Beef cows sold to 266p 550kg at £1569 and Friesian cows to 190p 660kg at £1254.

Beef heifers to 297p 600kg at £1782 and 630kg at £1877.

Beef bullocks to 315p 710kg at £2231 and to a top per head of £2643 for 990kg.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef cows

G Fleming, Ballymoney Limousin 590kg £1569 (266) M Murray, Limousin 640kg £1664 (260) R Fulton, Abondance 660kg £1630 (247) J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 650kg £1599 (246) W Warwick, Templepatrick Belgian Blue 870kg £2140 (246) local farmer, Belgian Blue 700kg £1694 (242) PA Clarke, Coleraine Limousin 660kg £1570 (238) M McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 670kg £1581 (236) PA Clarke, Belgian Blue 610kg £1433 (235) R Fulton, Belgian Blue 730kg £1679 (230) PA Clarke, Belgian Blue 680kg £1564 (230) M Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 620kg £1419 (229) M McGarry, Broughshane Simmental 900kg £2052 (228) J McKeever, Parthenais 630kg £1436 (228) W R Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 710kg £1604 (226) and N and S Wilson, Saler 550kg £1237 (225).

Friesian cows

M McCurdy, Ballymoney 660kg £1254 (190) S Kennedy, 820kg £1467 (179) DJ and S Allen, Limavady 810kg £1441 (178) 690kg £1207 (175) 750kg £1305 (174) V Turtle, Ahoghill 740kg £1228 (166) DJ Allen, 690kg £1131 (164) B McConnell, Doagh 710kg £1157 (163) M McCurdy, Ballymoney 710kg £1150 (162) 700kg £1127 (616) DJ Allen, 820kg £1320 (161) B McConnell, 670kg £1051 (157) DJ and S Allen, 680kg £1060 (156) J Blair, Larne 590kg £914 (155) DJ and S Allen, 710kg £1093 (154) and J Gray, 690kg £1062 (154).

Beef heifers

R Fulton, Dungiven Limousin 600kg £1782 (297) J Lynn, Coagh Charolais 630kg £1871 (297) T Galloway, Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg £1675 (294) Linton Brothers, Charolais 690kg £2001 (290) J Lynn, Charolais 580kg £1670 (288) GI Rankin, Dromara Limousin 630kg £1814 (288) J Lynn, Coagh Charolais 380kg £1944 (286) T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 650kg £1859 (286) 660kg £1861 (282) F Hilton, Ballymena Charolais 690kg £1945 (282) GI Rankin, Limousin 630kg £1764 (280) F Hilton, Charolais 580kg £1595 (275) J Lavery, Charolais 630kg £1732 (275) GI Rankin, Limousin 610kg £1677 (275) Linton Brothers, Charolais 710kg £1945 (274) and H JK and J Walls, Simmental 550kg £1501 (273).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

H Crawford, Newtownards Charolais 710kg £2236 (315), Belgian Blue 770kg £2356 (306), Limousin 710kg £2122 (299), G I Rankin, Dromara Limousin 680kg £2012 (296), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 650kg £1911 (294), W Kee, Strabane Charolais 810kg £2365 (292), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 650kg £1872 (288), P Diamond, Kilrea Charolais 630kg £1814 (288), R and W Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 700kg £2016 (288), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 740kg £2131 (288), H Crawford, Newtownards Belgian Blue 750kg £2152 (287), G I Rankin, Dromara Limousin 660kg £1894 (287), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 670kg £1916 (286), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 750kg £2145 (286) and A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 660kg £1881 (285).

Top per head

W Kee, Strabane Charolais 990kg £2643, 810kg £2365, H Crawford, Newtownards Belgian Blue 770kg £2356, W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 830kg £2324, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 850kg £2320, H Crawford, Newtownards Charolais 710kg £2236, G and A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 770kg £2179, 780kg £2168, H Crawford, Newtownards Belgian Blue 750kg £2152, G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 750kg £2145, A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 740kg £2131, H Crawford, Newtownards Limousin 710kg £2122, R and W Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 700kg £2016, P Diamond, Kilrea Charolais 740kg £2012, G I Rankin, Dromara Limousin 680kg £2012 and I Campbell, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 730kg £2000.

Friday 26th April 2024: Dairy cows - J Martin, Dromara £2100 and WG Johnston, Belfast £1980, J Martin, £1950, £1920, £1880, £1850, £1820, 2x £1750, £1720, 4x £1700 and 2x £1680.

