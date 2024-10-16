Marts: Beef cows selling to £2306 a Simmental at 790kg at Ballymena Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thursday 10th October 2024: An entry of 445 cattle on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 292p for a Simmental 790kg at £2306, Friesian cows to 189p for 710kg at £1341 and beef heifers to 309p for 780kg at £2410.

Beef bullocks sold to a top per head of £2296 and to a top per kilo of 317p for 700kg at £2219.

Friesian bullocks to 248p for 520kg at £1289.

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows

W Hopes, Ballywalter Simmental 790kg £2306 (292), McCabe Brothers, Downpatrick Limousin 720kg £2023 (281), R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 740kg £1975 (267), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 690kg £1821 (264), W Hopes, Ballywalter Belgian Blue 740kg £1953 (264), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 740kg £1946 (263), 730kg £1905 (261), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 630kg £1644 (261), O'Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 610kg £1592 (261), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 750kg £1935 (258), W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 660kg £1696 (257), J and J McKeagney, Upperlands Charolais 730kg £1861 (255) and McCabe Brothers, Downpatrick Blonde d'Aquitaine 720kg £1814 (252).

Friesian cows

D Kennedy, Ballyclare 710kg £1341 (189), J A Boyd, Kircubbin 570kg £1043 (183), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 920kg £1674 (182), M Wilkin, Islandmagee 750kg £1350 (180), D Wallace, Antrim 660kg £1174 (178), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 880kg £1452 (165), 800kg £1312 (164), R J McLean, Straid 800kg £1296 (162), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 780kg £1263 (162), D Harkness, Ballymena 690kg £1097 (159), J Adair, Kells 720kg £1144 (159), D Wallace, Antrim 620kg £973 (157) and A and W McMaster, Broughshane 700kg £1085 (155).

Beef heifers

L M O'Neill, Ardboe Charolais 780kg £2410 (309), 770kg £2325 (302), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 690kg £2001 (290), F McNeilly, Glarryford Charolais 630kg £1827 (290), 620kg £1767 (285), 700kg £1988 (284), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 430kg £1195 (278), J B Crawford, Aughafatten Stabiliser 620kg £1717 (277), S McNeill, Broughshane Limousin 560kg £1528 (273), Aberdeen Angus 750kg £2040 (272), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 580kg £1566 (270) and T McCullough, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1458 (270).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

D Grimes, Dungannon Limousin 700kg £2219 (317) M Farr, Limousin 660kg £2079 (315) British Blue 670kg £2016 (301) Limousin 670kg 1989 (297) Limousin 670kg £1969 (294) D Grimes, Charolais 690kg £2001 (290) M Farr, Limousin 640kg £1856 (290) Limousin 700kg £2030 (290) S McNeill, Broughshane Limousin 580kg £1658 (286) S and V Quinn, Magherafelt Limousin 720kg £2037 (283) Graham Brothers, Charolais 770kg £2156 (280) PJ Mulholland, Limousin 700kg £1960 (280) S Jackson, Simmental 650kg £1807 (278) PJ Mulholland, Limousin 690kg £1911 (277) Simmental 710kg £1966 (277) and M Farquhar, Ballymena Abondance 710kg £1959 (276).

Top per head

G McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 860kg £2296, D Grimes, Limousin 700kg £2219, Graham Brothers, B Gribben, Belgian Blue 810kg £2122, S and V Quinn, Limousin 780kg £2090, M Farr, Limousin 660kg £2079, Graham Brothers, Belgian Blue 810kg £2065, G McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 750kg £2055, S and V Quinn Limousin 720kg £2037, G McKinstry, Charolais 760kg £2036, M Farr, Limousin 700kg £2030, B Gribben, Limousin 810kg £2016, M Farr, British Blue 670kg £2016, D Grimes, Charolais 690kg £2001, H JK and J Walls, Stabiliser 740kg £1998 and M Farr, Limousin 670kg £1989.

