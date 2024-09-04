Marts: Beef cows selling to 284p for a Limousin 760kg at £2158 at Ballymena Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thursday 29th August 2024: An entry of 365 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in an improved trade.

Beef cows sold to 284p for a Limousin 760kg at £2158, Friesian cows to 177p for 550kg at £1973, beef heifers to 295p for 650kg at £1917, beef bullocks to 324p for 650kg at £2105 and Friesian bullocks to 226p for 640kg at £1446.

Beef cows

J Tohill, Kilrea Limousin 760kg £2158 (284), D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 610kg £1653 (271), B McLean, Armoy Limousin 620kg £1630 (263), J Tohill, Kilrea Limousin 720kg £1872 (260), D Glass, Ballymena Charolais 760kg £1915 (252), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 480kg £1200 (250), S Boyle, Carrickfergus Charolais 780kg £1934 (248), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 670kg £1641 (245), P McIlrath, Glarryford Limousin 650kg £1553 (239), SB and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Aberdeen Angus 720kg £1720 (239), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 530kg £1250 (236), B McLean, Armoy Limousin 750kg £1770 (236), I and C Hunter, Straid Charolais 610kg £1378 (226), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 540kg £1220 (226), local farmer Simmental 660kg £1465 (222) and D and F Kinney, Cushendall Simmental 790kg £1753 (222).

Ballymena Mart

Friesian cows

F O’Boyle, Randalstown 550kg £973 (177), D Clark, Antrim 680kg £1196 (176), G Booth, Stewartstown 730kg £1241 (170), D and H Gregg, Clough 790kg £1311 (166), A Carson, Clough 680kg £1108 (163), F O’Boyle, Randalstown 590kg £908 (154), A Park, Crumlin 620kg £942 (152) and F O’Boyle, Randalstown 610kg £927 (152), 660kg £1003 (152).

Beef heifers

R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 650kg £1917 (295), W McQuigg, Aghadowey Limousin 570kg £1675 (294), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1781 (292), P McIlrath, Glarryford Blonde d'Aquitaine 650kg £1885 (290), W McQuigg, Aghadowey Limousin 570kg £1641 (288), R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 670kg £1929 (288), B McLean, Armoy Limousin 590kg £1687 (286), W McQuigg, Aghadowey Limousin 620kg £1767 (285), K McKay, Cushendun Charolais 600kg £1710 (285), D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 570kg £1550 (272), W McQuigg, Aghadowey Charolais 630kg £1701 (270), 610kg £1647 (270), 600kg £1614 (269), 650kg £1748 (269), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 570kg £1533 (269) and W McQuigg, Aghadowey Charolais 620kg £1661 (268).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 650kg £2106 (324), Limousin 700kg £2198 (314), Limousin 710kg £2193 (309), W H O’Melvena, Broughshane Limousin 740kg £2279 (208), R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 710kg £2137 (301), R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 700kg £2086 (298), R and W Fleck, Broughshane Charolais 670kg £1989 (297), W H O’Melvena, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £2042 (296), R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 700kg £2065 (295), Charolais 700kg £2065 (295), W H O’Melvena, Broughshane Limousin 620kg £1822 (294), R and W Fleck, Broughshane Charolais 670kg £1956 (292), Limousin 600kg £1746 (291), W H O’Melvena, Broughshane Limousin 630kg £1827 (290), R and W Fleck, Broughshane Charolais 590kg £1711 (290) and R McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 610kg £1769 (290).

Top per head

W H O’Melvena, Broughshane Limousin 740kg £2279, W Smyth, Limavady Charolais 870kg £2209, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 700kg £2198, Limousin 710kg £2193, R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 710kg £2137, H&B Doherty Limousin 740kg £2116, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 650kg £2106, Limousin 700kg £2086, R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 700kg £2065, Charolais 700kg £2065, N and R Jamison, Bel 760kg £2044, W H O’Melvena, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £2042, R Spence, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 790kg £2022, W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 770kg £2002 and D Duffin Limousin 720kg £2001.