Ayrshire sale

J W Suffern, Crumlin £1950, £1920, J Hunter, Crumlin £1900, JW Suffern, £1720, M King, 2x £1700, J W Suffern, £1680, £1650, £1600, £1580, J Hunter, £1520, £1500, £1300 and M King, £920, £900.

Suckler cows

D Morrow, Glenarm Simmental with heifer at foot £1680, Hereford with bull at foot £1600, Hereford with bull at foot £1600, WJ Thompson, Glenwherry Speckled Park with heifer at foot £1600, D Morrow, Hereford with bull at foot £1580, Hereford with heifer at foot £1550, A Linton, Stabiliser with bull at £1380 and D Black, Cushendall Shorthorn beef with bull at foot £1100.

Calves

Bulls

T Adams, Ballymena Abondance £620, A M Crawford, Abondance £605, D Winton, Belgian Blue £600, AM Crawford, Abondance £565, ED McCorry, Abondance £555, T Adams, Ballymena Abondance 4x £555, A M Crawford, Belgian Blue £550, 2x £545, R Crawford, Larne Charolais £525, Charolais £510, AM Crawford, Belgian Blue £500 and N and J Coleman, Charolais £500.

Heifers

S Marshall, Newtownabbey £600, AM Crawford, Belgian Blue £520, Abondance £500, Belgian Blue £480, Abondance £445, Belgian Blue £430, T Adams, Abondance 4x £425, R Crawford, Charolais £420, S Marshall, Abondance £415, A and G Campbell, Belgian Blue £400 and W J Bond Hereford £395.

Friesian bulls

S Stewart, Newtownabbey £320, Forsythe Brothers, 4x £295, J and M Wilson, 2x £280, M McAllister, £280, AT Lowry, £260, M McAllister, £220, Forsythe Brothers, £185 and A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter 6x £180.

Another great entry of 420 weanlings resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1240 over for a Charolais 420kg at £1660 presented by David Boyd, Newtownabbey.

Heifers sold to £1160 over for a Charolais 320kg at £1480 offered by David Boyd.

Weanlings

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

S Tanner, Castlerock Limousin 290kg £1110 (382) WH P and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 290kg £1100 (379) RL Mawhinney, Limousin 200kg £750 (375) Limousin 200kg £750 (375) D Boyd, Charolais 290kg £1080 (372) M Murray, Limousin 300kg £1100 (366) WM P and H Esler, Limousin 280kg £1000 (357) and local farmer, Limousin 280kg £1000 (357).

301kg to 350kg

D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 320kg £1400 (437) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 350kg £1510 (431) N and S Wilson, Charolais 340kg £1460 (429) D Boyd, Charolais 350kg £1500 (428) S Boyle, Charolais 310kg £1320 (425) I Tanner Charolais 350kg £1490 (425) N and S Wilson, Charolais 350kg £1470 (420) and S Taylor, Charolais 350kg £1460 (417).

351kg and over

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 360kg £1505 (418) D Boyd, Charolais 390kg £1620 (415) Charolais 420kg £1660 (395) C and R McKeown, Charolais 370kg £1450 (391) S Boyle, Carrickfergus Charolais 380kg £1470 (386) I Beggs, Limousin 360kg £1380 (383) C and R McKeown, Charolais 380kg £1450 (381) and P McCord, Charolais 360kg £1370 (380).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

D O’Loan, Aughafatten Limousin 250kg £870 (348) A Connor, Ballyclare Blonde d'Aquitaine 200kg £670 (335) J O’Kane, Charolais 260kg £870 (334) D O’Loan, Limousin 300kg £990 (330) S Minn, Moorfields Limousin 270kg £890 (329) J O’Kane, Glenarm Charolais 260kg £850 (326) Charolais 280kg £900 (321) and D O’Loan, Limousin 280kg £900 (321).

301kg to 350kg

D Boyd, Charolais 320kg £1480 (462) M McKillop, 310kg £1180 (380) S Douglas, Charolais 340kg £1270 (373) Charolais 320kg £1170 (365) D Boyd, Charolais 350kg £1270 (362) S Boyle, Charolais 340kg £1220 (358) M Murray, Limousin 320kg £1140 (356) and P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 350kg £1240 (354).