Friesian bullocks

R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 520kg £1289 (248) A and W McMaster, Broughshane 660kg £1544 (234) 660kg £1465 (222) R and M and J Duffin, 610kg £1348 (221) A and W McMaster, 710kg £1554 (219) R and M and J Duffin, 550kg £1144 (208) R J Dawson, 550kg £1144 (208) 530kg £1086 (205) J Currie, Larne 610kg £1207 (198) and R and M Duffin, Cargan 500kg £935 (187).

Friday 11th October 2024: Dairy cows - 67 dairy in the ring on Friday sold to £2420 for a calved heifer from N and J Coleman, Doagh.

N and J Coleman, Doagh Holstein £2420 x2, W Smyth, Castlewellan Holstein £2380, T and J Mackey, Ballynure Friesian £2350, W Smyth, Castlewellan Holstein £2250, A Ferguson, Stewartstown Holstein £2180, Droghal Farm, Aghalee Holstein £2150, J Hunter, Crumlin Ayr £2100, N G Chambers, Moneyrea Holstein £2100, T and J Mackey, Ballynure Friesian £2100, W Smyth, Castlewellan Holstein £2080, S Crawford, Randalstown Holstein £2020, G and A M Patton, Newtownards Holstein £2000, W Smyth, Castlewellan Holstein £1980, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £1980 and S Crawford, Randalstown Holstein £1950.

Suckler cows

30 lots of sucklers sold to £2780 for a Limousin heifer with a bull calf from R and G Paisley, Ballynure.

R and G Paisley, Ballynure Limousin and bull calf £2780, B Paisley, Ballynure Belgian Blue and heifer calf £2720, R and G Paisley, Ballynure Limousin and bull calf £2650, Limousin and heifer calf £2280, B Paisley, Ballynure Limousin £2100, R and G Paisley, Ballynure Limousin £1720, W Williamson, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £1680, B Paisley, Ballynure Belgian Blue £1650 and W Williamson, Newtownabbey Stabiliser and heifer calf £1600.

Calves

310 calves resulted in another super trade.

Bulls topped at £790, heifers to £650 and reared Holstein/Friesian to £480.

Bulls

J Bates, Ballyclare Charolais £790, M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Limousin £790, W Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais £690, J Bates, Ballyclare Hereford £660, I McFarlane and Partners, Holywood Aberdeen Angus £640, R Leader, Dundrod Parthenais £640, Hereford £630, S Patterson, Carrickfergus Hereford £620, I McFarlane and Partners, Holywood Belgian Blue £600 x2, I McFarlane and Partners, Holywood Belgian Blue £550 and A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £520 x3.

Heifers

M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Simmental £650, R Manson, Kells Simmental £630, R Leader, Dundrod Parthenais £620, M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Limousin £610, R Leader, Dundrod Parthenais £605, M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Limousin £605, I McFarlane and Partners, Holywood Belgian Blue £580 x3, S Patterson, Carrickfergus Shorthorn £550 and D Owens, Glenwherry Charolais £520.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

Trimble Farms, Kircubbin £330 x4, £260 x3, A M Crawford, Ballynure £250, Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel £240 x2, £205 and D McNeilly, Randalstown £205, £170, £150.

Weanlings

An entry of 300 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a tremendous trade.

Bullocks sold to £1280 over for a Limousin 420kg at £1700 presented by Sean Mullan, Maghera. Heifers sold to £870 over for a Limousin 380kg at £1250 presented by TJ McLornan, Nutt's Corner.

Bullocks

0-300kg

DJ McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 190kg £840 (442), S Heffron, Randalstown Limousin 200kg £870 (435), DJ McFerran, Dunloy 2 Charolais 190kg £810 (426), 3x 220kg £930 (422), N Booth, Bushmills Charolais 300kg £1240 (413), DJ McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 180kg £740 (411), 3 Charolais 230kg £940 (408), N Booth, Bushmills Charolais 240kg £980 (408), A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 300kg £1180 (393), Charolais 270kg £1040 (285) and TW Johnston, Nutt's Corner Charolais 290kg £1100 (379).

