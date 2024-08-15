Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thursday 8th August 2024: 400 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in another steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 314p for a Belgian Blue cow 890kg into £2794, Friesian cows sold to 170p for 710kg into £1207.

Beef heifers sold to 284p for 630kg into £1789.

Beef bullocks to 290p for 800kg into £2320 and Friesian bullocks to 2449 for 550kg into £1342.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

D McCrea, Strabane Belgian Blue 890kg £2794 (314), N Cole, Killyleagh Belgian Blue 740kg £2027 (274), M Johnston, Toomebridge Charolais 830kg £2207 (266), N Cole, Killyleagh Limousin 730kg £1919 (263), Belgian Blue 800kg £2096 (262), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 670kg £1748 (261), M and A Millar, Rasharkin Limousin 760kg £1976 (260), R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 750kg £1950 (260), local farmer Simmental 640kg £1625 (254) and T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 720kg £1807 (251).

Friesian cows

W S Kennedy, Ballyclare 710kg £1207 (170), M Smyth, Cloughmills 750kg £1245 (166), R Cupples, Broughshane 820kg £1353 (165), W and H J Nicholl, Ahoghill 650kg £1040 (160), H Simms, Carrickfergus 670kg £1058 (158), J Currie, Larne 690kg £1062 (154), D Harkness, Ballymena 710kg £1072 (151) and G Booth, Stewartstown 780kg £1177 (151).

Beef heifers

T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 630kg £1789 (284), W McQuigg, Aghadowey Limousin 570kg £1596 (280), Simmental 700kg £1960 (280), Limousin 630kg £1738 (276), H and B Doherty, Randalstown Limousin 620kg £1698 (274), R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 610kg £1640 (269), M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 650kg £1742 (268), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 540kg £1447 (268), F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 640kg £1702 (266), M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 640kg £1689 (264), W McQuigg, Aghadowey Charolais 650kg £1716 (264), 290kg £1807 (262), Simmental 610kg £1592 (261), B Taggart, Bushmills Limousin 520kg £1352 (260), H and B Doherty, Randalstown Limousin 560kg £1456 (260) and W McQuigg, Aghadowey Charolais 620kg £1612 (260).

Beef bullocks

Top per kilo

LM O’Neill, Dungannon Charolais 800g £2320 (290), C McKay, Magherafelt Limousin 700kg £2002 (286), Limousin 650kg £1859 (286), Limousin 680kg £1938 (285), I Campbell, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 750kg £2130 (284), C Shivers, Castledawson Stabiliser 670kg £1896 (283), H Davidson, Magherafelt Limousin 640kg £1804 (282), C Shivers, Castledawson Charolais 680kg £1910 (281), C McKay, Magherafelt Charolais 640kg £1792 (280), I Campbell, Templepatrick Limousin 790kg £2212 (280), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 620kg £1686 (272), C McKay, Magherafelt Charolais 740kg £1998 (270), A Clements, Antrim Limousin 550kg £1485 (270), C Shivers, Castledawson Charolais 730kg £1971 (270), I Campbell, Templepatrick Limousin,720kg £1944 (270) and W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 710kg £1902 (268).

Top per head

Advertisement

Advertisement

LM O’Neill, Dungannon Charolais 800kg £2320, C Shivers, Castledawson Stabiliser 890kg £2296, I Campbell, Templepatrick Limousin 790kg £2212, Aberdeen Angus 750kg £2130, J McFadden, Kells Limousin 790kg £2109, J McPeake, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 770kg £2063, C McDonnell, Ballycastle Simmental 920kg £2051, T McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 760kg £2006 and C McKay, Magherafelt Limousin 700kg £2002.

Friesian bullocks

Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 550kg £1342 (244), 510kg £1167 (229), 510kg £1132 (222), T Duffin, Toomebridge 580kg £1287 (222), J Gardiner, Ballymena 600kg £1314 (219), 670kg £1467 (219), W M Brown, Magherafelt 530kg £1160 (219), 540kg £1166 (216), T Duffin, Toomebridge 490kg £1048 (214), M Wallace, Cloughmills 510kg £1076 (211), Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 520kg £1081 (208), M Wallace, Cloughmills 610kg £1183 (194), R Carlisle, Cullybackey 440kg £836 (190) and R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry 620kg £1178 (190).

Friday 9th August 2024: Dairy cows - 26 dairy cows topped at £2120 for a second calver.