Friesian bullocks

W J and D Wallace, Ballymena 640kg £1446 (226), GA and I Sheppard, Ballyronan 520kg £1154 (222), G and S Carey, Dunloy 720kg £1598 (222), M Wallace, Cloughmills 630kg £1386 (220), 570kg £1248 (219), J A Boyd, Kircubbin 640kg £1401 (219), B McConnell, Doagh 590kg £1280 (217), J A Boyd, Kircubbin 650kg £1410 (217), GA and I Sheppard, Ballyronan 550kg £1188 (216), J A Boyd, Kircubbin 620kg £1326 (214) and GA and I Sheppard, Ballyronan 560kg £1192 (213), 480kg £1017 (212), 510kg £1071 (210), 550kg £1155 (210).

Friday 30th August 2024: Dairy cows - A total of 72 dairy stock sold to £2080 for a Friesian from T and J Mackey, Ballynure.

T and J Mackey, Ballynure Friesian £2080, Ayrshire £2050, P McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £2020, J McCann, Lurgan Fleckvieh £2000, A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £1900, R McCluggage, Larne Friesian £1780, T and J Mackey, Ballynure Friesian £1720, B Gilmore, Rasharkin Friesian £1650, A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £1650 and R McCluggage, Larne Friesian £1600.

Sucklers

Bulls topped at £2000 for a Limousin from B McCann, Portglenone and sucklers to £2150 for a Limousin and bull calf from P McConnell, Ligoniel.

P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin and bull calf £2150, £2120, A Marks, Portglenone Belgian Blue and bull calf £2100, P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin and bull calf £2080, J Liddie, Ballymena Hereford and heifer calf £2080, P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin and bull calf £2020, M Byrne, Randalstown Limousin and bull calf £1980, P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin and heifer calf £1950, Simmental and bull calf £1920, Simmental and heifer calf £1900, Limousin and bull calf £1880, Simmental and bull calf £1880 and M Byrne, Randalstown Limousin and bull calf £1880.

Calves

A smaller show of 220 calves reached £885 for a Charolais bull, heifers to £640 and Friesian bulls to £265.

Bulls

A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais £885, R Martin, Portavogie Belgian Blue £830 x3, A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais £780, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £750 x2, R Martin, Portavogie Belgian Blue £730 x3, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £715 and D and N Hamill, Crumlin Shorthorn beef £700, Jalex Livestock, Randalstown Limousin £700.

Heifers

R Martin, Portavogie Belgian Blue £640 x3, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £605 x2, A and D McAfee, Bushmills Limousin £600, T M McGall, Portglenone Limousin £590, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £565, J Ferguson, Straid Aberdeen Angus £550, S Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £550, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £540 x3, S Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £525 and D and H Parks, Moira Limousin £510.

Friesian/Holstein bulls

F O’Boyle, Randalstown £275, A Hoey, Glenwherry £265, £250 x3, £245 x5, H Duffin, Cargan £130 and RLA and D Irvine, Dundrod £115 x3.

Weanlings

420 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1080 over for a Charolais 380kg at £1460 presented by W McCurdy, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £990 over for a Limousin 350kg at £1340 offered by Nugent Estate, Portaferry.

Bulls

Up to 300kg

Nugent Estate, Portaferry Limousin 240kg £1260 (525), 230kg £955 (415), Jalex Livestock, Randalstown Limousin 210kg £805 (383), D Fenton, Ballymena Charolais 280kg £1040 (371), Jalex Livestock, Randalstown Limousin 170kg £630 (370), 200kg £720 (360), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 290kg £1000 (344), D Fenton, Ballymena Charolais 270kg £910 (337), 300kg £990 (330), Jalex Livestock, Randalstown Limousin 240kg £790 (329), 210kg £690 (328) x2, J Mulvenna, Aughafatten Shorthorn beef 230kg £750 (326), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Limousin 270kg £880 (325) and J Mulvenna, Aughafatten Shorthorn beef 200kg £650 (325).

301 to 350kg

W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 310kg £1250 (403), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 320kg £1180 (368), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 350kg £1210 (345), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 350kg £1210 (345), N and J McKee, Cairncastle Limousin 320kg £1100 (343), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 310kg £1040 (335) x2, DN Boyd, Broughshane Simmental 350kg £1170 (334), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 350kg £1160 (331), 330kg £1090 (330), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg £1140 (325), P Johnston, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 330kg £1020 (309), A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 320kg £970 (303), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 330kg £1000 (303) and A and L Douds, Clough Simmental 350kg £1050 (300).

