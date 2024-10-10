Marts: Beef bullocks selling to £2460 per head at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 316p for 770kg at £2433, Friesian cows to 181p for 760kg at £1375 and beef heifers sold to 314p for 730kg at £2292.
Beef bullocks to 300p for 820kg at £2460 which also achieved the top per head and Friesian bullocks to 238p for 650kg at £1547.
Beef cows
C Miskelly, Ballynahinch Limousin 770kg £2433 (316), A Ferguson, Cookstown Charolais 730kg £2292 (314), Limousin 730kg £2219 (304), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 720kg £2145 (298), G McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 600kg £1716 (286), W A Weatherup, Comber Charolais 470kg £1316 (280), R Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 590kg £1628 (276), B Forbes, Cookstown Aberdeen Angus 680kg £1870 (275), W A Weatherup, Comber Charolais 590kg £1616 (274), B Forbes, Cookstown Charolais 590kg £1610 (273), P McNicholl, Garvagh Hereford 620kg £1680 (271), G Kennedy, Larne Belgian Blue 580kg £1571 (271), W A Weatherup, Comber Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1539 (270), W Carson, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1701 (270) and T Galloway, Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg £1539 (270), 530kg £1431 (270).
Friesian cows
J Gray, Antrim Friesian 760kg £1375 (181), P Brown, Clough Friesian 730kg £1321 (181), D Clark, Antrim Holstein 660kg £1016 (154), R Crawford, Glarryford Friesian 750kg £1147 (153), J Gray, Antrim Friesian 530kg £773 (146), J Graham, Glenwherry Friesian 610kg £890 (146), G N McMullan, Carnlough Holstein 610kg £890 (146), A Magee, Larne Friesian 570kg £815 (143), A and W McMaster, Broughshane Holstein 750kg £1072 (143) and R Crawford, Glarryford Friesian 680kg £958 (141).
Beef heifers
A Ferguson, Coagh Charolais 730kg £2292 (314), Limousin 730kg £2219 (304), G McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 600kg £1716 (286), W A Weatherup, Comber Charolais 470kg £1316 (280), R Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 590kg £1628 (276), B Forbes, Coagh Aberdeen Angus 680kg £1870 (275), W A Weatherup, Comber Charolais 590kg £1616 (274), B Forbes, Coagh Charolais 590kg £1610 (273), P McNicholl, Garvagh Hereford 620kg £1680 (271), G Kennedy, Larne Belgian Blue 580kg £1571 (271), W A Weatherup, Comber Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1539 (270), W Carson, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1701 (270), T Galloway, Randalstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg £1539 (270), 530kg £1431 (270), B Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 610kg £1647 (270) and B Forbes, Coagh Aberdeen Angus 670kg £1809 (270).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
B Spence, Crumlin Charolais 820kg £2460 (300) J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 710kg £2115 (298) R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 670kg £1989 (297) R Thompson, Ballymoney Limousin 760kg £2257 (297) J Scott, Charolais 760kg £2249 (296) B Spence, Crumlin Charolais 750kg £2220 (296) R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 770kg £2271 (295) R Thompson, Limousin 760kg £2234 (294) B Spence, Crumlin Charolais 760kg £2226 (293) R Thompson, Limousin 750kg £2190 (292) Limousin 760kg £2211 (291) J Scott, Charolais 750kg £2175 (290) B Spence, Limousin 670kg £1936 (289) D Ferguson, Downpatrick Charolais 840kg £2402 (286) R McCartney, Limousin 730kg £2080 (285) and B Spence, Charolais 830kg £2365 (285).
Top per head
B Spence, Crumlin Charolais 820kg £2460, D Ferguson, Downpatrick Charolais 890kg £2411, 840kg £2402, B Spence, Crumlin Charolais 830kg £2365, D Ferguson, Downpatrick Charolais 840kg £2326, A Magill, Newtownabbey Charolais 850kg £2295, HJ and J Walls, Magherafelt Simmental 800kg £2272, R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 770kg £2271, R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 760kg £2257, J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 760kg £2249, R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 760kg £2234, B Spence, Crumlin Charolais 760kg £2226, 750kg £2220 and R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 760kg £2211.