301-350kg

N Booth, Bushmills Charolais 310kg £1290 (416), Charolais 340kg £1390 (408), A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 310kg £1210 (390), TJ McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 340kg £1270 (373), G Knowles, Ballymena Limousin 310kg £1120 (361), A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 330kg £1180 (357), P&C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 340kg £1210 (355), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 330kg £1150 (348), B Wharry, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £1130 (342), TW Johnstown, Nutt's Corner Charolais 310kg £1050 (338), G Coulter, Portaferry Limousin 310kg £1030 (332), 310kg £980 (316), I Overend, Bellaghy Aberdeen Angus 320kg £980 (306), Sal 310kg £905 (291), G Coulter, Portaferry Limousin 340kg £980 (288) and D Coulter, Portaferry Limousin 350kg £1000 (285).

Over 351kg

S Mullan, Magherafelt Limousin 420kg £1700 (404), A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 390kg £1360 (348), S Mullan, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 520kg £1800 (346), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 370kg £1270 (343), 440kg £1510 (343), P&C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1230 (341), A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 400kg £1290 (322), G Knowles, Ballymena Limousin 370kg £1190 (321), P Rowan, Aughafatten Limousin 370kg £1190 (321), A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 460kg £1470 (319), TJ McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 380kg £1210 (318), P Rowan. Aughafatten Charolais 430kg £1350 (314), A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 460kg £1440 (313), C Smyth, Potraferry Limousin 400kg £1240 (310), V Scott, Glarryford Limousin 490kg £1510 (308) and P Johnston, Newtownabbey Simmental 420kg £1290 (307).

Heifers

0-300kg

S Heffron, Randalstown Limousin 200kg £830 (415), J A McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 200kg £820 (410), S Heffron, Randalstown Limousin 210kg £850 (404), 220kg £880 (400), 230kg £910 (395), J A McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 170kg £660 (388), M C Morrow, Magheramorne Charolais 210kg £795 (378), S Heffron, Randalstown Limousin 260kg £980 (376), M C Morrow, Magheramorne Charolais 220kg £785 (356), T Morrow, Magheramorne Charolais 200 £710 (355), J Haveron, Ballymena Blonde d'Aquitaine 250kg £860 (344), S Tweed, Dunloy Limousin 260kg £890 (342), N Booth, Bushmills Charolais 240kg £820 (341), S Tweed, Ballymena Limousin 220kg £750 (340), PJ McQuillan, Glenravel Stabiliser 280kg £940 (335) and N Booth, Bushmills Charolais 280kg £920 (328).

301-350kg

TJ McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 330kg £1160 (351), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg £1110 (336), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 350kg £1170 (334), A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 310kg £950 (306), TJ McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 350kg £1070 (305), J Connolly, Larne Charolais 320kg £900 (281), A McMaw Charolais 330kg £920 (278), PJ MCQuillan, Glenravel Abondance 350kg £950 (271) and B Wharry, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £820 (264).

Over 351kg

TJ McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 380kg £1250 (329), 380kg £1220 (321), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £1220 (321), TJ McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 370kg £1180 (318), TW Johnston, Nutt's Corner Charolais 370kg £1180 (318), S Mullan, Magherafelt Limousin 450kg £1420 (315), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 410kg £1280 (312), T McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1120 (311), J Petticrew, Cairncastle Limousin 410kg £1250 (304), G Coulter Limousin 370kg £1100 (297), TJ McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 400 £1160 (290) and W and P McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 450kg £1300 (288).

Saturday 12th October 2024: An entry of 450 suckled calves at the final suckled calf sale of the season resulted in another flying trade.

Bullocks sold to £1130 over for a Charolais 360kg at £1490.

Heifers sold to £1330 over for a Limousin 310kg at £1640.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

S Hall, Larne Charolais 290kg £1360 (469) R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 250kg £1160 (464) Charolais 260kg £1180 (453) N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 220kg £990 (450) R Workman, Charolais 290kg £1300 (448) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 290kg £1290 (444) S Hall, Larne Charolais 300kg £1320 (440) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 270g £1170 (433) R Workman, Charolais 250kg £1070 (428) N and S Wilson, Charolais 290kg £1240 (427) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 300kg £1280 (426) R McGinley, Charolais 270kg £1150 (425) W and G Hanna, Charolais 300kg £1270 (423) R Workman, Charolais 300kg £1260 (420) D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 250kg £1050 (420) and S and O Quigg, Charolais 220kg £920 (418).

