Thursday 17th October 2024: An entry of 410 cattle on Thursday resulted in an improved trade.

Beef cows sold to 307p for a British Blue 640kg at £1964, Friesian cows to 173p for 880kg at £1522 and beef heifers to 315p for a Charolais 550kg at £1732.

Beef bullocks sold to a top per head of £2540 for a Belgian Blue at 870kg and to a top per kilo of 310p for a Charolais 810kg at £2511.

Friesian Bullocks to 234p for 590kg at £1380.

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows

S McCullough, Glenavy British Blue 640kg £1964 (307) local farmer, Belgian Blue 730kg £2219 (304) local farmer, Belgian Blue 670kg £1916 (286) J Tohill, Coleraine Limousin 770kg £2186 (284) S Hall, Larne Limousin 750kg £2100 (280) J Tohill, Simmental 800kg £2208 (276) local farmer, Charolais 800kg £2144 (268) TW Johnstown, Limousin 570kg £1493 (262) M Farlow, Simmental 650kg £1690 (260) A Adair, Antrim Charolais 790kg £2038 (258) R Booth, Ahoghill Limousin 800kg £2064 (258) AB and JC Edger, Charolais 860kg £2210 (257) J Tohill, Limousin 800kg £2048 (256), local farmer, Limousin 670kg £1688 (252) local farmer, Saler 670kg £1648 (246) and J Murray, Lurgan Limousin 780kg £1918 (246).

Friesian cows

H McCambridge, Carnlough 880kg £1522 (173) O Magill, Crumlin 730kg £1233 (169) 810kg £1328 (164) B Gilmore, Ballymena 560kg £896 (160) W Magee, Kilwaughter 630kg £995 (158) J McAuley, Cushendall 700kg £1078 (154) AT Lowry, Ballymena 760kg £1155 (1520 H McCambridge, 660kg £996 (151) JF Smyth, Islandmagee 630kg £919 (146) AT McAuley, Bushmills 640kg £928 (145) JF Smith, 700kg £1015 (145) AT McAuley, 580kg £800 (138) P and G O’Rawe, Clough 690kg £938 (136) B Gilmore, Ballymena 580kg £777 (134) G Martin, Broughshane 610kg £805 (132) and AT McAuley, 630kg £819 (130).

Beef heifers

B and R Spence, Crumlin Charolais 550kg £1732 (315) Limousin 540kg £1674 (310) local farmer, Limousin 560kg £1680 (300) J Tohill, Coleraine Limousin 780kg £2340 (300) B and R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 590kg £1770 (300) H and B Doherty, Limousin 580kg £1716 (296) Belgian Blue 620kg £1822 (294) Limousin 510kg £1479 (290) N Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 680kg £1958 (288) WJ Booth, Charolais 560kg £1579 (282) J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 640kg £1792 (280) H and B Doherty, Limousin 490kg £1372 (280) WJ Booth, Charolais 570kg £1584 (278) J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 630kg £1732 (275) and WJ Booth, Charolais 530kg £1441 (272) Charolais 570kg £1539 (270).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

D Grimes, Castlecaulfield Belgian Blue 870kg £2540, Charolais 810kg £2511, S Brown, Lisburn Limousin 820kg £2484, B Harkness, Coagh Limousin 830kg £2407, AI Services, Newtownabbey Charolais 1010kg £2403, S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin Shorthorn 930kg £2315, B Harkness, Coagh Limousin 750kg £2295, J McFadden, Kells Simmental 840kg £2268, S Brown, Lisburn Limousin 760kg £2249 and K Brown, Lisburn Blonde d'Aquitaine 740kg £2220, Parthenais 750kg £2205.

Top per kilo

D Grimes, Castlecaulfield Charolais 810kg £2511 (310), B Harkness, Coagh Limousin 750kg £2295 (306), K Brown, Lisburn Parthenais 690kg £2111 (306), S Brown, Lisburn Limousin 820kg £2484 (303), R Kennedy, Crumlin Limousin 590kg £1775 (301), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 620kg £1860 (300), K Brown, Lisburn Blonde d'Aquitaine 740kg £2220 (300), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 600kg £1788 (298), S Brown, Lisburn Limousin 760kg £2249 (296), K Brown, Lisburn Parthenais 750kg £2205 (294), T J Heron, Ballyclare Limousin 730kg £2138 (293), D Grimes, Castlecaulfield Belgian Blue 870kg £2540 (292), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 590kg £1722 (292), R Kennedy, Crumlin Charolais 640kg £1856 (290), 650kg £1885 (290) and B Harkness, Coagh Limousin 830kg £2407 (290).

