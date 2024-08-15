Marts: Beef cows selling to £2794 for a Belgian Blue at Ballymena
Beef cows sold to 314p for a Belgian Blue cow 890kg into £2794, Friesian cows sold to 170p for 710kg into £1207.
Beef heifers sold to 284p for 630kg into £1789.
Beef bullocks to 290p for 800kg into £2320 and Friesian bullocks to 2449 for 550kg into £1342.
Beef cows
D McCrea, Strabane Belgian Blue 890kg £2794 (314), N Cole, Killyleagh Belgian Blue 740kg £2027 (274), M Johnston, Toomebridge Charolais 830kg £2207 (266), N Cole, Killyleagh Limousin 730kg £1919 (263), Belgian Blue 800kg £2096 (262), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 670kg £1748 (261), M and A Millar, Rasharkin Limousin 760kg £1976 (260), R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 750kg £1950 (260), local farmer Simmental 640kg £1625 (254) and T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 720kg £1807 (251).
Friesian cows
W S Kennedy, Ballyclare 710kg £1207 (170), M Smyth, Cloughmills 750kg £1245 (166), R Cupples, Broughshane 820kg £1353 (165), W and H J Nicholl, Ahoghill 650kg £1040 (160), H Simms, Carrickfergus 670kg £1058 (158), J Currie, Larne 690kg £1062 (154), D Harkness, Ballymena 710kg £1072 (151) and G Booth, Stewartstown 780kg £1177 (151).
Beef heifers
T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 630kg £1789 (284), W McQuigg, Aghadowey Limousin 570kg £1596 (280), Simmental 700kg £1960 (280), Limousin 630kg £1738 (276), H and B Doherty, Randalstown Limousin 620kg £1698 (274), R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 610kg £1640 (269), M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 650kg £1742 (268), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 540kg £1447 (268), F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 640kg £1702 (266), M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 640kg £1689 (264), W McQuigg, Aghadowey Charolais 650kg £1716 (264), 290kg £1807 (262), Simmental 610kg £1592 (261), B Taggart, Bushmills Limousin 520kg £1352 (260), H and B Doherty, Randalstown Limousin 560kg £1456 (260) and W McQuigg, Aghadowey Charolais 620kg £1612 (260).
Beef bullocks
Top per kilo
LM O’Neill, Dungannon Charolais 800g £2320 (290), C McKay, Magherafelt Limousin 700kg £2002 (286), Limousin 650kg £1859 (286), Limousin 680kg £1938 (285), I Campbell, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 750kg £2130 (284), C Shivers, Castledawson Stabiliser 670kg £1896 (283), H Davidson, Magherafelt Limousin 640kg £1804 (282), C Shivers, Castledawson Charolais 680kg £1910 (281), C McKay, Magherafelt Charolais 640kg £1792 (280), I Campbell, Templepatrick Limousin 790kg £2212 (280), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 620kg £1686 (272), C McKay, Magherafelt Charolais 740kg £1998 (270), A Clements, Antrim Limousin 550kg £1485 (270), C Shivers, Castledawson Charolais 730kg £1971 (270), I Campbell, Templepatrick Limousin,720kg £1944 (270) and W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 710kg £1902 (268).
Top per head
LM O’Neill, Dungannon Charolais 800kg £2320, C Shivers, Castledawson Stabiliser 890kg £2296, I Campbell, Templepatrick Limousin 790kg £2212, Aberdeen Angus 750kg £2130, J McFadden, Kells Limousin 790kg £2109, J McPeake, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 770kg £2063, C McDonnell, Ballycastle Simmental 920kg £2051, T McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 760kg £2006 and C McKay, Magherafelt Limousin 700kg £2002.