301kg to 400kg

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1370 (441) S Douglas, Charolais 310kg £1350 (435) W and G Hanna, Charolais 320kg £1380 (431) Charolais 310kg £1320 (425) N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 350kg £1490 (425) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 320kg £1350 (421) N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 310kg £1300 (419) S Taylor, Charolais 310kg £1300 (419) N and S Wilson, Charolais 360kg £1490 (413) W and G Hanna, 2x Charolais 310kg £1280 (412) S Taylor, Belfast 2x Charolais 310kg £1280, H Hall, Charolais 320kg £1320 (412) W and G Hanna, Charolais 310kg £1270 (409) and N and S Wilson, Charolais 320kg £1310 (409).

401kg and over

M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 410kg £1420 (346) Charolais 470kg £1590 (338) Limousin 410kg £1380 (336) Charolais 440kg £1410 (320) Charolais 470kg £1500 (319) Limousin 420kg £1340 (319) Charolais 460kg £1460 (317) Charolais 530kg £1550 (292) and 2x Charolais 480kg £1400 (291).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S Moore, Lisburn Belgian Blue 260kg £1480 (569) M Kelly, Limavady Limousin 300kg £1540 (513) M Ramsey, Doagh Limousin 280kg £1370 (489) S Hall, Larne Charolais 290kg £1370 (472) A G McGarel, Cairncastle Charolais 150kg £700 (466) local farmer Charolais 240kg £1110 (462) D Kane, Cushendall Charolais 260kg £1200 (461) AG McGarel, Charolais 190kg £870 (457) W and G Hanna, Charolais 270kg £1230 (455) S Douglas, Charolais 280kg £1260 (450) A Millar, Antrim 2 Charolais 270kg £1210 (448) M Ramsey, Doagh Limousin 260kg £1150 (442) and M McVicker, Ballycastle Charolais 210kg £910 (433).

301kg to 400kg

M Kelly, Limavady Belgian Blue 310kg £1640 (529) C Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 310kg £1280 (412) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 310g £1270 (409) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 330kg £1340 (406) M Ramsey, Doagh Limousin 320kg £1270 (396) S Weatherup, Ballyclare Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg £1280 (387) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 320kg £1240 (387) R Workman, Charolais 310kg £1200 (387) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1200 (387) H Hall, Charolais 310kg £1200 (387) S Taylor, Charolais 320kg £1230 (384) A Millar, 2x Charolais 310kg £1190 (383) M and F Speers, Limousin 330kg £1260 (381) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 310kg £1180 (380) and M Foster, Kells Charolais 320kg £1210 (378).

400kg and over

M Montgomery, Kells Limousin 410kg £1590 (387) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 410kg £1580 (385) F Smyth, Dunloy Charolais 430kg £1620 (376) and M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 460kg £1640 (356) Charolais 420kg £1390 (331) Charolais 410kg £1250 (304) Limousin 440kg £1340 (304) Charolais 480kg £1450 (302) Charolais 500kg £1510 (302).

Monday evening 14th October 2024: An entry of 2800 sheep in Ballymena topped at 1400gns for a Suffolk ram lamb from E and J Gould, Ringsend.

Store lambs to £121, ewe lambs to £148 and breeders to £270 for 7 Mule ewes.

Breeding ewes sold to: Fairmount Farm, Claudy 7 Mule £270, 8 Mule £255, SG Wallace, Broughshane 8 Blackface £255, Fairmount Farm 11 Texel £210, SG Wallace 9 Blackface £210, D Sampson, Castledawson 10 Texel £210, HJ Warnock, Carrowdore 7 Suffolk £210, Fairmount Farm 11 Texel £208, SG Wallace 9 Blackface £205. local farmer 2 Mule £200, Fairmount Farm 11 Texel £200, SG Wallace 9 Blackface £200 and Fairmount Farm 10 Texel £195.