Friesian bullocks
W Kennedy, Ballyclare 650kg £1547 (238) 670kg £1527 (228) WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena 660kg £1465 (222) M Wallace, Cloughmills 670kg £1467 (219) local farmer, 530kg £1155 (218) M Wallace, 710kg £1491 (210) and local farmer, 430kg £868 (202) 450kg £891 (198).
Friday 4th October 2024: Dairy cows - 71 lots through the dairy ring sold to £2480 for a calved heifer from R McCluggage, Larne.
R McCluggage, Larne £2480, N and J Coleman, Doagh £2420, R McCluggage, Larne £2420, W Smyth, Castlewellan £2400, 2x £2380, £2350, B McStravick, £2350, N and J Coleman, Doagh £2300, TS Dunn and Partner, Holstein £2200, W Smyth, £2200, R McCluggage, £2150, S Jamieson, Broughshane £2100, D Maybin, Broughshane £2100, N G Chambers, £2020 and TS Dunn and Partners £2000.
Sucklers
54 lots in the suckler ring reached £2900 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf.
W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin with Limousin heifer at foot £2900, S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin Shorthorn with Shorthorn with Shorthorn bull at foot £2380, R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin with Limousin bull at foot £2050, S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin Shorthorn with Shorthorn heifer at foot £1920, PJ McQuillan, Simmental with Stabiliser heifer at foot £1780, SP Fitzgerald, Shorthorn with Shorthorn bull at foot £1750, Irish Moile with Irish Moile bull at foot £1680, JR McLoughlin, Dundonald Abondance with Aberdeen Angus heifer £1560, SP Fitzgerald, Crumlin Irish Moile with Irish Moile bull at £1580, JR McLoughlin, Abondance with Aberdeen Angus heifer £1500, J Johnstown, Limousin £1450, SP Fitzgerald, Irish Moile with Irish Moile heifer at foot £1420, Irish Moile with Irish Moile heifer at foot £1400, J Johnston, Limousin in calf £1300 and Jr McLoughlin, Dundonald Abondance with Aberdeen Angus heifer at foot £1250.
Calves
290 calves resulted in another extremely good trade.
Bulls topped at £795, heifers at £685 and reared Holsteins to £365.
Sale average of £348 per head.
Bulls
Local farmer, Charolais £795, A Bowden, Greyabbey Limousin £700, I McFarlane, Belgian Blue £690, M Smith, Kells Limousin £680, I McFarlane, 2 Abondance £670, M McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin £670, local farmer, Limousin £650, M Smith, Limousin 650, S McCormick, Bangor Belgian Blue £630, A Bowden, Limousin £630, M McAuley, Limousin £630, local farmer, Limousin £610 and A Bowden, 3x Limousin £610.
Heifers
M Smith, Kells Limousin £685, A Bowden, Greyabbey 2x Limousin £645, local farmer, Limousin £630, M Smith, Kells Limousin £610, Limousin £605, local farmer, 3 Abondance £600, M Smith, Limousin £600, I McFarlane, 5 Belgian Blue £580, D Millan, Blonde d'Aquitaine £580 and M Smith, Kells Limousin £580.
Friesian bulls
S McCormick, Bangor 3x £365, CJ A and P Crawford, Clough £305, A Getty, Ballymoney £255, Trimble Farms, 2x £210, £155, W and A Patton, Newtownards 2x£140, S McMullan, Martinstown 4x £140 and S McCormick, 2x £135.
Weanlings
335 weanlings on Friday resulted in a steady trade.
