Thursday 23rd May 2024: An entry of 380 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a sharper trade.

Beef cows sold to 278p for a 620kg at £1723, Friesian cows to 179p for 820kg at £1394.

Beef bullocks to 320p for 730kg at £2336 and to a top per head of £2700 for 1000kg.

Beef heifers to 314p for 700kg at £2198, Friesian bullocks to 234p for 600kg £1244.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef cows

Local farmer Limousin 620kg £1723 (278), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 920kg £2465 (268), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 900kg £2268 (252), D O’Kane, Swatragh Charolais 590kg £1463 (248), I Barr, Kells Limousin 740kg £1835 (248), T Rooney, Mayobridge Limousin 550kg £1364 (248), G Lindsay, Strabane Simmental 810kg £2008 (248), P Clarke, Garvagh Limousin 620kg £1525 (246), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 750kg £1807 (241), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Simmental 690kg £1662 (241). A Marks, Portglenone Charolais 580kg £1380 (238), E Donnelly, Ballycastle Saler 740kg £1761 (238), Drew O’Kane, Stwatragh Limousin 660kg £1557 (236) and local farmer Limousin 690kg £1607 (233).

Friesian cows

G and S Carey, Dunloy 820kg £1394 (170), H McNabney, Clough 650kg £1066 (164), I Stewart, Bushmills 700kg at £1106 (158), 7040kg £1154 (156), 760kg £1185 (156) and G Rowney, Ballynure 630kg £945 (150).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

F Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 730kg £2336 (320), Simmental 750kg £2377 (317), L O’Neill, Ardboe Limousin 720kg £2196 (305), F Cassidy, Kilrea Limousin 730kg £2226 (305), R O’Connor, Castlewellan Charolais 630kg £1902 (302), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 760kg £2295 (302), L O’Neill, Ardboe Limousin 780kg £2340 (300), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 630kg £1890 (300), R O’Connor, Castlewellan Limousin 630kg £1871 (297), J Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 650kg £1911 (294), P O’Connor, Castlewellan Charolais 640kg £1881 (294), W Hunter, Stewartstown Limousin 730kg £2146 (294), J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 760kg £2234 (294), Limousin 720kg £2102 (292), Charolais 730kg £2117 (290) and J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 730kg £2117 (290).

Top per head

W Kee, Strabane Charolais 1000kg £2700, T Moore, Limavady Charolais 910kg £2566, Charolais 880kg £2508, W Kee, Charolais 880kg £2499, F Cassidy, Kilrea Simmental 750kg £2377, LM O’Neill, Limousin 780kg £2340, F Cassidy, Charolais 730kg £2336, J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 860kg £2322, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 800kg £2320, Limousin 760kg £2295, J Blair, Charolais 830kg £2290, Charolais 810kg £2268, Charolais 820kg £2246, J Scott, Charolais 760kg £2234, J Blair, Charolais 780kg £2230 and F Cassidy, Limousin 730kg £2226.

Beef heifers

Top per kg

JF Savage and Partner, Limousin 700kg £2198 (314) Limousin 630kg £1940 (308) Limousin 650kg £1950 (300) Limousin 630kg £1890 (300) Limousin 590kg £1734 (294) H McCracken, Limousin 600kg £1764 (294) D O’Kane, Maghera Limousin 550kg £1584 (288) JF Savage and Partner Limousin 630kg £1814 (288) Limousin 650kg £1859 (286) K McCammon, Cookstown Charolais 750kg £2137 (285) H and J Christie, Charolais 600kg £1680 (280) local farmer, Limousin 390kg £1092 (280) JF Savage, Limousin 600kg £1680 (280) Limousin 540kg £1512 (280) and J McCaughan Limousin 550kg £1518 (276).

Friesian bullocks

G Rowney, Ballyclare 600kg £1404 (234) 560kg £1288 (230) local farmer, 500kg £1125 (225) H McNabney, Clough 600kg £1314 (219) and P and G O’Rawe, 570kg £1242 (218) 610kg £1268 (208).

Friday 24th May 2024: Dairy cows - 40 dairy cows sold to £1850.

Leading prices as follows: McCloskey Farms Ltd, Ballymoney £1850, £1820, D Livingstone, Randalstown £1800, T Carlisle, Dundrod 2x £1800, McCloskey Farms, £1800, 2x £1780, D and M McGregor, Muckamore 2x £1720, McCloskey Farms, £1720, 2x £1700, M Montgomery, Kells £1650 and McCloskey Farms, 2x £1650.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to £2400 for a cow and calf.

