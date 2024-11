Marts: Beef bullocks selling to £2100 for a 804kg Aberdeen Angus at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cattle remained in firm trade all round at Enniskillen Mart.

Beef bullocks sold to £2100 for a 804kg Aberdeen Angus and up to 280ppk for a 724kg Aberdeen Angus at £2040.

Light weight to 371ppk for a 358kg Charolais at £1330.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Fivemiletown producer 572kg Aberdeen Angus at £1540; Ederney producer 528kg Limousin at £1410; Irvinestown producer 804kg Aberdeen Angus at £2100, 726kg Aberdeen Angus at £2040, 654kg Aberdeen Angus at £1810, 640kg Aberdeen Angus at £1720; Newtownbutler producer 474kg Charolais at £1300, 498kg Charolais at £1390, 570kg Charolais at £1330, 514kg Limousin at £1490, 602kg Charolais at £1700; Sixmilecross producer 386kg Limousin at £1200, 378kg Limousin at £1200; Derrygonnelly producer 566kg Aberdeen Angus at £1450, 550kg Aberdeen Angus at £1450, 584kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580; Derrylin producer 434kg Charolais at £1390, 358kg Charolais at £1330, 378kg Charolais at £1260, 552kg Shorthorn at £1600, 534kg Charolais at £1560, 526kg Shorthorn at £1590; Kinawley producer 462kg Charolais at £1370, 426kg Charolais at £1200; Lisbellaw producer 496kg Limousin at £1360, 476kg Charolais at £1190, 550kg Shorthorn at £1390; Enniskillen producer 616kg Shorthorn at £1550, 512kg Hereford at £1320; Caledon producer 798kg Simmental at £1890, 694kg Charolais at £1850, 656kg Charolais at £1820; Enniskillen producer 496kg Charolais at £1480, 462kg Charolais at £1410, 410kg Charolais at £1310, 402kg Charolais at £1370; Ballinamallard producer 466kg Shorthorn at £1340, 432kg Shorthorn at £1190, 426kg Shorthorn at £1170, 460kg Charolais at £1460; Rosslea producer 654kg Aberdeen Angus at £1620 and Trillick producer 540kg Limousin at £1300, 424kg Charolais at £1310, 478kg Charolais at £1370.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1340 paid for a 378kg Aberdeen Angus and heifers ranged from £650 to £1340 for a 482kg Charolais

Ruling prices

Tempo producer 438kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 420kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 277kg Charolais heifer at £760, 195kg Charolais bull at £700; Belcoo producer 341kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £940, 236kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £750; Garrison producer 302kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 373kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 352kg Charolais hr at £990; Enniskillen producer 378kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1340, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1080; Lisnaskea producer 145kg Charolais bull at £610, 180kg Charolais heifer at £590; Newtownbutler producer 337kg Limousin bull at £1090, 287kg Limousin bull at £1030, 310kg Limousin bull at £1070, 234kg Limousin bull at £750; Rosslea producer 310kg Limousin bull at £980, 288kg Limousin bull at £930; Garrison producer 430kg Charolais steer at £1440, 361kg Limousin steer at £1230, 381kg Charolais steer at £1300, 338kg Charolais steer at £1210, 335kg Charolais steer at £1180; Derrylin producer 262k Charolais steer at £850, 214kg Charolais heifer at £670, 219kg Charolais heifer at £720, 272kg Charolais steer at £970; Boho producer 332kg Limousin steer at £1100, 314kg Limousin heifer at £970, 307kg Limousin heifer at £890, 296kg Limousin steer at £1020; Derrygonnelly producer 406kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1240; Maguiresbridge producer 366kg Limousin steer at £1270, 324kg Charolais steer at £1020, 303kg Charolais steer at £1060, 350kg Charolais steer at £1130; Belleek producer 363kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 366kg Limousin heifer at £900, 321kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 390kg Limousin at £1200; Derrylin producer producer 397kg Aubrac bull at £1260, 377k Simmental bull at £970; Dromore producer 299kg Charolais heifer at £940, 373 Simmental heifer at £970, 291kg Charolais heifer at £920; Enniskillen producer 395kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1030, 408kg Limousin steer at £1040, 285kg Charolais heifer at £1000; Letterbreen producer 325kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £910, 368kg Simmental bull at £960 and Castlederg producer 482kg Charolais heifer at £1340, 430kg Charolais bull at £1280.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to a top of £445 for an Aberdeen Angus and heifers sold to £440 for a Belgian Blue.

Irvinestown producer Charolais heifer at £420; Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £445, Aberdeen Angus bull at £430, Aberdeen Angus bull at £500; Monea producer Belgian Blue heifer at £440, Belgian Blue bull at £365; Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £350; Letterbreen producer Hereford bull at £350; Newtownbutler producer Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer at £280, Aberdeen Angus bull at £325; Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £225; Trillick producer Limousin bull at £310 and Kesh producer Limousin bull at £370.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to a top of 299pk for a Charolais 534kg at £1600 and 320ppk for a 484kg Charolais at £1550.

Derrylin producer Charolais 534kg at £1600; Florencecourt producer Charolais 484kg at £1550, Limousin 544kg at £1570 and Sixmilecross producer Limousin 486kg at £1490.

Fat cows

Irvinestown producer Charolais 828kg at £1840; Monaghan producer Simmental 778kg at £1800; Trillick producer Limousin 750kg at £1800; Brookebrough producer Limousin 734kg at £1770, Limousin 702kg at £1750 and Sixmilecross producer Charolais 660kg at £1720.