Bullocks sold to £915 over for a Charolais 350kg at £1270 and heifers sold to £920 over for a Charolais 520kg at £1440.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
R A J Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 220kg £870 (395), S J Mulholland, Belfast Charolais 250 £950 (380), 290kg £1100 (379), local farmer Limousin 190kg £700 (368), S Murray, Crumlin Limousin 260kg £940 (361), M K Holdings, Newtonards Shorthorn beef 250kg £900 (360), P Mehaffey, Larne Charolais 250kg £890 (356), S Murray , Crumlin Limousin 2x 210kg £740 (352), R McMullan, Ballygally Limousin 260kg £910 (350), Macnissi College, Carnlough Charolais 230kg £790 (343), 210kg £710 (338), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Charolais 300kg £980 (326), P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 300kg £980 (326) and S Tweed, Dunloy Limousin 240kg £780 (325), 260kg £840 (323).
301-350kg
P Mehaffey, Larne Charolais 310kg £1190 (383), 330kg £1220 (369), T Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 330kg £1210 (336), P Mehaffey, Larne Charolais 350kg £1270 (362), T Mulholland, Dunmurry Limousin 330kg £1190 (360), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1110 (358), T Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 330kg £1180 (357), P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 350kg £1250 (357), P Mehaffey, Larne Charolais 340kg £1210 (355), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 350kg £1210 (345), E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 350kg £1160 (331), SJ Mulholland, Belfast Charolais 350 £1130 (322), N Boyle, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £960 (274), T.N McClintock, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus 340kg £930 (273), W T Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue 310kg £840 (271) and N Boyle, Ballyclare 330kg £880 (266).
Over 351kg
P Mehaffey, Larne Charolais 360kg £1290 (358), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 370kg £1320 (356), P Mehaffey, Larne Charolais 380kg £1320 (347), E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 360kg £1250 (347), T Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 370kg £1270 (343), R A J Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £1260 (340), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 370kg £1260 (340), P Mehaffey Charolais 370kg £1240 (335), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £1200 (333), E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 390kg £1290 (330), P Mehaffey, Larne Charolais 360kg £1290 (330), T Mulholland, Dunmurry Limousin 400kg £1300 (325), R McMullan, Ballygally Limousin 390kg £1240 (318), J McNeilly McQuitty, Clough Charolais 360kg £1140 (316), E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 420kg £1330 (316) and J McNeilly McQuitty, Clough Charolais 360kg £1130 (313).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
R Baxter, Ballyclare Limousin 210kg £845 (402), Charolais 230kg £890 (387), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 220kg £835 (379), L Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 250kg £940 (376), R Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 260kg £920 (353), local farmer Charolais 220kg £775 (352), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 240kg £820 (341), 220kg £750 (340), R Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 270kg £920 (340), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Limousin 240kg £800 (333), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 250kg £830 (332), P Mehaffey, Larne Charolais 290kg £960 (331), P and C Connon, Deerfin Charolais 270kg £890 (329), Stabiliser MacNissis College, Carnlough Charolais 180kg £590 (327), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 300kg £980 (326) and P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 270kg £880 (325).
301 to 350kg
L Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 310kg £1190 (383), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 340kg £1130 (332), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 310kg £1030 (332), 350kg £1160 (331), 310kg £1000 (322), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £1030 (312), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 350kg £1080 (308), W R Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 310kg £950 (306), P Mehaffey, Larne Charolais 310kg £950 (306), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 340kg £1040 (305) and P Mehaffey, Larne Charolais 320kg £960 (300).
Over 351kg
D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 360kg £1160 (322), E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 430kg £1350 (314), P Mehaffey, Larne Charolais 370kg £1140 (308), S O’Connor, Castelwellan Limousin 370kg £1140 (308), Charolais 360kg £1100 (305), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 360kg £1080 (300), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 390kg £1160 (297), 380kg £1130 (297), R W McNinch, Larne Simmental 370kg £1100 (297), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 410kg £1210 (295), 370kg £1090 (294), S O’Connor, Castlewellan Charolais 430kg £1250 (290) and R W McNinch, Larne Simmental 400kg £1160 (290).