Joseph Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2120, £2100, D Patton, Newtownards Holstein £1980, R and D Irvine, Dundrod Holstein £1850, D Patton, Newtownards Holstein £1800 and M Montgomery, Kells Holstein £1700.

Sucklers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breeding bulls sold to £2000 for an Aberdeen Angus from T Fenton, Rasharkin and suckler cows sold to £2280 for a Hereford with a heifer calf at foot from D Allen, Moneymore.

D Allen, Moneymore Hereford and heifer calf £2280, U Pollock, Kilrea Limousin and bull calf £1920, P Mehaffey, Larne Saler and bull calf £1780 and U Pollock, Kilrea Limousin and heifer calf £1620.

Calves

300 calves resulted in another steady trade. Bulls topped at £940, Heifers to £870 and reared Holsteins to £325 with a sale average of £345.

Bulls

P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais £940, £850, L McClinton, Glenarm Simmental £820, A Clarke, Randalstown Simmental £795, L Crawford, Aghalee Charolais £780, E English, Lisburn Limousin £770, £760, A Clarke, Randalstown Simmental £715, E English, Lisburn Limousin £705, £690 x2, D Boyd, Portglenone Simmental £680, E English, Lisburn Limousin £665, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £665 and E English, Lisburn Limousin £660.

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

D Boyd, Portglenone Simmental £870, H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £630, J Currie, Larne Fkv £580, E English, Lisburn Limousin £570, J Ferguson, Straid Aberdeen Angus £570, R Crawford, Larne Charolais £540, E English, Lisburn Limousin £530, H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £530, local farmer Limousin £520, E English, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus £515 and F O'Hara, Ballymena Limousin £500.

Holstein Friesian bulls

R Gordon, Broughshane £220 x2, £200 x2, G and R Smyth, Randalstown £195, H Thompson, Randalstown £180 and Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel £150 x4.

Weanlings

A great entry of 350 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £2070 over for a Charolais 440kg at £1510 presented by H Marquess, Muckamore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifers sold to £1350 over for a Limousin 500kg at £1850 offered by Graham Brothers, Aughafatten.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

Shaws Hills Farm, Kells Charolais 220kg £1000 (454), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 280kg £1200 (428), 270kg £1110 (411), 270kg £1100 (407), Shaws Hills Farm, Kells Charolais 250kg £1000 (400), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 300kg £1190 (396), 270kg £1070 (396), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 280kg £1070 (382), R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 270kg £1020 (377), K McConnell, Muckamore Limousin 300kg £1080 (360) and Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Belgian Blue 230kg £820 (356), 220kg £780 (354) x3, 220kg £770 (350) x2.

301 to 350kg

O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 310kg £1180 (380), S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 350kg £1330 (380), O Crawford, Kicubbin Limousin 330kg £1245 (377) x2, C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 340kg £1280 (376), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 310kg £1160 (374), S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 350kg £1300 (371), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 330kg £1200 (363), 310kg £1100 (354), M Foster, Kells Limousin 350kg £1220 (348), M Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 320kg £1110 (346) x2 and S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 330kg £1140 (345).

Over 351kg

S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 370kg £1420 (383), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 360kg £1310 (363), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 360kg £1270 (352), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 370kg £1300 (351), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Limousin 390kg £1370 (351), H Marquess, Muckamore Charolais 440kg £1510 (343), local farmer Belgian Blue 400kg £1360 (340), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 370kg £1255 (339), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 370kg £1240 (335), I Foster, Antrim Limousin 390kg £1300 (333) and C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 390kg £1290 (330).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 240kg £885 (368), S Murray, Crumlin Limousin 240kg £855 (356), Shaws Hills Farm, Kells Limousin 250kg £880 (352), S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 300kg £1045 (348), S Murray, Crumlin Limousin 280kg £970 (346), local farmer Charolais 260kg £900 (346), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 200kg £685 (342), Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Charolais 240kg £810 (337) x3, local farmer Charolais 260kg £855 (328), Simmental 280kg £910 (325), D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 290kg £940 (324), J S Dunn, Straid Limousin 300kg £970 (323) and Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Charolais 200kg £640 (320).

