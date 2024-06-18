Marts: Beef bullocks selling to a top price of £2584 per head at Ballymena
Beef cows sold to a record price of 309p for a Belgian Blue cow 1050kg into £3244.
Friesian cows sold to 168p 670kg at £1125.
Beef heifers to 307p 640kg at £1964.
Beef bullocks to 298p 590kg at £1758 and to a top per head of £2584 for 910kg Friesian bullocks to 223p 790kg at £1761.
Beef cows
O McGuinness, Greysteel, Belgian Blue 1050kg £3244 (309) W Weir, Milebush Limousin 590kg £1705 (289) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 760kg £2143 (282) J Black, Ballycastle Limousin 660kg £1848 (280) D Johnston, Antrim Limousin 630kg £1764 (280) G McClintock, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 760kg £2082 (274) I Beggs, Limousin 760kg £1960 (258) I McIlveen, Kells Limousin 730kg £1788 (245) G McClintock, Belgian Blue 630kg £1537 (244) Drumhilla Farms, Limousin 720kg £1720 (239) I McIlveen, Limousin 680kg £1570 (231) M McBurney, Saler 720kg £1656 (230) and I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 690kg £1552 (225) Limousin 720kg £1612 (224).
Friesian cows
B Gribben, Dunloy 670kg £1125 (168) B Alexander, Ballymena 730kg £1204 (165) E Steele, Ballymena 530kg £874 (165) W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 700kg £1043 (149) B Alexander, 650kg £955 (147) B Gribben, 640kg £921 (144) R Adams, Ballymena 590kg £796 (135) J Maybin, Kells 530kg £689 (130) R Adams, 570kg £723 (127) A McCullough, 410kg £500 (122) J Maybin, 550kg £671 (122) D McIlwaine, Larne 700kg £833 (119) S Stewart, Templepatrick 590kg £696 (118) RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry 630kg £743 (118) R Adams, 560kg £644 (115) and W Weatherup, 580kg £667 (115).
Beef bullocks
Top per kilo
JF Savage, Limousin 590kg £1758 (298) G and R Wilson, Saler 660kg £1953 (296) I Beggs, Belgian Blue 600kg £1776 (296) N Brown, Ballycastle Limousin 630kg £1852 (294) P Diamond, Kilrea Limousin 660kg £1940 (294) J Brennan, Charolais 800kg £2328 (291) Charolais 840kg £2444 (291) J Kennedy, Limousin 680kg £1965 (289) P Diamond, Charolais 720kg £2073 (288) K Woodside, Abondance 630kg £1814 (288) I Beggs, Limousin 550kg £1584 (288) P Diamond, Charolais 700kg £2002 (286) Drumhilla Farms, Limousin 590kg £1675 (284) N Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 910kg £2584 (284) and J Kenndey, Rasharkin 2x Limousin 630kg £1776 (282)
Top per head
N Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 910kg £2584, B O’Neill, Bellaghy Charolais 980kg £2577, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 840kg £2444, N Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 860kg £2399, B O’Neill, Bellaghy Charolais 860kg £2373, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 800kg £2328, B O’Neill, Bellaghy Limousin 840kg £2268, D Wallace, Antrim Simmental 810kg £2219, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Aberdeen Angus 750kg £2100, W J Wilson, Rasharkin Aberdeen Angus 780kg £2082 and P Diamond, Kilrea Charolais 720kg £2073, 700kg £2002.
Beef heifers
K Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin 640kg £1964 (307), 600kg £1806 (301), local farmer Limousin 610kg £1817 (298), A Finlay, Clough Limousin 550kg £1589 (289), B Gribben, Dunloy Limousin 790kg £2259 (286), A Finlay, Clough Limousin 560kg £1596 (285), T Galloway, Randalstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 650kg £1852 (285), W G Bonnar, Randalstown Limousin 620kg £1736 (280), 560kg £1534 (274), J Black, Ballycastle Limousin 480kg £1296 (270), T Galloway, Randalstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg £1533 (269), W Weir, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1283 (262), Drumhilla Farms, Newtownards Belgian Blue 630kg £1587 (252), W G Bonar, Randalstown Limousin 580kg £1455 (251) and W Weir, Carrickfergus Charolais 480kg £1200 (250).
Friesian bullocks
B Gribben, Dunloy 790kg £1761 (223) and D Winter, Randalstown 630kg £1323 (210).