Saturday 5th October 2024: An entry of 520 suckled calves presented at the second suckled calf sale in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.
Bullocks sold to £1210 over for a Charolais 330kg at £1540 presented by V McErlaine, Armoy.
Heifers sold to £1400 over for a Limousin 420kg at £1820 offered by Ian Dodds, Glenwherry.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 290kg £1380 (475) N Jordan, Charolais 260kg £1210 (465) S Hall, Larne Limousin 280kg £1290 (460) J Knox, Charolais 300kg £1380 (460) E Taylor, Charolais 280kg £1280 (457) A and D McAfee, Limousin 220kg £1000 (454) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 230kg £1040 (452) A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 230kg £1020 (443) R and D McAuley, Limousin 250kg £1100 (440) D McKillop, Glenariffe Charolais 240kg £1050 (437) S Hunter, Charolais 300kg £1310 (436) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg £1130 (434) A and D McAfee, Charolais 250kg £1080 (432) R Millar, Gleno Charolais 280kg £1200 (428) G Hayes, Limousin 250kg £1070 (428) and N Jordan, Limousin 250kg £1070 (428).
301 to 400kg
V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 330kg £1540 (466) Charolais 340kg £1540 (452) Charolais 330kg £1470 (445) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1350 (435) A Burleigh, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £1570 (424) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 360kg £1510 (419) V McErlaine, Charolais 340kg £1410 (414) A Burleigh, Limousin 380kg £1570 (413) S Douglas, Charolais 310kg £1280 (412) Charolais 310kg £1270 (409) S Taylor, Charolais 320kg £1300 (406) W and G Hanna, Charolais 370kg £1500 (405) S Douglas, Charolais 320kg £1290 (403) J Knox, Charolais 350kg £1410 (402) S Douglas, Limousin 320kg £1280 (400) and W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £1360 (400).
401kg to 500kg
D Kane, Cushendall Charolais 440kg £1630 (370) Charolais 420kg £1520 (361) Limousin 410kg £1480 (361) Limousin 410kg £1470 (358) D Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue 410kg £1460 (356) D Kane, Charolais 420kg £1490 (354) J Anderson, Limousin 410kg £1450 (353) D Kane, Charolais 420kg £1470 (350) D Robinson, Limousin 420kg £1470 (350) R Ferguson, Comber Charolais 450kg £1550 (344) W Dodds, Limousin 480kg £1520 (316) A Connor, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 430kg £1170 (272) J Haveron, Ballymena, Blonde d'Aquitaine 410kg £1100 (268) T Saunderson, Belgian Blue 460kg £1160 (252) and B Laverty, Armoy Saler 430kg £1070 (248).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 300kg £1620 (540) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 290kg £1540 (531) N and S Wilson, Charolais 280kg £1180 (241) R Workman, Charolais 250kg £1050 (420) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 280kg £1170 (417) J Knox, Charolais 290kg £1210 (417) G McClintock, Limousin 300kg £1240 (413) D McKillop, Charolais 250kg £1030 (412) A Millar, Charolais 290kg £1190 (410) Charolais 290kg £1190 (410) N Jordan, Charolais 300kg £1230 (410) R Workman, Charolais 240kg £970 (404) Charolais 2x 250kg £250kg £1010 (404) S Taylor, Charolais 290kg £1170 (403) and N and S Wilson, Charolais 300kg £1200 (400).
301kg to 400kg
J Saunderson, Glenwherry Limousin 310kg £1660 (535) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 310kg £1500 (483) J Andeson, Cullybackey Limousin 340kg £1540 (452) D Kane, Limousin 360kg £1620 (450) A Millar, Antrim Limousin 400kg £1780 (445) H Hill, Limousin 330kg £1460 (424) B McLoughlin, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £1500 (428) J Andeson, Limousin 370kg £1560 (421) S Taylor, Charolais 310kg £1230 (396) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1220 (393) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 310kg £1220 (393) N and S Wilson, Charolais 310kg £1200 (387) A Millar, Charolais 310kg £1200 (387) Charolais 310kg £1200 (387) and D McKillop, Charolais 310kg £1200 (387) Charolais 310kg £1200 (387).