301kg to 350kg

Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 340kg £1150 (338), M Foster, Kells Charolais 330kg £1110 (336), Limousin 320kg £1040 (325), D Smyth, Stranocum 320kg £1030 (321), SG Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 350kg £1105 (315), M Foster, Kells Charolais 350kg £1080 (308), R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £1000 (303), A Lowry, Crumlin Charolais 340kg £1010 (297), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 320kg £950 (296), D Smyth, Stranocum Limousin 330kg £970 (293), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 340kg £990 (291), JS Dunn, Ballyclare Limousin 340kg £980 (288), C Livingstone, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £920 (287), JJ Hill, Islandmagee Belgian Blue 330kg £940 (284), M Foster, Kells Limousin 320kg £910 (284) and H O'Neill, Ballymena Simmental 340kg £960 (282).

Over 351kg

Graham Brothers, Aghafatten Limousin 500kg £1850 (370), M Foster, Kells Limousin 370kg £1250 (337), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 420kg £1410 (335), P McConnell, Belfast Simmental 370kg £1200 (324), M Foster, Kells Limousin 360kg £1150 (319), C and R Mckeown, Aughafatten Charolais 410kg £1290 (314), M Foster, Kells Charolais 390kg £1210 (310), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 400kg £1220 (305), Charolais 420kg £1260 (300), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 520kg £1550 (298), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 370kg £1090 (294), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 370kg £1090 (294), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 400kg £1140 (285), Charolais 380kg £1080 (284), A Livingstone Limousin 370kg £1040 (281) and A Scott, Templepatrick Limousin 390kg £1080 (276).

Monday 12th August 2024: An entry of just under 2600 sheep in Ballymena met a great trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store lambs to £114, ewe lambs to £150 and breeders to £340,

Breeding sheep

J McDonnell, Armoy 10 Cheviot £340, 11 Cheviot £300, local farmer 4 Suffolk £255, G Montgomery, Broughshane 10 Texel £255, local farmer 10 Texel £250, G Montgomery, Broughshane 10 Mule £250 x2 and W H D McCabe, Muckamore 5 Texel £250 x3.

Store lambs

J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 40 Texel £114, Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe 46 Texel £114, G Gillan, Glenarm 50 Texel £112.50, K Kidd, Broughshane 41 Texel £111, J Hamilton, Glenarm 1 Charollais £110, W and J O’Kane, Carnlough 50 Mule £110, £108, T and B Gibson, Broughshane 27 Texel £107, W and J O’Kane, Carnlough 55 Mule £107, R Loughery, Limavady 10 Mule £106, P McAleese, Loughgiel 28 mule £105.50, T and B Gibson, Broughshane 17 Texel £105.50, G Loughery, Limavady 30 Mule £105 and E Lagan, Garvagh 25 Mule £105.

Ewe lambs

W Adams, Ballymena 5 Suffolk £150, W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 12 Texel £148, A Adams, Ballymena 12 Texel £140, J O’Kane, Cushendall 8 Suffolk £128, J Blaney, Clough 12 Suffolk £128, J O’Kane, Cushendall 12 Suffolk £120 x2, J K Currie, Ballymena 5 Texel £118, I Gibson, Broughshane 25 Texel £116.50, J O’Kane, Cushendall 112 Suffolk £112, J Finlay, Glenwherry 8 Suffolk £110, J Blaney, Clough 9 Suffolk £108 and R McKeown, Broughshane 5 Texel £101.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday 13th August 2024: An entry of 215 cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1210 over for an Abondance 610kg at £1820 presented by Mervyn Rea, Nutt's Corner.

Heifers sold to £1330 over for a Limousin 660kg at 31980 offered by Ian Barr, Kells.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 460kg £1480 (321) Charolais 470kg £1400 (297) Charolais 390kg £1160 (297) KD Reid, Limousin 460kg £1350 (293) S Hunter, 2x Limousin 460kg £1350 (293) 460kg £1330 (289) H McCullough, Randalstown Belgian Blue 490kg £1390 (283) R J Lyle, Larne Charolais 500kg £1410 (282) T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 360kg £980 (272) E Kelly, Randalstown Belgian Blue 500kg £1360 (272) Aberdeen Angus, Ballywalter Shorthorn beef 500kg £1350 (270) P Clarke, Armoy Belgian Blue 500kg £1325 (265) local farmer, Limousin 480kg £1270 (264) Aberdeen Angus, Shorthorn beef 490kg £1280 (261) and L Knox, Bangor Limousin 360kg £940 (261).

501kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

H and E McDowell, Castlereagh Limousin 540kg £1660 (307) M Rea, Crumlin Abondance 610kg £1820 (298) J Allen, Larne Simmental 580kg £1700 (293) local farmer Limousin 510kg £1490 (292) THW McDowell, Belfast Abondance 520kg £1510 (290) KD Reid, Lurgan Limousin 520kg £1485 (285) A Henry, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 550kg £1560 (283) H McCullough, Randalstown Limousin 550kg £1550 (281) THW McDowell, Simmental 590kg £1660 (281) R Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 520kg £1450 (278) H McCullough, Charolais 510kg £1410 (276) RJ Lyle, Larne Limousin 520kg £1430 (275) M Rea, Abondance 550kg £1510 (274) P and P Scott, Belgian Blue 510kg £1400 (274) and J Allen, Simmental 680kg £1860 (273).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 380kg £1250 (329), 380kg £1190 (313), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin 450kg £1360 (302), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 370kg £1110 (300), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Charolais 470kg £1400 (297), 420kg £1230 (292), 440kg £1250 (284), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 460kg £1280 (278), F Duffin, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1240 (275), J Darragh, Ballycastle Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1340 (273), A Thompson, Straid Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1200 (266), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 420kg £1110 (264), F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 500kg £1300 (260), Hay Brothers, Ballycarry Simmental 420kg £1090 (259), W S Thompson, Straid Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1270 (259) and C Fleck, Clough Limousin 470kg £1215 (258).

Over 500kg

W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Belgian Blue 530kg £1740 (328), D Strange, Ballyclare Blonde d'Aquitaine 540kg £1680 (311), R and G Bell, Nutt's Corner Limousin 510kg £1570 (307), I Barr, Kells Limousin 660kg £1980 (300), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin 550kg £1600 (290), D Smyth, Moorfields Limousin 560kg £1580 (282), J and L Kennedy, Gracehill Charolais 590kg £1660 (281), 590kg £1650 (279), C Fleck, Clough Limousin 510kg £1400 (274), P McKeown, Martinstown Charolais 610kg £1630 (267), L Hamill, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1395 (263) and J and L Kennedy, Gracehill Charolais 530kg £1370 (258).

Wednesday 14th August 2024: An entry of 3000 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another steady trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat lambs sold to 613p for 5 Texels at 23kg at £141 presented by D Gaston, Carnlough and to a top per head of £155 for 4 heavy Texels 28kg from James Lowe Mullaghmore.

Fat ewes sold to £208.

Fat lambs (2295)

Top per kg

D Gaston, Carnlough 5 Texel 23kg £141 (613) J Lowe, 4 Texel 21kg £126 (600) A Ferguson, 1 Texel 22kg £131 (595) PJ Kane, Ballycastle 21 Texel 21.5kg £128 (595) N Boyd, Broughshane 18 Texel 21.5kg £126.50 (588) J Ferguson, Straid 8 Texel 24kg £141 (587) J Lowe, 7 Texel 23.5kg £138 (587) local farmer 21 Suffolk 23kg £135 (587) W Campbell, Carnlough 15 Texel 22.5kg £132 (586) Beltoy Farm, Gleno 8 Texel 21.5kg £126 (586) A Magee Jnr, Kilwaughter 2 Texel 21kg £122 (581) N Boyd, Broughshane 24 Texel 21kg £122 (581) I Morrison, Dunloy 32 Texel 23.5kg £136.50 (580) SR Simpson, Broughshane 15 Crossbred 23kg £133 (578) I Morrison, Dunloy 30 Texel 23kg £133 (578) and A Gault, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 22.5kg £130 (577).

Top per head

J Lowe, Coalisland 4 Texel 28kg £155, P and D Carey, Portglenone 4 Texel 27.5kg £150, J Gilliland, Muckamore 1 Suffolk 29kg £149, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 2 Suffolk 26kg £147, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 6 Texel 26kg £145, M Cowan, Carrickfergus 2 Suffolk £144, S Bonnar, Broughshane 22 Texel 25.5kg £142, D Magill, Ballymena 2 Texel 26kg £142, AT Lowry, 1 Texel 27.5kg £142, T McKillop, Glenarm 1 Texel 27kg £142, R McNinch, Larne 7 Texel 25.5kg £141, J Ferguson Jnr, Straid 8 Texel 24kg £141, D Gaston, Carnlough 5 Texel 23kg £141, A and J Currie, Ballyclare 29 Texel 26.5kg £141, S Bonnar, Broughshane 7 Texel 25kg £140 and P Butler, Rathkenny 1 Charollais 28kg £140.

Fat ewes (668)

First quality

Suffolk - £ 170-£208

Texel - £150-£190

Crossbred - £130-£204

Blackface - £55-£92