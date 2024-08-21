Marts: Beef bullocks selling to a top per head of £2378 at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 273p 680kg at £1856, Friesian cows to 199p 680kg £1353, beef heifers to 290p 520kg at £1508, beef bullocks to 317p 740kg at £2745 and to a top per head of £2378 for 820kg.
Friesian bullocks to 249p 590kg at £1468.
Beef cows
M Johnston, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 680kg £1856 (273), R Chambers, Bushmills Limousin 590kg £1593 (270), 720kg £1908 (265), Charolais 680kg £1795 (264), J Adams, Bellaghy Charolais 820kg £2041 (249), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 840kg £2074 (247), J Adams, Bellaghy Simmental 850kg £2091 (246), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 700kg £1708 (244), J Adams, Bellaghy Belgian Blue 710kg £1718 (242), T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 780kg £1856 (238), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 580kg £1380 (238), R O’Kane, Bellaghy Limousin 650kg £1514 (233), D McGarel. Glenarm Limousin 510kg £1173 (230), T Galloway, Randalstown Hereford 680kg £1496 (220) and A Hall, Antrim Limousin 540kg £1188 (220).
Friesian cows
A Fitzpatrick, Lurgan 680kg £1353 (199), M Gordon, Clough 630kg £1215 (193), J Duncan, Crumlin 670kg £1179 (176), A B Carson, Clough 680kg £1190 (175), S McCrystal, Magherafelt 830kg £1444 (174), 520kg £884 (170), A B Carson, Clough 790kg £1319 (167), Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel 750kg £1170 (156), S McCrystal, Magherafelt 740kg £1132 (153)J Duncan, Crumlin 560kg £840 (150) and A and W McMaster, Broughshane 840kg £1260 (150).
Beef bullocks
Top per head
C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 820kg £2378, G and S Walsh, Swatragh Charolais 740kg £2345, B Harkness, Coagh Limousin 830kg £2290, A McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 830kg £2232, Charolais 790kg £2227, B Harkness, Coagh Limousin 800kg £2216, G Murdock, Broughshane St 820kg £2205, S and V Quinn, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 850kg £2201, R Hood, Broughshane Limousin 860kg £2184, A McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 760kg £2128 and G and S Walsh, Swatragh Charolais 780kg £2121, 750kg £2115.
Top per kilo
G and S Walsh, Swatragh Charolais 740kg £2345 (317), A McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 750kg £2280 (304), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 700kg £2058 (294), A McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 720kg £2088 (290), C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 820kg £2378 (290), G and S Walsh, Swatragh Charolais 690kg £1987 (288), 700kg £2009 (287), 660kg £1887 (286), W Patton, Ballymoney Charolais 730kg £2073 (284), G and S Walsh, Swatragh Charolais 750kg £2115 (282), C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 790kg £2227 (282), G and S Walsh, Swatragh Charolais 690kg £1938 (281), A McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 750kg £2107 (281), C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 750kg £2107 (281), B Harkness, Coagh Limousin 670kg £1876 (280) and A McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 760kg £2128 (280).
Beef heifers
Raymond Robinson, Broughshane Limousin 520kg £1508 (290), A McCullough, Cullybackey Limousin 570kg £1618 (284), Charolais 590kg £1640 (278), S P and Mrs M Gibson, Aughafatten Charolais 710kg £1938 (273), Charolais 570kg £1550 (272), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 600kg £1632 (272), A McCullough Limousin 580kg £1571 (271), Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 650kg £1748 (269), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 680kg £1815 (267), S P and Mrs M Gibson Limousin 600kg £1590 (265), Wilson Carson, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 660kg £1716 (260) and RJ Linton, Broughshane Limousin 490kg £1274 (260).
Friesian bullocks
R and M J Duffin, Cargan 590kg £1469 (249) D Duffin, 640kg £1440 (225) 590kg £1309 (222) and R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 530kg £1075 (203).
Friday 16th August 2024: Dairy cows - 27 cows in the dairy ring sold to £2050 for a second calver from J Adams, Ballymena.
J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2050, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2050, £1980, W and A Patton, Newtownards Holstein £1950, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £1920, J McCann, Lugan Friesian £1900, J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £1850, S Jamieson, Broughshane Holstein £1820, D Patton, Newtownards Holstein £1800 and T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1800.
Sucklers
Bulls topped at £2800 for a Limousin form M Moffet, Broughshane and suckler cows to £2220 for a Limousin cow and and bull calf from S Dennison, Antrim.
S Dennison, Antrim Limousin and bull calf £2220, Belgian Blue and bull calf £2100, local farmer Belgian Blue and bull calf £1820, S Dennison, Antrim Belgian Blue and bull calf £1780, J Clarke, Gracehill Simmental and heifer calf £1720, D Cairns, Broughshane Simmental and bull calf £1600, C Tweed, Ballygally Limousin and bull calf £1600 and H Griffin, Toomebridge Belgian Blue and heifer £1550.