Leading prices as follows: D Compton, Ballymena Limousin and heifer calf £2400, A McKillop, Loughgiel Belgian Blue and bull calf £2300, W Adams, Glarryford Hereford in calf £1500, £1480, £1450, B Wilson, Lisburn Hereford and heifer calf £1450 and H and M Gingles, Larne Hereford and heifer calf £1420, Hereford and bull calf £1400 x2 Hereford and heifer calf £1400.

Calves

A larger entry of 340 calves resulted in another fantastic trade. Bulls topped at £790, heifers at £675 and reared Holsteins at £560 with a sale average of £340.

Bulls

D Harkness, Ballymena Simmental £790 x4, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £750, R J Cupples, Broughshane Belgian Blue £715 x2, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £715, A Magee, Larne Charolais £715 x2, D Harkness, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £690 x3, £685, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £675 and D Harkness, Ballymena Belgian Blue £675.

Heifers

D Harkness, Ballymena Simmental £675 x4, Aberdeen Angus £670 x4, Belgian Blue £670, S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £670 x2, D Harkness, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £620, £615 x2 and R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £595 x2.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

D Harkness, Ballymena £560, S Chestnutt, Ballymoney £495 x2, A Magee, Larne £465 x4, A M Crawford, Ballynure £435, D Harkness, Ballymena £380, G and R Smyth, Randalstown £330 x2, A M Crawford, Ballynure £315, J and A Gillan, Cloughmills £285, J Hamilton, Bangor £280 and G and R Smyth, Randalstown £235 x2.

Weanlings

A good entry of 280 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1410 over for a Limousin 480kg at £1890 presented by Laura Ervine, Newtownabbey.

Heifers sold to £1110 over for a Limousin 400kg at £1510 offered by Pauline Hamill, Crumlin.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 250kg £1040 (416) Limousin 280kg £1160 (414) J Buick Limousin 230kg £945 (410) J Buick, Kells Limousin 230kg £945 (410) Limousin 270kg £1105 (409) Limousin 270kg £1105 (409) T Magee, Ballyclare 2x Charolais 240kg £970 (404) R Shaw, Charolais 280kg £1090 (389) D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 160kg £620 (387) J Buick, Kells Limousin 270kg £1040 (385) D Reid, Hereford 270kg £1040 (385) PJ McKinley, Limousin 290kg £1100 (379) G Rea, Limousin 300kg £1130 (376) J Buick, Limousin 300kg £1110 (370) Limousin 260kg £940 (361) and D Reid, Hereford 290kg £1045 (360).

301kg to 350kg

M Gingles, Kilwaughter Abondance 340kg £1420 (417) A Adair, Antrim Blonde d'Aquitaine 340kg £1380 (405) J Buick, Kells Limousin 310kg £1240 (400) M Gingles, Abondance 320kg £1240 (387) A McKnight, Limousin 320kg £1230 (384) W Dawson, Charolais 310kg £1180 (380) J Buick, 3x Limousin 320kg £1190 (371) H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 320kg £1190 (371) PJ McKinley, Limousin 340kg £1220 (358) H McCormick, Larne Abondance 320kg £1140 (356) M Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 330kg £1170 (354) local farmer, Limousin 350kg £1240 (354) G Rea, Limousin 340kg £1200 (352) and D Reid, Dundrod Simmental 330kg £1160 (351).

351kg and over

E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £1460 (405) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Limousin 370kg £1500 (405) V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 360kg £1450 (402) L Ervine, Newtownabbey Limousin 480kg £1890 (393) local farmer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg £1360 (377) N McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 370kg £1365 (368) L Ervine, Charolais 380kg £1370 (360) WJ and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 390kg £1400 (359) local farmer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 390kg £1380 (353) E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 400kg £1410 (352) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Limousin 370kg £1300 (351) J Jones, Belfast Charolais 400kg £1400 (350) Charolais 400kg £1400 (350) Charolais 400kg £1390 (347) Charolais 410kg £1410 (343) N McClure, Limousin 380kg £1270 (334) and PJ McKinley, Limousin 380kg £1270 (334).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

G Rea, Portglenone Belgian Blue 230kg £865 (376) Belgian Blue 240kg £895 (372) T Magee, Ballyclare 4x Charolais 270kg £1000 (370) G Rea, Portglenone Limousin 260kg £910 (350) T Magee, 2x Charolais 270kg £930 (344) J Sheppard, Larne Limousin 230kg £770 (334) local farmer, 2x Limousin 180kg £600 (333) G Connon, Charolais 270kg £895 (331) J Weatherup, Gleno Charolais 250kg £810 (324) and D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 210kg £680 (323) Charolais 280kg £900 (321).