351kg and over

M McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin 380kg £1440 (379) S Douglas, Charolais 370kg £1310 (354) S McCambridge, Charolais 420kg £1460 (347) S Douglas, Charolais 360kg £1250 (347) Charolais 360kg £1240 (344) D Boyd, Charolais 370kg £1270 (343) J McCambridge, Charolais 380kg £1300 (342) and D Boyd, Charolais 370kg £1240 (335).

Monday 29th April 2024: Another bigger show of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £338 for Texels, pet lambs sold to £54.

Leadings prices as follows.

Ewes and lambs

R J Lyle, Larne 3 Texel and 6 lambs £338, I Clarke, Cullybackey 6 Texel and 11 lambs £322, M Fulton, Magherafelt 3 Suffolk and 5 lambs £320, I Clarke, 6 Texel and 10 lambs £320, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 2 Mule and 2 lambs £300, S Loughery, Limavady 4 Mule and 8 lambs £300, RJ Lyle, Larne 1 Texel and 2 lambs £290, B Coulter, Cullybackey 1 Charollais and 2 lambs £290, W Rea, Crumlin Charollais 290kg £290, M Fulton, 6 Suffolk and 1 lambs £288, I Clarke, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £285, S Loughery, 3 Mule and 6 lambs £285, I Clarke, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £280, S Loughery, 3 Mule and 6 lambs £280, A Bonnar, Glenwherry 5 Crossbred and 10 lambs £270 and W Ward Crumlin 5 Crossbred and 9 lambs £270.

Tuesday 30th April 2024: 260 Store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another super trade.

Heifers sold to £1380 over for a Limousin 600kg at £1980 presented by W and P McCallion, Portglenone.

Bullocks sold to £1120 over for a Charolais 550kg at £1670 offered by S and M Black, Carnlough.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

Matthews Brothers, Limousin 460kg £1530 (332) D Fleming, Charolais 480kg £1530 (318) R McKeown, Ballymena Charolais 450kg £1420 (315) A McNeilly, Muckamore Limousin 480kg £1440 (300) WH Knox, Ballynure Limousin 400kg £1200 (300) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 430kg £1270 (295) D Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 480kg £1400 (291) J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 480kg £1390 (289) A McNeilly, Limousin 430kg £1240 (288) J Hutchinson, Charolais 440kg £1250 (284) F McKendry, Limousin 480kg £1350 (281) WJ McCurdy, Ballymoney Limousin 410kg £1150 (280) J Hutchinson, Charolais 390kg £1090 (279) C Magill, Larne Charolais 470kg £1300 (276) WH Knox, Ballynure Limousin 380kg £1050 (276) and W and M Orr, Limousin 400kg £1100 (275).

501kg and over

W and P McCallion, Limousin 600kg £1980 (330) Limousin 610kg £1850 (303) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 510kg £1540 (302) S McConaghy, Ballintoy Charolais 600kg £1800 (300) Limousin 610kg £1820 (298) R McKeown, Charolais 520kg £1490 (286) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg £1540 (285) C Hill, Doagh Limousin 570kg £1620 (284) S McConaghy, Charolais 560kg £1580 (282) J Smyth, Charolais 530kg £1490 (281) S McConaghy, Limousin 580kg £1630 (281) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 560kg £1530 (273) C Magill, Larne Charolais 520kg £1420 (273) S McConaghy, Simmental 540kg £1460 (270) and R McKeown, Charolais 560kg £1510 (269) Charolais 540kg £1450 (268).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 460kg £1640 (356) S and M Black, Carnlough Charolais 440kg £1510 (343) Charolais 460kg £1550 (337) O Park, Antrim Charolais 380kg £1250 (329) W and M Orr, Charolais 430kg £1400 (325) T Matchett, Aghalee Limousin 460kg £1490 (323) S and M Black, Charolais 430kg £1380 (320) B Richmond, Charolais 480kg £1540 (320) J Hutchinson, Charolais 450kg £1440, (320) S and M Black, Carnlough Charolais 460kg £1470 (319) T Matchett, Limousin 440kg £1370 (311) S and M Black, Charolais 500kg £1550 (310) T Matchett, Aghalee Simmental 480kg £1480 (308) D Fleming, Charolais 430kg £1320 (307) W and M Orr, Limousin 380kg £1160 (305) and D Fleming, Charolais 430kg £1310 (304).

501kg and over