Friesian bullocks

W Kennedy, Ballyclare 590kg £1380 (234), 570kg £1311 (230) and 580kg £1310 (226).

Friday 18th October 2024: Dairy cows - 75 lots in the dairy ring sold to £2950 for a calved heifer from B McStravick, Gawleys Gate.

Leading prices as follows:

B McStravick, Lurgan Holstein £2950, A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £2420, W Smyth, Castlewellan Holstein £2420, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2280, W Smyth, Castlewellan Holstein £2280, £2250 x2, £2220, D Maybin, Broughshane Holstein £2200, £2080, A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £2020 and D Foreman, Belfast Holstein £2000.

Sucklers

A smaller entry in the sucklers topped at £2500 for an Aberdeen Angus bull from G McLarnon, Ballymena and females to £1800 for a Saler cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot from S Dennison, Antrim.

Calves

Bulls

A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais £810, local farmer Charolais £795, W McAuley, Cushendall Blonde d'Aquitaine £700, local farmer Charolais £680, J Baird, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus £650, T Smyth, Draperstown Simmental £640 x2, F C Patterson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £610, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £600 x2, T Smyth, Draperstown Simmental £600, £590, R Adams, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £580, A Reid, Glenarm Shorthorn beef £570, S J Kerr, Comber Simmental £560 and R Cupples, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £550.

Heifers

S Bamford, Crumlin Charolais £700 x2, I McFarlane, Hollywood Belgian Blue £675 x4, I Montgomery, Mallusk Belgian Blue £650, S Bamford, Crumlin Charolais £650, local farmer Charolais £630, R Booth, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £600 and I McFarlane, Hollywood Belgian Blue £600 x4.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

T Smyth, Draperstown £410 x4, S McCrystal, Magherafelt Holstein £340, A McNair, Ballyclare Friesian £270 x2, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £270 x4 and H Carson, Dundrod Friesian £260 x3, £220 x2.

Weanlings

A good entry of 405 weanlings on Friday resulted in another great trade.

Bullocks sold to £1060 over for a Limousin 490kg at £1550 from B McKay, Cushendun and heifers to £1010 over for a Limousin 520kg at £1530 also from B McKay.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 230kg £1190 (517), JR Beggs, Larne Charolais 230kg £1000 (434), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 280kg £1210 (432), C Harper, Crumlin Charolais 270kg £1140 (422), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 270kg £1140 (422), JR Beggs, Larne Charolais 290kg £1200 (413), E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 290kg £1150 (396), Matthew Drummond Limousin 280 £280 £1100 (392), C Monan, Newtownards Charolais 240kg £940 (391), F and R Auld, Newtownards Limousin 200kg £780 (390), R McNinch, Larne Simmental 280kg £1070 (382), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 250kg £950 (380), E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 290kg £1100 (379), Matthew Drummond Limousin 290kg £1090 (375), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 260kg £970 (373) and E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 300kg £1100 (366).

301- 350kg

JR Beggs, Larne Charolais 310kg (403), 310kg £1240 (400), E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 330kg £1310 (397), JR Beggs, Larne Charolais 310kg £1230 (396), R McNinch, Larne 2x Simmental 320kg £1250 (390), S Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 310kg £1200 (387), JR Beggs Charolais 320 £1230 (384), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 310kg £1190 (383), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 350kg £1340 (382), E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 320kg £1210 (378), D O’Boyle, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1240 (375), P McAleese, Loughgiel Charolais 330kg £1240 (375) and E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 320kg £1200 (375).