Friday 14th June 2024: Bulls sold to: A McCaughan, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus £2900, Matthew Brothers, Glenarm (2) Limousin £2850, Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge Limousin £2650, Robert McNinch, Larne Aberdeen Angus £1850, P McGinnis and Sons, Greysteel Shorthorn beef £1800, Martin and Hamilton, Comber Here £1600 and P McGinnis and Sons Shorthorn beef £1350.
Dairy cows
K Moore, Ballynahinch Friesian £1750, J Mackey, Ballynure Friesian £1720, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1680, K Moore, Ballynahinch Friesian £1650 and A McCaughan, Bushmills Friesian £1600.
Suckler cows
R Alexander, Broughshane Saler and bull calf £2700, W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin and heifer calf £2520, R Alexander, Broughshane Saler and heifer calf £2450, W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin and heifer £2450, C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin and bull calf £2380, A McKillop, Corkey Simmental and bull calf £2380, W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin and heifer £2350, £2250, R Alexander, Broughshane Saler and heifer calf £2000, £1900 and C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin and bull calf £1850.
Calves
Bulls
AM Crawford, Ballynure 2x Belgian Blue £805, Belgian Blue £785, 2x Belgian Blue £765, M Paisley, Larne Charolais £760, Charolais £755, A M Crawford, Belgian Blue £730, McGookin Farming, Belgian Blue £640, J Adams, Cloughwater Charolais £635, M Paisley, Larne Charolais £625, £620, £600 and A Park, Ballynure 2x Belgian Blue £600.
Heifers
J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £680, Charolais £610, AM Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £605, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £580, AM Crawford Belgian Blue £570, A Park, Belgian Blue £565, M Paisley, Charolais £560, A Park, Belgian Blue £550, T Martin, Belgian Blue £530, A Park, Ballynure Abondance £510. D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £505, M Paisley, Larne Charolais £495 and T Herbinson 2x Abondance £490.
Friesian bulls
P Mairs, Comber 7x £445, P McLaughlin, Ballymoney 2 £390, G Wilson, Glenarm 5x £350, P Mairs, Comber £350, J and A Gillan, Clough £350 and A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter £320.
Weanlings
220 Weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1190 over for a Charolais 390kg at £1480 presented by S Lowry, Glenavy.
Heifers sold to £1030 over for a Charolais 330kg £1360 also offered by S Lowry, Glenavy.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 250kg £1030 (412) F and R Auld, Limousin 220kg £900 (409) J McDowell, Glenarm Charolais 300kg £1210 (403) J O'Kane, Cushendall Limousin 220kg £875 (397) J McDonnell, Charolais 290kg £1150 (396) Charolais 250kg £985 (394) Charolais 280kg £1050 (375) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 280kg £1030 (367) M McClelland, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 220kg £800 (363) F and R Auld, Limousin 270kg £980 (363) D McAuley, Ballyclare Simmental 230kg £825 (358) V Scott, Charolais 300kg £1060 (353) A and E Wylie, Blonde d'Aquitaine 250kg £880 (352) Abondance 250kg £870 (348) V Scott, Charolais 290kg £1000 (344) and F and R Auld, Limousin 270kg £930 (344).
301kg to 350kg
W Sherrard, Coleraine Limousin 330kg £1320 (400) S Lowry, Charolais 340kg £1330 (391) C Irvine, Limousin 330kg £1320 (372) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £1230 (372) V Scott, Charolais 330kg £1205 (365) D Wilson, Saler 330kg £1200 (363) Saler 340kg £1230 (361) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 320kg £1130 (353) S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 330kg £1130 (342) R McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 330kg £1110 (336) 340kg £1130 (332) SW Kirkpatrick, Blonde d'Aquitaine 350kg £1160 (331) D Russell, Limousin 310kg £970 (312) D Wilson, Saler 330kg £1030 (312) and C McKillop, Abondance 310kg £940.
351kg and over
S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 390kg £1480 (379) Charolais 370kg £1400 (378) C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 360kg £1300 (361) W Sherrard, Coleraine Limousin 380kg £1370 (360) S Lowry, Charolais 360kg £1290 (358) Charolais 380kg £1236 (357) C Irvine, Limousin 390kg £1380 (353) Limousin 360kg £1260 (350) TA Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 390kg £1360 (348) S Lowry, Charolais 360kg £1240 (344) D Glass, Limousin 390kg £1340 (343) Limousin 360kg £1220 (338) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 370kg £1220 (329) D Glass, Limousin 390kg £1280 (328) and S Lowry, Charolais 400kg £1310 (275).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 240kg £905 (377) x2, 300kg £1120 (373), 250kg £890 (356), 300kg £1050 (350), D Russell, Antrim Limousin 300kg £990 (330), J McDonnell, Glenarm Limousin 250kg £810 (324), 290kg £920 (317), R McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 280kg £860 (307), D Mills, Glenarm Limousin 260kg £780 (300), 300kg £900 (300), J McAuley, Ballyclare Simmental 220kg £650kg £295) and D Russell, Antrim Limousin 300kg £870 (290).