Over 351kg

W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £1460 (384), 400kg £1460 (365) x2, R McMullan, Ballygally Limousin 380kg £1360 (357), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 400kg £1430 (357), A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 380kg £1320 (347), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 410kg £1410 (343), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 430kg £1470 (341), 410kg £1350 (329), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 410kg £1330 (324), C Smyth, Portaferry Limousin 430kg £1380 (320) and M Smith, Kells Limousin 400kg £1260 (315).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

Nugent Estate, Portaferry Limousin 220kg £1000 (454), Limousin 230kg £950 (413), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 280kg £930 (332), D Kennedy Limousin 290kg £960 (331), D Fenton, Ballymena Charolais 270kg £860 (318), J Mclvenna, Aughafatten Shorthorn beef 180kg £570 (316), M.C Morrow, Magheramore Charolais 270kg £840 (311), Jalex Livestock, Randalstown Limousin 200kg £615 (307), Limousin 200kg £615 (307), Limousin 200kg £615 (307), Limousin 200kg £615 (307), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 280kg £860 (307), J&D Colgan, Ballycastle 290kg £870 (300), D N Boyd, Broughshane Simmental 290kg £870 (300), D McAlonan , Duloy Charolais 300kg £900 (300) and M Smith, Kells Limousin 230kg £680 (295).

301-350kg

Nugent Estate, Portaferry Limousin 350kg £1340 (382), Limousin 340kg £1190 (350), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 33kg £1150 (348), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg £1200 (342), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1160 (331), H Crawford Charolais 330kg £1090 (330), W MCurdy, Broughshane £1150 (328), Charolais 350kg £1140 (325), S Taylor, Ligoneil Charolais 320kg £1040 (325), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1130 (322), S Taylor, Ligoneil Charolais 320kg £1020 (318), M Smith, Kells Limousin 320kg £1000 (312), J Steele Jnr, Aghalee Limousin 350kg £1085 (310), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1000 (303), D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 310kg £930 (300) and J S Dunn, Straid Limousin 320 £960 (300).

351-9999kg

S Taylor, Ligoneil Charolais 360kg £1160 (322), D N Boyd, Broughshane 370kg £1160 (313), D McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 380kg £1190 (313), J Taylor, Ligoneil Charolais 360kg £1120 (311), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 370kg £1150 (310), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 370kg £1140 (308), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 370kg £1130 (305), W&G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 380kg £1150 (302), C Kennedy, Ballyclare 430kg £1290 (300), A Smyth, Kells Limousin 360kg £1080 (300), H and E McDowell, Castlereagh Limousin 420kg £1250 (2976), S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 390kg £1140 (292), C Monan, Portaferry Charolais 370kg £1080 (291) and D Kennedy 2 Limousin 390kg £1130 (289), Limousin 380kg £1100 (289).

Monday 2nd September 2024: A tremendous entry of 4800 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a very steady trade.

Breeders sold to £320, ewe lambs to £222 and store lambs to £110.

Breeding sheep

D Gibson, Newtownabbey 11 Cheviot £320, 10 Cheviot £265, W McCurdy, Broughshane 13 Mule £252, I McCluggage, Glarryford 10 Suffolk £250, D Gibson, Newtownabbey 11 Cheviot £250, E McNeilly, Gracehill 11 Suffolk £250, 10 Suffolk £248, £242, W McCurdy, Broughshane 13 Mule £240, R McNabney, Broughshane 10 Mule £238, D Gibson, Newtownabbey 9 Cheviot £235 x3, W McCurdy, Broughshane 2 Suffolk cross £232 and E McNeilly, Gracehill 11 Suffolk £232 x2.

Ewe lambs

R Workman, Kilwaughter Suffolk Cheviot £222, J Quigley, Donemana 2 Suffolk Cheviot £220, P Quigley, Donemana 10 Suffolk Cheviot £210, J Quigley, Donemana 2 Suffolk £210, R Workman, Kilwaughter 11 Suffolk Cheviot £205, S Hunter, Bushmills 10 Suffolk Cheviot £192, J Davison, Glenarm 13 Cheviot £185, S Hunter, Bushmills 10 Suffolk Cheviot £180 x4, P Quigley, Donemana 11 Suffolk Cheviot £180, J Quigley, Donemana 12 Suffolk Cheviot £175, 10 Suffolk Cheviot £170 and J Davison, Glenarm 13 Cheviot £170.