Ewe lambs sold to: J O’Kane, Carnlough 15 Mule £148 x 2, June Loughridge, Amoy 2 Mule £142, WJ McClintock 20 Texel £139, Liam McAllister, Loughgiel 10 Mule £130, A Patterson, Newtownards 7 Suffolk £130, 7 Suffolk £126, D McAuley, Ballyclare 12 Texel £123, Wilbert Reid, Aughfatten 9 Texel £122 and J O’Kane 8 Mule £122 and A Patterson 6 Suffolk £122.

Store lambs sold to: Ian Campbell, Templepatrick 16 Texel £121, R Hamilton, Glenarm 15 Texel £120, Ian Campbell, Templepatrick 14 Texel £120, Alex Connolly, Randalstown 15 Texel £119.50, Steven Wilson, Ballyclare 12 Texel £119, Heather Robinson, Broughshane 13 Texel £119, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough 30 Texel £119 x 2, Dundarave Properties 30 Texel £119, Brendan Ward, Glenarm 2 Dorset £119, Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten 2 Texel £118, S Beattie, Ballyclare 42 Texel £118 and Joseph Casey, Ballymena 4 Suffolk £118.

Tuesday 15th October 2024: An entry of just under 300 cattle met a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1085 over for a Shorthorn beef 810kg at £1895 presented by J Ellison, Templepatrick.

Heifers sold to £1550 over for a Limousin 660kg at £2210 presented by William Weatherup, Carrickfergus.

Bullocks

0-500

S Laverty, Ballyscullion Blonde d'Aquitaine 420kg £1410 (335), M Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 440 £1470 (334), CJ and A Elliot, Dunloy Limousin 460kg £1500 (326), Charolais 460 £1500 (326), J Saunderson, Glenwherry Limousin £1450 (322), J Montgomery, Ballymena Limousin 450kg £1450 (322), CJ and A Elliot, Dunloy Limousin 450kg £1450 (322), J Hall, Islandmagee Limousin 480kg £1540 (320), S Laverty, Ballyscullion Limousin 460kg £1470 (319), D McMullan, Ballymoney Limousin 480kg £1510 (314), R Quee, Ballycarry Limousin 420kg £1320 (314), M Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 460kg £1440 (313), 480kg £1500 (312), I Wilson, Broughshane Charolais 500kg £1540 (308) and D Johnston, Glenavy Charolais 490kg £1500 (306), 490kg £1490 (304).

501kg and over

M Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 530kg £1750 (330), Limousin 530kg £1690 (318), Charolais 560kg £1770 (316), D McMullan, Ballymoney Limousin 600kg £1890 (315), 570kg £1790 (314), Simmental 520kg £1620 (311), D Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 520kg £1610 (309), 510kg £1570 (307), CJ and A Elliot, Dunloy Limousin 510kg £1570 (307), D McMullan, Ballymoney Charolais 560kg £1720 (307), D Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 530kg £1610 (303), J Hall, Islandmagee Simmental 560kg £1700 (303), D McMullan, Ballymoney Charolais 550kg £1660 (301), Limousin 550kg £1660 (301), CJ and A Elliot, Dunloy Limousin 510kg £1520 (298) and J Montgomery, Ballymena Limousin 510kg £1500 (294).

Heifers

0-500

C Warwick, Moorfields Limousin 400kg £1340 (335), D McMullan, Dunloy Charolais 480kg £1600 (333), J Saunderson, Glenwherry Limousin 370kg £1140 (308), P Savage Limousin 400kg £1220 (305), J Saunderson, Glenwherry Limousin 430kg £1310 (304), A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 440kg £1330 (302), Limousin 450kg £1350 (300), N Hamill Limousin 490kg £1460 (298), C Warwick, Moorfields Belgian Blue 430kg £1270 (295), R Carlisle, Cullybackey Limousin 430kg £1250 (290), C Warwick, Moorfields Limousin 430kg £1250 (290), R Carlisle, Cullybackey Charolais 410kg £1190 (290), P Moore, Broughshane Charolais 470kg £1360 (289), A Stewart, Ballymena Limousin 430kg £1230 (286), C Warwick, Moorfields Limousin 470kg £1340 (285) and J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 460kg £1290 (280).