301kg to 350kg

L Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 330kg £1180 (357) Charolais 350kg £1240 (354) E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 340kg £1180 (347) local farmer, 3x Limousin 310kg £1030 (332) G Stevenson, Limousin 340kg £1080 (317) R Gingles, Limousin 340kg £1000, Limousin 340kg £990 (291) D Reid, Antrim Limousin 310kg £900 (290) J Sheppard, Larne Limousin 330kg £950 (287) A McKnight, Limousin 310kg £890 (287) R Shaw, Charolais 350kg £990 (282) A McKillop, Limousin 350kg £990 (282) and J Sheppard, Limousin 340kg £960 (282).

351kg and over

P Hamill, Crumlin Limousin 400kg £1510 (377) V McErlaine Armoy Charolais 390kg £1370 (351) E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 390kg £1360 (348) Charolais 390kg £1290 (330) L Ervine, Charolais 370kg £1210 (327) N McClure, Limousin 430kg £1400 (325) R Weatherup, Charolais 370kg £1170 (316) E Donnelly, Charolais 450kg £1390 (308) T McKillop, Charolais 430kg £1320 (307) R Gingles, Larne Limousin 370kg £1110 (300) P J McKinley, Charolais 420kg £1250 (297) J Weatherup, Charolais 450kg £1310 (291) PJ McKinley, Charolais 360kg £1040 (288) J Bates, Abondance 380kg £1090 (286) J Weatherup, Charolais 380kg £1080 (284) and VN Fleck, Limousin 480kg £1360 (283).

Monday 27th May 2024: Another good show of sheep at the final sale of the season, resulted in a sharp trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £355.

Ewes and lambs

S McAllister, Ballycastle 5 Dutch Spotted and 10 lambs £355, J Alexander, Clough 1 Texel and 2 lambs £335, A Bonnar, Glenwherry 4 Mule and 7 lambs £310, K Travers, 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £305, T Bell, Randalstown 1 Texel and 1 lamb £300, J Adams, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £298, A Bonnar, 3 Mule and 5 lambs £295, SG Leslie, Claudy 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £290, D McClintock, 5 Cheviot £288, K Steele-Nicholson, 4 Suffolk and 4 lambs £280, W Carson, Cloughmills 4 Crossbred and 4 lambs £280, J Adams, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £275, W Carson, 4 Crossbred and 4 lambs £270, J and R Reid, Carnlough 1 Mule and 2 lambs £270, T Bell, 2 Texel and 2 lambs £270 and K Travers, 2 Suffolk and 2 lambs £260.

Tuesday 28th May 2024: An entry of 150 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1150 over for a Charolais 630kg at £1780 offered by J O’Loan, Monkstown.

Heifers sold to £1210 over for a Limousin 650kg at £1860 presented by S Wells, Moira.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 370kg £1180 (318) S McNeill, Martinstown Charolais 400kg £1250 (312) Charolais 430kg £1320 (307), local farmer Charolais 460kg £1390 (302) V Scott, Charolais 430kg £1290 (300) local farmer, Limousin 480kg £1440 (300) Charolais 490kg £1460 (298) G Martin, Limousin 380kg £1080 (284) Limousin 500kg £1410 (282) M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 480kg £1350 (281) local farmer, Limousin 480kg £1350 (281) 3x Shorthorn beef, 480kg £1340 (279) S O’Neill, Charolais 480kg £1310 (272) and local farmer, Limousin 500kg £1360 (272).