Calves
290 lots through the calf ring reached £850 for a four month old Charolais bull.
Heifers sold to £720 for a three month old Limousin and Friesian bulls topped at £390.
Bulls
Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Charolais £850, £805 x2, £800, J Neill, Crossgar Limousin £800, Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Charolais £780 x2, £770 x2, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £765, £760, Smiddie Hill Farms Charolais £750 x2, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £720 and Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Charolais £715 x2.
Heifers
J Neill, Crossgar Limousin £720, Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Charolais £700 x2, £675 x2, £650 x5, £630 x4 and P Breen, Portaferry Charolais £630.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
L Stewart, Ballymena £390, G Wilson, Glenarm £340 x4, £300 x4, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick £285, L Stewart, Ballymena £270, R Gordon, Broughshane £260 and A Getty, Mosside £260 x4.
A good entry of 300 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.
Bullocks sold to £1280 over for a Limousin 460kg at £1740 presented by G Monan, Portaferry.
Heifers sold to £1660 over for a Limousin 520kg at £2180 also offered by G Monan.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
S McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 270kg £1150 (425) WR Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 290kg £1130 (389) S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg £1010 (388) S Moore, Limousin 260kg £970 (373) S McAuley, Ballymena Charolais 270kg £1000 (370) Charolais 280kg £1020 (364) Charolais 300kg £1080 (360) S Moore, Crumlin Limousin 280kg £1000 (357) RJ McNeill, Glenarm Belgian Blue 280kg £940 (335) S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg £1000 (333) W Moore, Ballycarry 270kg £880 (325) J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 240kg £780 (325) E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 290kg £930 (320) A McCrea, Rathkenny Abondance 240kg £690 (287) and M Magowan, 2x Hereford 260kg £690 (265).
301kg to 350kg
AJ Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 310kg £1220 (393) G Corrie, Newtownards Limousin 350kg £1340 (382) S Moore, Crumlin Limousin 350kg £1300 (371) W and G Hanna, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £1200 (363) W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 330kg £1160 (351) WR Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £1130 (342) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £1100 (333) E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 320kg £1030 (321) RP and SP Robinson, Ballynure Simmental 350kg £1120 (320) RJ McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £980 (316) S McAllister, Charolais 320kg £1005 (314) P McAllister, Limousin 330kg £1030 (312) B Steele, Glarryford Charolais 330kg £1000 (303) B Bamford, Crumlin Abondance 350kg £1050 (300) S Rea, Ballyclare Abondance 330kg £990 (300) and WJ Marshall, Limousin 310kg £930 (300).
351kg and over
G Monan, Portaferry Limousin 460kg £1740 (378) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg £1360 (377) L Marron, Limousin 420kg £1500 (357) local farmer Charolais 390kg £1390 (356) W and G Hanna, Charolais 360kg £1280 (355) N McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 380kg £1350 (355) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 390kg £1380 (353) L Marron, Charolais 400kg £1400 (350) G Monan, Limousin 370kg £1290 (348) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 420kg £1420 (338) S Hall, Larne Limousin 420kg £1410 (335) N Symth, Limousin 380kg £1275 (335) G Monan, Limousin 380kg £1270 (334) S Moore, Limousin 440kg £1460 (331) S McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1250 (329) and S Bamford, Crumlin Charolais 360kg £1180 (327).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
Drumhilla Farms, Limousin 260kg £1200 (461) P McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 250kg £860 (344) M McDowell, Larne Limousin 300kg £990 (330) S McAlllister, Glenarm Charolais 280kg £910 (325) W Millar, Antrim Limousin 270kg £860 (318) Ha 230kg £730 (317) E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 300kg £940 (313) R Montgomery, Charolais 230kg £700 (304) R Darragh, Limousin 300kg £875 (219) R Montgomery, Kells Charolais 300kg £860 (286) and W Millar, Antrim Limousin 300kg £750 (250).
301kg to 350kg
W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 340kg £1370 (402) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 320kg £1200 (375) RJ McNeill, Glenarm Belgian Blue 350kg £1230 (351) I Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 310kg £1020 (329) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £1080 (327) W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 310kg £1010 (325) I Graham, Charolais 310kg £1010 (325) N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 350kg £1130 (322) N McClure, Ballymoney 2x Limousin 310kg £990, RJ McNeill, Charolais 320kg £1000 and C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 330kg £1030 (312).