501kg and over

W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 610kg £2100 (344), 560kg £1900 (339), Charolais 580kg £1960 (337), Limousin 660kg £2210 (334), Limousin 580kg £1920 (331), P Moore, Broughshane Charolais 550kg £1720 (312), D McMullan, Dunloy Charolais 560kg £1750 (312), P Moore, Broughshane, Limousin 530kg £1640 (309), D McMullan, Dunloy Charolais 560kg £1730 (308), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 610kg £1880 (308), P Moore, Broughshane Charolais 610kg £1880 (308), D McMullan, Dunloy Charolais 540kg £1640 (303), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 540 £1630 (301), D McMullan, Dunloy Charolais 570kg £1720 (301), P Moore, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1620 (300) and N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 550kg £1640 (298).

2633 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 610p for 18 Texels 20kg £122 presented by David Strange, Ballyclare and a top per head of £156 for 5 Texels 31kg and 6 Texels 31.5kg.

Fat ewes sold to £188.

Fat lambs (2360)

Top per kg

J Gregg, Greyabbey 5 Texel 17kg £110 (647) D Strange, Ballyclare 18 Texel 20kg £122 (610) L Magill, Larne 3 Charollais 20kg £121 (605) local farmer, Dutch Spotted 22kg £132 (600) E Clyde, Muckamore 6 Texel 22kg £132 (600) A Connor, Ballyclare 2 Texel 20.5kg £123 (600) J McCollum, Carnlough 12 Charollais 20.5kg £122 (595) S Kelso, Kells 1 Texel 20kg £119 (595) SM Glass, Glarryford 3 Charollais 22.5kg £133.50 (593) R McKane, 26 Charollais 21kg £124.50 (592) T McKillop, Glenarm 8 Dutch Spotted 20.5kg £121.50 (592) G Martin, Broughshane 16 Texel 24.5kg £145 (591) I Adair, Antrim 19 Texel 20.5kg £121 (590) F McKendry, Broughshane 10 Texel 24kg £141 (587) E and E Nelson, Ballyclare 14 Texel 23.5kg £138 (587) T McKillop, Glenarm 14 Texel 23kg £135 (587) R Coleman, Glarryford 15 Texel 23kg £135 (587) S McGookin, Carrickfergus 25 Texel 23kg £135 (587) W Rea, Crumlin 2 Texel 22.5kg £132 (586) R Cowan, Magheramorne 9 Easycare 23.5kg £137.50 (585) R Irvine, Broughshane 13 Texel 22kg £128.50 (584) W Rea, Crumlin 2 Texel 25kg £146 (584) JA Gillan, Clough 17 Texel 24kg £140 (583) and RJ McKay, Carnlough 33 Texel 23.5kg £137 (583).

Top per head

R Gingles, Kilwaughter 5 Texel 31kg £156, G Millar, Carrickfergus 3 Blu 32.5kg £156, M Moffett, Broughshane 4 Beltex 27.5kg £151, W Knowles, Cloughmills 11 Texel 30kg £151, J Gilliland, Muckamore 8 Texel 28kg £150, J Lowe, Cookstown 1 Texel 27kg £148, S White, Cloughmills 19 Texel 28kg £147, W Rea, Crumlin 2 Texel 25kg £146, M Moffett, 17 Charollais 27.5kg £145, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 5 Mule 29.5kg £145, G Martin, Broughshane 16 Texel 24.5kg £145, R Hall, Broughshane 18 Texel 26.5kg £144.50, 3 Texel 26.5kg £144.50, T McKillop, Glenarm 15 Texel 27kg £144, S Davidson, Broughshane 10 Texel 27kg £144, J Lowe, Coagh 13 Texel 25kg £143.50, S Marshall, Ballymena 33 Texel 26kg £143.50, S Hall, Larne 16 Crossbred 26kg £143.50, H Hall, Newtownabbey 9 Crossbred 26kg £143.50, WJ McClintock, 7 Texel 25.5kg £143.50, D Mills, Glenarm 30 Texel 25.5kg £142.50, D Smyth, Moorfields 15 Mule 29.5kg £142 and S Agnew, Ballyclare 17 Texel 26kg £142.

Fat ewes (320)

First quality

Suffolk - £150 - £180

Texel - £ £150 - £188

Crossbred - £100 - £140

Blackface - £60 - £90