousin at £1530, 510kg Charolais at £1480, 524kg Limousin at £1590; Ballinamallard producer 488kg Charolais at £1480, 424kg Charolais at £1430, 378kg Charolais at £1180, 368kg Charolais at £1120; Trillick producer 546kg Charolais at £1610, 568kg Aberdeen Angus at £1540, 502kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390 and Irvinestown producer 732kg Charolais at £2080, 708kg Charolais at £2060.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1490 paid for a 445kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £600 to £1150 for a 382kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Ederney producer 360kg Charolais steer at £1210, 379kg Limousin steer at £1370, 284kg Charolais steer at £1050; Garrison producer 353kg Charolais steer at £1100, 303kg Charolais heifer at £990, 352kg Charolais steer at £1240, 316kg Charolais steer at £1240, 316kg Charolais heifer at £970, 338kg Charolais heifer at £1000; Belleek producer 325kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 349kg Charolais heifer at £1120; Belcoo producer 308kg Charolais steer at £1050, 283kg Charolais heifer at £950, 304kg Charolais heifer at £1000,305kg Charolais steer at £1050; Derrygonnelly producer 442kg Charolais steer at £1380, 374kg Charolais steer at £1270, 339kg Charolais steer at £1210; Kinawley producer 304kg Charolais steer at £1080, 298kg Charolais steer at £1080, 263kg Charolais steer at £950; Castlederg producer 240kg Charolais heifer at £700, 269kg Limousin heifer at £700; Belleek producer 267kg Charolais heifer at £910, 312kg Charolais bull at £1090, 302kg Limousin bull at £990; Lisbellaw producer 445kg Charolais steer at £1490, 357kg Charolais steer at £1270, 366kg Charolais steer at £1320, 375kg Charolais steer at £1280; Derrylin producer 333kg Limousin heifer at £900, 300kg Limousin heifer at £850, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 269kg Limousin bull at £850; Enniskillen producer 408kg Charolais steer at £1280, 298kg Limousin bull at £960, 289kg Charolais steer at £1160, 338kg Charolais steer at £1200; Letterbreen producer 326kg Charolais steer at £1210, 261kg Charolais steer at £1080, 367kg Limousin steer at £1270; Kesh producer 396kg Charolais steer at £1390, 338kg Limousin heifer at £990, 440kg Limousin steer at £1350; Trillick producer 291kg Charolais steer at £1040, 410kg Charolais steer at £1080 and Newtownbutler producer 250kg Limousin bull at £920, 291kg Limousin bull at £970, 345kg Limousin bull at £1070, 286kg Limousin bull at £1050, 365kg Limousin bull at £1170, 408kg Limousin bull at £1160.
Suckler cows
2 ½ year old Simmental heifer with heifer calf born February at £2640, 6 year old Charolais cow with Charolais bull born April at £2260, 7 year old Limousin cow with Charolais bull born April at £2200, 3 ½ year old Charolais hr with Limousin bull born January at £1820, 4 year old Hereford cow with Charolais heifer born April at £1720, 3 year old Shorthorn bull at £1700 and 4 year old Belgian Blue cow with Charolais bull born April at £1680.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 290ppk paid for a 530kg Charolais at £1800.
Medium weights to 295ppk paid for a 506kg Limousin at £1490
While light weights sold to 317ppk paid for a 405g Charolais at £1290.
Lisnaskea producer Charolais 650kg at £1710, Charolais 530kg at £1540; Culkey producer Charolais 530kg at £1530; Magheraveely producer Charolais 560kg at £1490, Charolais 500kg at £1470; Kesh producer Charolais 500kg at £1430; Garrison producer Charolais 460kg at £1380; Kinawley producer Charolais 480kg at £1290 and Omagh producer Charolais 434kg at £1280.
Calves
April born calves: Aberdeen Angus bull at £430, Aberdeen Angus bull at £360, Simmental bull at £240, Simmental bull at £190, Simmental heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £200, March born calves: Aberdeen Angus bull at £465, Aberdeen Angus bull at £445, Belgian Blue bull at £400 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £175.
Fat cows
Top price Limousin cow 690kg at £1900 275ppk.