401 to 500kg
I Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 420kg £1820 (433) Limousin 420kg £1700 (404) Matthews Brothers, Limousin 440kg £1540 (350) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 420kg £1270 (302) S Douglas, Charolais 410kg £1200 (292) I Dodds, Limousin £1110 (270) B McLoughlin, Limousin 410kg £1100 (268) and T Saunderson, Glenwherry Limousin 450kg £1100 (244).
Tuesday 8th October 2024: An entry of over 400 store cattle met a super trade.
Bullocks sold to £1320 for an Aberdeen Angus bullock 720kg at £2040 from K Woodside, Isandmagee.
Heifers sold to £1410 over for a Limousin 650kg at £2060 from W Ward and Sons, Crumlin.
Bullocks
0-500kg
F Gourley, Templepatrick 3 Limousin 320kg £1080 (337), R I Bashford, Magheramorne Limousin 480kg £1610 (335), S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 430kg £1440 (334), P Rowan, Aughafatten Limousin 430kg £1430 (332), S Marshal Limousin 400kg £1330 (332), P Rowan, Aughafatten Limousin 460kg £1510 (328), R I Bashford, Magheramorne 470kg £1540 (327), P Rowan, Aughafatten Limousin 470kg £1540 (327), G Mulholland, Bellaghy Simmental 480kg £1550 (322), P Rowan, Aughafatten Limousin 470kg £1510 (321), D McMullan, Ballymoney 490kg £1570 (320), P Rowan, Aughafatten Charolais 500kg £1590 (318) and R Quigley, Lisburn Limousin 450kg £1430 (317), 460 £1460 (317).
501kg and over
R Quigley, Lisburn Charolais 520kg £1650 (317), G Mulholland, Bellaghy Limousin 520 £1620 (311), S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 520kg £1600 (307), R Quigley, Lisburn Charolais 520kg £1590 (305), R.H Sinnamon, Dungannon Charolais 550 £1680 (305), H Osborne, Ballymoney Charolais 550 £1680 (305), H Sinnamon, Dungannon 2 Charolais 580kg £1770 (305), R Quigley, Lisburn Charolais 540kg £1620 (300), R I Bashford, Magheramorne Limousin 510kg £1530 (300), S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 540kg £1620 (300), A&B Hunter, Antrim Charolais 560kg £1680 (300), H Osborne, Ballymoney Charolais 590kg £1770 (300), H Sinnamon, Dungannon Charolais 610kg £1820 (298), D McMullan, Ballymoney Limousin 530kg £1580 (298) and H Sinnamon, Dungannon Shorthorn 590kg £1750 (296).
Heifers
Up to 500kg
A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 470kg £1460 (310), 490kg £1450 (295), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 480kg £1420 (295), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 460kg £1350 (293), 500kg £1430 (286), A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 460kg £1310 (284), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 500kg £1400 (280), J Jenkins, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg £990 (275) and A Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg £980 (272).
Over 501kg
H Sinnamon, Pomeroy Simmental 610kg £2040 (334), R H Sinnamon, Pomeroy Simmental 590kg £1900 (322), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin 650kg £2060 (316), J Hall, Larne Limousin 520kg £1590 (305), H Sinnamon, Pomeroy Limousin 630kg £1900 (301), R H Sinnamon, Pomeroy Limousin 620kg £1840 (296), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 540kg £1560 (288), A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 550kg £1560 (283), G Mulholland, Bellaghy Limousin 600kg £1700 (283) and W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 540kg £1490 (275), 530kg £1460 (275).
Wednesday 9th October 2024: An entry of 2500 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday met a sharper trade.