351kg and over
G Monan, Limousin 520kg £2180 (419) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £1260 (350) E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 420kg £1300 (309) G Monan, Limousin 420kg £1280 (304) C Irvine, Limousin 390kg £1170 (300) WJ Marshall, Limousin 410kg £1190 (290) G Monan, Limousin 400kg £1140 (285) J McQuiston, Charolais 360kg £1020 (283) R Hood, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £990 (275) E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 400kg £1100 (275) S Hall, Larne Simmental 390kg £1060 (271) R Hood, Charolais 390kg £1050 (262) S McAllister, Limousin 380kg £1020 (268) and G Monan, Limousin 440kg £1180 (268).
Saturday 17th August 2024: The annual Braid Sheddings sheep sale was held on Saturday. Gordon Crawford topped the sale with a tremendous pen of Lanark type hoggets selling to £810, Perth hoggets topped at £210 for Cathy Adams.
Lanark ewe lambs topped at £310 for Luke Finlay.
Perth ewe lambs topped at £210 for Noel Frew.
Perth ewes topped at £178 for Tam Adams.
Mule ewe lambs topped at £210 for Hugh Crawford.
Averages
Blackface ewes £103 down £8 per head on last year.
Blackface hoggets £214 up £38 per head on last year.
Blackface Lambs £125 up £14 per head on last year.
Mule ewe lambs £133 up £22 per head on last year.
Blackface ewes
T Adams, Ballymena 8 Blackface £178, W and G Watson, Coleraine 6 Blackface £145, A Carson, Ballymena 9 Blackface £115, S Adams, Broughshane 11 Blackface £108, 1 Blackface £108 and T McCroary, Ballyclare 13 Blackface £100.
Blackface hoggets
G Crawford, Ballymena 7 Blackface £810, S McIlwaine, Glenwherry 11 Blackface £178, R McNabney, Broughshane 12 Blackface £250, 12 Blackface £220, W Knowles, Cloughmills 12 Blackface £210, R McNabney, Broughshane 12 Blackface £195, W Knowles, Cloughmills 12 Blackface £190, G McConnell, Glenarm 8 Blackface £188, J Hurl, Carnlough 12 Blackface £185, 9 Blackface £170, 1 Blackface £170 and W Knowles, Cloughmills 12 Blackface £170.
Blackface ewe lambs
L Finlay, Broughshane 10 Blackface £310, N Frew, Glenwherry 10 Blackface £210, S Mulvenna, Larne 12 Blackface £160, A Adams, Ballymena 15 Blackface £160, T Adams, Ballymena 6 Blackface £156, S Mulvenna, Larne 12 Blackface £150, S Adams, Broughsane 12 Blackface £142, 12 Blackface £140, T Adams, Ballymena 10 Blackface £132, S Adams, Broughshane 14 Blackface £132 and S McIlwaine, Glenwherry 13 Blackface £128.
Mule ewe lambs
M Crawford, Glenarm 12 £205, J Magee, Kilwaughter 11 £185, Standalone Farm, Broughshane 12 £185, N Frew, Glenwherry £180, J Magee, Kilwaughter 12 £180, T Adams, Ballymena 12 £170, D Smyth, Moorfields 13 £162, J Magee, Kilwaughter 14 £160, J Hamilton, Ballymena 12 £158, D Smyth, Moorfields £152 and M Crawford, Glenarm 14 £152, £150.
Monday evening 19th August 2024: A tremendous entry of 5200 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a terrific trade.
Breeding sheep sold to £315, ewe lambs to £160, store lambs to £111.50.
Leading prices as follows
Breeding sheep
S McGilligan, Dungiven 10 Cheviot £315, S McGill, Ballycastle 10 Cheviot £295, J Christie, Armoy 12 Suffolk £295, E McGraw, Garvagh 12 Suffolk £270, C and I Mills, Glenarm 12 Cheviot £260, M McGuigan, Pomeroy 10 Cheviot £260, L Devlin, Armoy 12 Cheviot £260, J McAllister, Glenarm 5 Texel £260, G Montgomery, Broughshane 12 Texel £250 x2, D McCabe, Muckamore 5 Texel £250, B Black, Carnlough 10 Texel £248 x2 and S Doherty, Castlederg 8 Suffolk £245.
Ewe lambs
R Davidson, Gleno 12 Suffolk £160, James McLoughlin, Carnlough 12 Suffolk cross £150, O McCloskey, Loughgiel 12 Suffolk £150, R Davidson, Gleno 6 Suffolk £150, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 3 Texel £145, 12 Texel £138, C McAlister, Broughshane 10 Texel £132, J McQuillan, Martinstown 10 Bf £132, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 12 Texel £130, D O'Boyle, Glenariffe 12 Mule £130, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 12 Texel £128, P McSparron, Cushendun 12 Suffolk £128, James McLoughlin, Carnlough 15 Suffolk cross £128 and B McLoughlin, Glenariffe 12 Suffolk cross £128.