Over 501kg

S Graham, Portglenone Charolais 370kg £1330 (359), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 380kg £1340 (352), D O’Boyle, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £1310 (344), local farmer Limousin 370kg £1270 (343), C Monan, Newtownards Cha370kg £1260 (340), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 390kg £1320 (338), C Monan, Newtownards Charolais 360kg £1210 (336), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 380kg £1270 (334), C Monan, Newtownards Charolais 400kg £1320 (330), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 370kg £1210 (327), D Gourley, Larne 2x Abondance 360kg £1150 (319), J Montgomery, Ballymena Limousin 470kg £1500 (319), B McKay, Cushendun Limousin 490kg £1550 (316), M Smith, Kells Limousin 420kg £1310 (311) and P McAleese, Loughgiel Charolais 390kg £1210 (310).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 230kg £970 (421), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg £1160 (400), S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 290kg £1150 (396), C Harper, Crumlin Charolais 270kg £1030 (381), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 250kg £950 (380), S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 290kg £1090 (375), C Harper, Crumlin Charolais 280kg £1040 (371), P McAleese, Loughgiel Charolais 240kg £890 (370), J R Beggs, Larne Charolais 280kg £1030 (367), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 240kg £880 (366), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg £1090 (363), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 250kg £900 (360), R Alexander, Broughshane Charolais 230kg £820 (356), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 260kg £920 (353), S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 300kg £1060 (353) and R Alexander, Broughshane Charolais 250kg £880 (352).

301 to 350kg

E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 320kg £1070 (334), R McNinch, Larne Simmental 310kg £1030 (332), C Monan, Portaferry Charolais 310kg £1000 (322), 330kg £1060 (321), E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 310kg £980 (316), C Monan, Portaferry Charolais 320kg £1000 (312), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 340kg £1040 (305), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 310kg £930 (300), E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 320kg £960 (300), P McAleese, Loughgiel Charolais 310kg £930 (300), G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 330kg £980 (297), H McCormick, Larne Saler 310kg £920 (296), G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg £1000 (294), P McAleese, Loughgiel Charolais 320kg £940 (293) and J Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 340kg £990 (291).

Over 351kg

Local farmer Limousin 370kg £1290 (348), D J Wylie, Kells Hereford 360kg £1190 (330), J Buick, Kells Limousin 360kg £1170 (325), G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 400kg £1250 (312), C Monan, Portaferry Charolais 370kg £1150 (310), J Buick, Kells Limousin 400kg £1210 (302), B McKay, Cushendun Limousin 480kg £1445 (301), J Buick, Kells Limousin 400kg £1190 (297), N and J McKee, Larne Limousin 380kg £1130 (297), J Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 370kg £1100 (297), J Buick, Kells Limousin 420kg £1240 (295), B McKay, Cushendun Limousin 520kg £1530 (294) and G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 400kg £1160 (290).

Monday 21st October 2024: An entry of 2400 sheep in Ballymena met a super trade.

Breeders to £315 for two in lamb Suffolk, stores to £129 and ewe lambs to £205. 1700gns was paid for a Texel ram lamb in ring three.

Breeding sheep

S O'Higgins, Castlewellan 2 Suffolk £315, S McNeilly, Ballyclare 2 Texel £255, local farmer, 6 Suffolk £230, S O'Higgins, Castlewellan 6 Suffolk £225, local farmer 6 Texel £225, L Hughes, Kircubbin 2 Dorset £220, P McAuley, Carnlough 7 Blackface £215, S O'Higgins, Castlewellan 5 Suffolk £215, I Barr, Kells 5 Crossbred £210, 3 Crossbred £200, S McNeilly, Ballyclare 1 Texel £200, A Irwin, Donaghadee 2 Texel £200 x2, A McKillop, Corkey 3 Mule £195, P McAuley, Carnlough 10 Blackface £195, A McKillop, Corkey 7 Mule £185 and local farmer 12 Mule £185.

Store lambs

S O'Neill, Martinstown 6 Suffolk £129, 6 Cheviot £128.50, S Thompson, Glenarm 40 Texel £127, K Woodside, Islandmagee 5 Texel £126.50, J Gray, Doagh 19 Charollais £126, H O'Neill, Glenarm 12 Beltex £125, K Woodside, Islandmagee 12 Texel £124.50, S Thompson, Glenarm 40 Texel £124, L Hunter, Ballyclare 4 Crossbred £123, M Kelly, Newtowncrommelin 24 Texel £123, N McClenaghan, Garvagh 31 Texel £122, J Simpson, Ballymena 1 Dorset £122, P R Sleeman, Limavady 28 Crossbred £122, R M Carson, Islandmagee 33 Texel £121.50, S O'Neill, Martinstown 35 Texel £120.50 and J Christie, Cloughmills 9 Texel £120.50.