Fat lambs sold to 602p for 8 Beltex 18.5kg at £111.50 offered by Sarah Sproule, Templepatrick, also 6 Texel 22.5kg at £135.50 offered by L Weatherup, Ballyclare and a top per head of £144 for a heavy Charollais from Gary Crowe, Ballyclare.
Fat ewes sold to £188.
Fat lambs (2000)
Top per kg
S Sproule, Templepatrick 8 Beltex 18.5kg £111.50 (602) L Weatherup, Ballyclare 6 Texel 22.5kg £135.50 (602) J Kennedy and Partners 32 Texel 23.5kg £136.50 (508) C Fleck, Ballymena 10 Texel 20kg £115.50 (577) J and L Kennedy 26 Texel 24kg £138.50 (577) R Dundee, Kells 7 Texel 23.5kg £135.50 (576) S Kearney, 7 Texel 21kg £121 (576) I Morrison, Dunloy 43 Texel 24.5kg £141 (575) 12 Texel 23.5kg £134.50 (572) I McConnell, Raloo 19 Texel 23kg £131.50 (571) J Howie, Ballyclare 14 Texel 24kg £137 (570) M and R Simpson, Broughshane 19 Texel 22kg £125.50 (570) W Houston, Moorfields 24 Texel 23.5kg £134 (570) E Farquhar, Moorfields 6 Texel 23.5kg £134 (570) B McGookin, 7 Texel 20kg £114 (570) E Porter, Ballyclare 1 Texel 20kg £114 (570) R McKane, 10 Cheviot 22.5kg £128 (568) WJ Boyd, Larne 30 Texel 22.5kg £128 (568) JH Craig, Carnlough 16 Charollais 23.5kg (568) A Balmer, 1 Kerry Hill 15kg £85 (566) J McFall, Broughshane 11 Texel 24kg £136 (566) D Hamilton, Glenarm 52 Texel 23.5kg £133 (566) R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 15 Lelyn 22kg £124.50 (565) T Morrow, Larne 15 Texel 19kg £107.50 and G Crowe, Ballyclare 8 Suffolk 24kg £135.50 (564).
Top per head
G Crowe, Ballyclare 1 Charollais 27.5kg £144, I Morrison, Dunloy 43 Texel 24.5kg £141, S White, Cloughmills 11 Texel 27.5kg £141, J O’Brien, Ballymena 6 Texel 27.5kg £140, R McCullough, Milebush 2 Texel 31kg £140, WB Johnston, Ligoniel 1 Suffolk 47.5kg £140, J McAlister, Ballynure 6 Texel 25kg £139.50, J Heron, Broughshane 20 Texel 26kg £138.50, J and L Kennedy, Gracehill 26 Texel 24kg £138.50, A and J Currie, Ballyclare 9 Texel 27kg £138, J Magee, Kilwaughter 18 Mule 26.5kg £137.50, J Howie, Ballyclare 14 Texel 24kg £137, S Marshall, Ballymena 33 Texel 25.5kg £137, M McClelland, Doagh 14 Texel 25kg £137, J Thompson, Bushmills 8 Texel 26.5kg £137, R McKeown, Broughshane 25.5kg £136.50, J Kennedy, 32 Texel 23.5kg £136.50, P Campbell, Carnlough 11 Texel 25kg £136, J McFall, Broughshane 11 Texel 24kg £136, A and J Currie, Ballyclare 22 Texel 24.5kg £136, G Crowe, Ballyclare 1 Dutch Spotted 25kg £136, TM Montgomery, Broughshane 8 Texel 24kg £135.50, J McCollum, Carnlough 16 Texel 24kg £135.50, R Dundee, Kells 7 Texel 23.5kg £135.50 and A Bell, Crumlin 10 Texel 25.5kg £135.50.
Fat ewes (500)
First quality
Suffolk - £125-£162
Texel - £105-£141
Crossbred - £100-£158
Blackface - £ 40-£76