501kg and over

M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 550kg £1680 (305) local farmer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg £1630 (286) A Smyth, Randalstown Simmental 550kg £1560 (283) JPF O’Loan, Charolais 630kg £1780 (282) M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 540kg £1520 (281) Limousin 570kg £1600 (280) G Wells, Moira Charolais 620kg £1730 (279) GA McAllister, Broughshane Limousin 620kg £1730 (279) M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 550kg £1530 (278) Limousin 540kg £1500 (277) local farmer, Limousin 520kg £1420 (273) M McCoy, Abondance 620kg £1670 (269) G Wells, Simmental 640kg £1720 (268) H and D McMinn, Abondance 510kg £1370 (268) J McCarroll, Limousin 540kg £1450 (268) and W Gillespie, Simmental 600kg £1610 (268).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 490kg £1490 (304) P Gregg, Broughshane Limousin 480kg £1380 (287) Limousin 470kg £1260 (268) I Mawhinney, Antrim Abondance 360kg £960 (266) Abondance 380kg £960 (252) VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £1250 (250) G Martin, Limousin 340kg £840 (247) S Graham, Limousin 480kg £1185 (246) A and P Hamilton, Abondance 470kg £1155 (245) I Mawhinney, Charolais 420kg £1010 (240) S Graham, Limousin 500kg £1200 (240) I Mawhinney, Limousin 300kg £710 (236) A and P Hamilton, Ahoghill Saler 500kg £1160 (232) A McKeegan, Simmental 450kg £1035 (230 and M McKeown, Belgian Blue 420kg £960 (228) Belgian Blue 450kg £1020 (226).

501kg and over

JJ Rea, Kilwaughter Limousin 510kg £1530 (300) VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 520kg £1540 (296) Limousin 600kg £1740 (290) A Wells, Charolais 590kg £1690 (286) G Wells, Simmental 650kg £1860 (286) A Hayes, Limousin 560kg £1590 (283) G Wells, Belgian Blue 620kg £1760 (283) A Smyth, Charolais 550kg £1550 (281) J J Rea, Kilwaughter Limousin 550kg £1540 (280) G Wells, Moira Limousin 570kg £1590 (279) local farmer Charolais 540kg £1480 (274) P Gregg, Broughshane Charolais 550kg £1490 (270) VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 570kg £1540 (270) local farmer, Charolais 520kg £1370 (263) G Wells, Moira Simmental 610kg £1600 (262) and A Lyle, Limousin 580kg £1490 (256).

Wednesday 29th May 2024: An entry of 1943 Sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a slightly easier trade.

Spring lambs sold to 854p for 33 Texels 22kg at £188 presented by Ivan Morrison, Dunloy.

Fat ewes sold to £240.

Spring lambs (1311)

I Morrison, Dunloy 33 Texel 22kg £188 (854) L and K Beacom, 17 Texel 21.5kg £182 (846) M McCullough, Ballymena 11 Charollais 21kg £177 (842) H McIvor, 14 Texel 21kg £175 (833) M Patterson, Nutt's Corner 4 Texel 21kg £174 (282) J Forsythe, Islandmagee 18 Texel 21.5kg £178 (827) H McIvor, 16 Texel 20.5kg £165 (804) W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 14 Texel 20.5kg £165 (804) B McCroary, 19 Texel 20kg £160 (800) M Patterson, 3 Texel 21.5kg £172 (800) Drumcon Pedigrees, 32 Texel 23.5kg £188 (800) A Gault, Newtownabbey 5 Texel 22kg £176 (800) I Morrison, Dunloy 16 Texel 21kg £167.50 (797) N McAuley, Ballyclare 7 Suffolk 20.5kg £163 (795) PG and M McBride, Moneymore 14 Texel 20.5kg £163 (795) B and A McCammon, 7 Texel 22kg £174 (790) J McIlrath, Glarryford 7 Texel 21kg £166 (790) A Wylie, Bushmills 3 Texel 23kg £181 (787) IW and AT McCaughey, Broughshane 8 Texel 21kg £165 (785) W and P McCallion, 10Tex 20kg £157 (785) and S Speers, Ballymoney 8 Texel 21.5kg £168.50 (783).

Top per head

I Morrison, Dunloy 33 Texel 22kg £188, Drumcon Pedigrees, 22 Texel 23.5kg £188, 10 Texel 23.5kg £188, L and K Beacom, 17 Texel 21.5kg £182, L Park, Ballynure 6 Texel 24.5kg £182, A Wylie, Bushmills, 3 Texel 23kg £181, V Anderson, Cloughmills 8 Suffolk 30kg £180, Belston Ltd, 1 Dorset 35kg £180, S McNeilly, Ballymena 3 Charollais 24kg £180, M Wallace, Cloughmills 19 Suffolk 24.5kg £179, J Forsythe, Islandmagee, V Anderson, 4 Suffolk 25kg £178, W Rea, Crumlin 3 Suffolk 28kg £178 and R Gingles, Kilwaughter 8 Texel 24.5kg £177.

Fat ewes - 632

First quality

Suffolk - £140 - £212

Texel - £150 - £240

Crossbred - £100 - £148