Ewe lambs

H McCloskey, Draperstown 10 Blackface £205, M and S Conway, Omagh 10 Blackface £200 x2, H McCloskey, Draperstown 11 Blackface £195, £172, M and S Conway, Omagh 10 Blackface £165, J K Currie, Ballymena 2 Texel £150, M and S Conway, Omagh 12 Blackface £142, A McLean, Larne 10 Suffolk £141, M and S Conway, Omagh 12 Blackface £140, J K Currie, Ballymena 4 Boreray £138, A McLean, Larne 8 Suffolk £136, H O'Neill, Glenarm 3 Beltex £136, A McCann, Glenravel 14 Texel £132, W J McClintock, Broughshane 16 Texel £129 and P McNeill, Cushendun 12 Suffolk £129.

Tuesday 22nd October 2024: 235 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1180 over for a Charolais 700kg at £1880 presented by P McErlaine, Armoy.

Heifers sold to £1430 over for a Charolais £2120 offered by K Patterson and M Crockard, Downpatrick.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

R and V Craig, Larne Limousin 410kg £1470 (358) T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 420kg £1505 (358) Limousin 420kg £1450 (345) Charolais 470kg £1620 (344) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 450kg £1550 (344) Limousin 470kg £1600 (340) N and J Coleman, Doagh Belgian Blue 440kg £1480 (336) D Thompson, 2x Limousin 430kg £1440 (334) Limousin 450kg £1490 (331) Limousin 460kg £1510 (328) A McKnight, Limousin 320kg £1050 (328) B McAdam, Doagh Limousin 440kg £1440 (327) Limousin 4330kg £1400 (325) T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 450kg £1460 and D Thompson, Limousin 480kg £1540 (320).

501kg and over

L Anderson, Kilwaughter Simmental 520kg £1650 (317) P Graffin, Portglenone Limousin 540kg £1610 (298) K Patterson, Hereford 560kg £1660 (296) D Dalzell, Comber Charolais 540kg £1590 (294) K Patterson, Hereford 510kg £1470 (288) P Graffin, Charolais 520kg £1490 (286) R Millar, Ballymena Abondance 520kg £1480 (284) K Patterson, Hereford 530kg £1500 (283) R Millar, Ballymena Belgian Blue 540kg £1500 (277) L Anderson, Abondance 540kg £1500 (278) S Kennedy, Ballynure Simmental 520kg £1440 (276) SD Gillespie, Belgian Blue 510kg £1410 (276) C Stewart, Abondance 600kg £1630 (271) D Thompson, Limousin 520kg £1410 (271) P McErlain, Armoy Charolais 700kg £1880 (268) and N and J Coleman, Doagh Abondance 540kg £1440 (266).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

D Wilson, Limousin 310kg £905 (291) B McAdam, Doagh Limousin 410kg £1170 (285) B Connon, Larne Limousin 370kg £1050 (283) Limousin 400kg £1120 (280) B Reid, Templepatrick 320kg £880 (275) P McTague, Ballymoney Limousin 500kg £1370 (274) S Patterson, Carrickfergus Abondance 440kg £1200 (272) B Connon, Larne Limousin 420kg £1140 (271) D Wilson, Limousin 400kg £1085 (271) Hereford 380kg £1030 (271) D McLaughlin, Clough Simmental 500kg £1350 (270) SD Gillespie, Belgian Blue 490kg £1310 (267) R Millar, Ballymena Belgian Blue 490kg £1305 (266) JP O'Neill, Cushendall Abondance 350kg £930 (265) B Connon, Larne Limousin 360kg £955 (265) and B McAdam, Doagh Limousin 420kg £1110 (264).