Store lambs

P Brown, Ballycastle 45 Texel £110, A V Magill, Carnlough 66 Suffolk £106, H McBratney, Bangor 9 Texel £105, D McCollum, Loughgiel 26 Suffolk £104.50, K Kidd, Broughshane 61 Texel £102, A V Magill, Carnlough 52 Suffolk £100, D Hamilton, Glenarm 47 Suffolk £100, J D Collins, Islandmagee 3 Zwartble £100, F Turnly, Carnlough 50 Texel £100, L Magill, Larne 20 Crossbred £100, D J Fenton, Broughshane 57 Texel £99, A V Magill, Carnlough 56 Suffolk £98.50, D Hamilton, Glenarm 60 Texel £98, W T McGookin, Larne 8 Texel £98, R Hanna, Cullybackey 20 Texel £96.50, G Gillan, Glenarm 41 Texel £96, D McIlwaine, Cushendall 50 Mule £95.50 and J Mawhinney, Kells 24 Texel £95.50, 18 Texel £95.50.

Tuesday 3rd September 2024: 250 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £1260 over for a Limousin 580kg at £1840 presented by J Carleton, Cullybackey.

Heifers sold to £1210 over for a Charolais 620kg at £1830 also offered by J Carleton.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 390kg £1360 (348) Charolais 430kg £1460 (339) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 410kg £1370 (334) J Blair, Limousin 440kg £1460 (331) H McCullough, Randalstown Limousin 480kg £1535 (319) O Wilkinson, Glenavy Simmental 440kg £1380 (313) W and M Orr, Charolais 440kg £1370 (311) L Wilkinson, Glenavy Charolais 470kg £1440 (306) O Wilkinson, Simmental 460kg £1400 (304) W and M Orr, Charolais 480kg £1460 (304) J McMurran, Ballycarry Limousin 500kg £1500 (300) W Montgomery, Broughshane Abondance 460kg £1380 (300) J McMurran, Limousin 500kg £1470 (294) Limousin 500kg £1460 (292) J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 400kg £1165 (291) W and M Orr, Charolais 420kg £1220 (290).

501kg and over

J Carleton, Cullybackey Limousin 580kg £1840 (317) J McMurran, Ballycarry Charolais 550kg £1700 (309) Limousin 510kg £1570 (307) Limousin 550kg £1680 (305) Charolais 570kg £1740 (305) Charolais 580kg £1770 (305) K Brown, Limousin 590kg £1800 (305) O Wilkinson, Glenavy Charolais 520kg £1580 (303) Charolais 580kg £1750 (301) K Brown, Limousin 580kg £1750 (301) H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 530kg £1590 (300) Charolais 520kg £1560 (300) J McCarroll, Ballymena Simmental 560kg £1680 (300) Simmental 530kg £1590 (300) K Brown, Limousin 590kg £1760 (298) and J McMurran, Charolais 550kg £1640 (298).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

O Wilkinson, Glenavy Charolais 420kg £1290 (307), J McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 450kg £1350 (300), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 480kg £1430 (297), 490kg £1450 (295), O Wilkinson, Glenavy Charolais 450kg £1330 (295), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 410kg £1200 (292), 410kg £1170 (285), 420kg £1190 (283), 430kg £1190 (276), J Maybin, Kells Limousin 380kg £1040 (273), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 470kg £1280 (272), L Wilkinson, Glenavy Charolais 410kg £1080 (263), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 420kg £1100 (261), 440kg £1150 (261) and J Allen, Broughshane Charolais 500kg £1300 (260).

Over 501kg

J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Charolais 530kg £1650 (311), R Creith, Bushmills Charolais 550kg £1670 (303), 560kg £1660 (296), J Carleton, Cullybackey Charolais 620kg £1830 (295), R Creith, Bushmills Charolais 520kg £1490 (286), O Wilkinson, Glenavy Charolais 520kg £1470 (282), 520kg £1450 (278), R Creith, Bushmills Charolais 570kg £1580 (277), Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1640 (273), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 560kg £1530 (273), Stabiliser 550kg £1485 (270), R Creith, Bushmills Limousin 540kg £1440 (266), Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1540 (265), S Graham, Nutt's Corner Limousin 510kg £1330 (260), M McClafferty, Armoy Charolais 520kg £1340 (257) and J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Charolais 610kg £1560 (255).