Store lambs
S Gallagher, Newtowncrommelin, 12 Mule £111.50, J O'Loan, Martinstown 32 Texel £110.50, G Gillan, Glenarm 50 Texel £110, Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe 70 Texel £110, D Hamilton, Glenarm 57 Suffolk £109, P Sharpe, Cushendall 4 Suffolk £109, D McClintock, Broughshane 52 Texel £108, D Hamilton, Glenarm 31 Texel £107.50, 57 Suffolk £106, R McKeown, Broughshane 2 Texel £104, S Irons, Coleraine 5 Texel £104, P Devine, Aughafatten 6 Texel £103, D Rea, Glenarm 30 Texel £103, E Kerr, Newtowncrommelin 42 Texel £101.50, B Watt, Corkey 42 Texel £101 and T and B Gibson, Broughshane 10 Texel £101.
Tuesday 20th August 2024: An entry of 290 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1200 over for an Aberdeen Angus 550kg at £1790 presented by S Taylor, Ligoniel.
Heifers sold to £1570 over for a Blue 620kg at £2190 offered by J Hutchinson, Comber.
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 460kg £1540 (334), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 460kg £1530 (332), H McCullough, Randalstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 450kg £1480 (328), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 460kg £1490 (323), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 500kg £1610 (322), P Ferguson, Cullybackey Limousin 470kg £1440 (306), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 480kg £1460 (304), H F McKay, Carnlough Charolais 420kg £1260 (300), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 490kg £1460 (298), N Boyd, Broughshane Simmental 490kg £1450 (295), 480kg £1400 (291), W J and J Johnston, Templepatrick Charolais 460kg £1340 (291), G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Limousin 500kg £1450 (290), D J Caughey, Portavogie Limousin 420kg £1210 (288), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 420kg £1210 (288) and S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 500kg £1440 (288).
Over 501kg
S Hunter, Bushmills Limousin 540kg £1670 (309), H McCullough, Randalstown Belgian Blue 540kg £1670 (309), S Taylor, Ligoniel Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1790 (303), Charolais 510kg £1540 (302), P Ferguson, Cullybackey Charolais 550kg £1650 (300), C J and A Elliot, Dunloy Limousin 530kg £1590 (300), A McCullough, Cullybackey Limousin 590kg £1750 (296), G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Limousin 520kg £1540 (296), C J and A Elliot, Dunloy Limousin 540kg £1580 (292), K and M Gawn, Kells Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1600 (290), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 510kg £1480 (290), G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Limousin 530kg £1530 (288), J McCarroll, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1640 (287), G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Charolais 530kg £1520 (286) and C J and A Elliot, Dunloy Simmental 540kg £1540 (285).
Heifers
Up to 500kg
C Gregg, Glarryford Charolais 490kg £1630 (332), SB&D Weatherup, Newtownabbey Limousin 490kg £1620 (330), A McCullough, Ballymena Limousin 450kg £1480 (328), C Hill, Ballyclare Limousin 450kg £1460 (324), C Gregg, Glarryford Charolais 470kg £1520 (323), SB and D Weatherup, Newtownabbey Limousin 460kg £1420 (308), A McCullough, Ballymena Blonde d'Aquitaine 480kg £1480 (308), WJ and J Johnston, Templepatrick Charolais 440kg £1350 (306), C Gregg, Glarryford Charolais 490kg £1490 (304), Charolais 490kg £1480 (302), I Barr, Kells Limousin 460kg £1370 (297), C Hill, Ballyclare Limousin 470kg £1370 (291), TW Johnston, Crumlin Limousin 400kg £1160 (290), P McKeown, Martinstown Charolais 490kg £1380 (281) and C Hill, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg £1050 (267), Belgian Blue 480kg £1320 (275).
Over 501kg
J Hutchinson, Comber Belgian Blue 620kg £20190 (353), Limousin 560kg £1820 (325), N Graham, Ballymena Charolais 560kg £1760 (314), C Gregg, Glarryford Charolais 570kg £1790 (314), Charolais 530kg £1660 (313), Charolais 550kg £1660 (301), Charolais 540kg £1620 (300), Charolais 590kg £1770 (300), A McCullough, Ballymena 550kg £1640 (298), I Barr, Kells Limousin 520kg £1500 (298), J Hutchinson, Comber Belgian Blue 690kg £2050 (297), Taggart Brothers, Doagh Blonde d'Aquitaine 590kg £1750 (296), C Gregg Charolais 530kg £1570 (296), A McCullough, Ballymena Limousin 550kg £1620 (294), C Gregg, Glarryford Charolais 530kg £1560 (294) and J Hutchinson, Comber Limousin 510kg £1500 (294).