501kg and over

K Patterson, Downpatrick Charolais 690kg £2120 (307) P McErlain, Armoy Limousin 560kg £1540 (275) K Patterson, Limousin 680kg £1860 (273) C McCroary, Broughshane Charolais 610kg £1600 (262) R Millar, Ballymena Abondance 510kg £1335 (261) D McLaughlin, Simmental 600kg £1570 (261) Simmental 600kg £1550 (258) K Patterson, Hereford 580kg £1495 (257) D McLaughlin, Clough Simmental 1490 (256) D Dalzell, Comber Charolais 550kg £1400 (254) Charolais 590kg £1490 (252) C McCroary, Charolais 600kg £1510 (251) D Dalzell, Charolais 530kg £1300 (245) and W and H J Nicholl, Ahoghill Friesian 540kg £1060 (196).

Wednesday 23rd October 2024: 2828 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday past resulted in another steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 612p for 22 Texels 19.5kg £119.50 presented by John Allen, Broughshane.

Fat lambs sold to a top per head of £147 for 29.5kg offered by John Agnew, Carnlough.

Fat ewes sold to £196.

Fat lambs (2500)

Top per kg

J Allen, Broughshane 22 Texel 19.5kg £119.50 (612) B McGookin, Ballyclare 4 Texel 15kg £91 (606) H McNeill, Larne 24 Texel 19.5kg £118 (605) J Wilson, Banbridge 3 Texel 24kg £145 (604) D Gaston, Carnlough 10 Texel 24kg £143.50 (597) J Moss, Antrim 15 Charollais 20.5kg £122 (595) H Crowe, 5 Texel 17kg £101 (594) C McKee, Broughshane 13 Texel 23kg £136 (591) TA Fenton, Rasharkin 10 Charollais 22.5kg £132.50 (588) P Breen, Portaferry 5 Dorset 21.5kg £126 (586) M McClelland, Doagh 14 Texel 23.5kg £137.50 (585) N Hamilton, Moorfields 19 Texel 22.5kg £131.50 (584) R McKeown, Templepatrick 11 Dorset 21kg £122.50 (583) P Breen, Portaferry 6 Dorset 23kg £134 (582) JA Gillan, Clough 8 Beltex 22.5kg £131 (582) A Kerr, 7 Texel 22kg £128 (581) D Mills, Glenarm 24 Texel 139.50 (581) A Coulter, Randalstown 9 Suffolk 20.5kg £119 (580) B McGookin, 2 Texel £119 (580) C Sterritt, Belfast 6 Texel 20.5kg £119 (580) B Gaston, Ballymena 6 Charollais 23kg £133.50 (580) J Campbell, Carnlough 24kg £139 (579) W Reid, Aughafatten 6 Texel 24kg £139 (579) and N Halliday, Ballymoney 44 Texel 24kg £138.50 (577).

Top per head

J Agnew, Carnlough 1 Dorset 29.5kg £147, J Wilson, Banbridge 3 Texel 24kg £145, J Thompson, Kells 8 Charollais 27.5kg £144, Graham Sims, Larne 14 Dorset 27kg £143.50, D Gaston, Carnlough 10 Texel 24kg £143.50, local farmer 7 Texel 28kg £143, G Hagan, Antrim 1 Texel 33kg £143, G Fleck, 1 Texel 27kg £143, J Wilson, 1 Texel 28kg £142, J Armstrong, Broughshane, 4 Texel 26kg £142, R Kernaghan, Limavady 5 Texel 29.5kg £142, R Fleming, Crumlin 26 Texel 25.5kg £141.50, A Kerr, 11 Texel 24.5kg £141, D Jones, 2 Texel 25kg £141, S White, Cloughmills 68 Texel 25.5kg £141, R McKeown, 3 Dorset 27.5kg £141, RJ McDowell, Gleno 12 Texel 26.5kg £141, N McBurney, 45 Texel 25kg £140.50, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 8 Mule 31kg £140, R Henry, Kilwaughter 18 Suffolk 27kg £140, K Topping, Magheramorne 16 Texel 25kg £140, N Millar, Randalstown 23 Texel 25kg £140, S McAllister, Glenarm 40 Texel 25.5kg £140 and A McNair, Ballyclare 22 Texel 26.5kg £140.

Fat ewes (282)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£160

Texel - £120-£196

Crossbred - £85-£126

Blackface - £60-£88