301 to 350kg
S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 330kg £1360 (412), J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £1220 (393), C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 310kg £1130 (364), J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £1050 (338), D Davidson, Ballymena Charolais 330kg £1115 (337), 320kg £1080 (337), P Sharpe, Cushendall Charolais 340kg £1130 (332), J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 320kg £1060 (331), C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 330kg £1090 (330), R McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 320kg £1050 (328), J McDonnell, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1000 (322), D Davidson, Ballymena Charolais 350kg £1120 (320), S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 340kg £1060 (311), D Russell, Antrim Limousin 320kg £960 (300) and R McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 340kg £1020 (300).
Over 351kg
S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 360kg £1150 (319), J Carey, Martinstown Limousin 380kg £1210 (318), Charolais 430kg £1350 (314), S McCullough, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £1130 (297), C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 360kg £1070 (297), S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 360kg £1060 (294), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 440kg £1285 (292), W Houston, Moorfields Limousin 420kg £1180 (281), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 410kg £1150 (280), A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 430kg £1180 (274), J Carey, Martinstown Charolais 460kg £1250 (271) and A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 370kg £1000 (270).
Tuesday 18th June 2024: An entry of 120 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.
Bullocks sold to £1240 over for a Charolais 650kg at £1890 offered by Leo McFall, Ahoghill.
Heifers sold to £1380 over for a Limousin 600kg presented by Co Down producer.
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
R O’Neill, Ballymena Charolais 480kg £1580 (329) Limousin 480kg £1510 (314) 460kg £1400 (304) Charolais 500kg £1520 (304) Charolais 460kg £1380 (300) L McFall, Ahoghill Limousin 480kg £1430 (297) M McIlroy, Magheramorne Limousin 290kg £820 (282) D Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 430kg £1195 (277) RJ Lyle, Larne 500kg £1380 (276) JH Fraser, Belfast Charolais 440kg £1200 (272) M McIlroy, Limousin 390kg £1040 (266) D Logan, Randalstown Limousin 490kg £1290 (263) Abondance 500kg £1310 (262) Belgian Blue 470kg £1230 (261) JH Fraser, Hereford 400kg £1040 (260) and D Fleming, Limousin 420kg £1090 (2590).
501kg and over
R O’Neill, Dunloy Charolais 550kg £1670 (303) Abondance 520kg £1540 (296) L McFall, Ahoghill Charolais 650kg £1890 (290) Limousin 590kg £1700 (288) CJ Elliot, Ballymena Charolais 580kg £1650 (284) L McFall, Limousin 580kg £1650 (284) R O’Neill, Limousin 510kg £1450 (284) CJ and A Elliot, Charolais 570kg £1590 (279) R O’Neill, Charolais 530kg £1470 (277) Charolais 540kg £1470 (272) RJ Lyle, Larne Shorthorn 560kg £1500 (267) Charolais 570kg £1525 (267) Charolais 550kg £1470 (267) Limousin 610kg £1630 (267) and CJ and A Elliott, Limousin 600kg £1600 (266) Limousin 530kg £1400 (264).
Heifers
Up to 500kg
Local farmer Limousin 460kg £1510 (328), R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 490kg £1550 (316), R O'Neill, Dunloy Charolais 440kg £1320 (300), R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 500kg £1490 (298), R O'Neill, Dunloy Charolais 500kg £1460 (292), S Jackson, Bellaghy Limousin 480kg £1365 (284), B McCartney, Doagh Charolais 470kg £1330 (283), S Jackson, Bellaghy Limousin 490kg £1350 (275), D Fleming, Templepatrick Charolais 450kg £1230 (273), M McIlroy, Magheramorne Limousin 390kg £1020 (261), D Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 440kg £1135 (258), B McCartney, Doagh Charolais 410kg £1050 (256), D Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 450kg £1130 (251) and M McIlroy, Magheramourne Limousin 390kg £975 (250).
Over 500kg
local farmer Limousin 600kg £1980 (330), R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 520kg £1570 (301), 510kg £1520 (298), local farmer Limousin 580kg £1710 (294), R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 560kg £1580 (282) and B McCartney, Doagh Hereford 580kg £1340 (231).