Friesian bullocks
Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 550kg £1342 (244), 510kg £1167 (229), 510kg £1132 (222), T Duffin, Toomebridge 580kg £1287 (222), J Gardiner, Ballymena 600kg £1314 (219), 670kg £1467 (219), W M Brown, Magherafelt 530kg £1160 (219), 540kg £1166 (216), T Duffin, Toomebridge 490kg £1048 (214), M Wallace, Cloughmills 510kg £1076 (211), Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 520kg £1081 (208), M Wallace, Cloughmills 610kg £1183 (194), R Carlisle, Cullybackey 440kg £836 (190) and R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry 620kg £1178 (190).
Friday 9th August 2024: Dairy cows - 26 dairy cows topped at £2120 for a second calver.
Joseph Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2120, £2100, D Patton, Newtownards Holstein £1980, R and D Irvine, Dundrod Holstein £1850, D Patton, Newtownards Holstein £1800 and M Montgomery, Kells Holstein £1700.
Sucklers
Breeding bulls sold to £2000 for an Aberdeen Angus from T Fenton, Rasharkin and suckler cows sold to £2280 for a Hereford with a heifer calf at foot from D Allen, Moneymore.
D Allen, Moneymore Hereford and heifer calf £2280, U Pollock, Kilrea Limousin and bull calf £1920, P Mehaffey, Larne Saler and bull calf £1780 and U Pollock, Kilrea Limousin and heifer calf £1620.
Calves
300 calves resulted in another steady trade. Bulls topped at £940, Heifers to £870 and reared Holsteins to £325 with a sale average of £345.
Bulls
P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais £940, £850, L McClinton, Glenarm Simmental £820, A Clarke, Randalstown Simmental £795, L Crawford, Aghalee Charolais £780, E English, Lisburn Limousin £770, £760, A Clarke, Randalstown Simmental £715, E English, Lisburn Limousin £705, £690 x2, D Boyd, Portglenone Simmental £680, E English, Lisburn Limousin £665, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £665 and E English, Lisburn Limousin £660.
Heifers
D Boyd, Portglenone Simmental £870, H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £630, J Currie, Larne Fkv £580, E English, Lisburn Limousin £570, J Ferguson, Straid Aberdeen Angus £570, R Crawford, Larne Charolais £540, E English, Lisburn Limousin £530, H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £530, local farmer Limousin £520, E English, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus £515 and F O'Hara, Ballymena Limousin £500.
Holstein Friesian bulls
R Gordon, Broughshane £220 x2, £200 x2, G and R Smyth, Randalstown £195, H Thompson, Randalstown £180 and Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel £150 x4.
Weanlings
A great entry of 350 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £2070 over for a Charolais 440kg at £1510 presented by H Marquess, Muckamore.
Heifers sold to £1350 over for a Limousin 500kg at £1850 offered by Graham Brothers, Aughafatten.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
Shaws Hills Farm, Kells Charolais 220kg £1000 (454), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 280kg £1200 (428), 270kg £1110 (411), 270kg £1100 (407), Shaws Hills Farm, Kells Charolais 250kg £1000 (400), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 300kg £1190 (396), 270kg £1070 (396), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 280kg £1070 (382), R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 270kg £1020 (377), K McConnell, Muckamore Limousin 300kg £1080 (360) and Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Belgian Blue 230kg £820 (356), 220kg £780 (354) x3, 220kg £770 (350) x2.
301 to 350kg
O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 310kg £1180 (380), S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 350kg £1330 (380), O Crawford, Kicubbin Limousin 330kg £1245 (377) x2, C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 340kg £1280 (376), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 310kg £1160 (374), S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 350kg £1300 (371), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 330kg £1200 (363), 310kg £1100 (354), M Foster, Kells Limousin 350kg £1220 (348), M Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 320kg £1110 (346) x2 and S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 330kg £1140 (345).
Over 351kg
S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 370kg £1420 (383), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 360kg £1310 (363), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 360kg £1270 (352), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 370kg £1300 (351), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Limousin 390kg £1370 (351), H Marquess, Muckamore Charolais 440kg £1510 (343), local farmer Belgian Blue 400kg £1360 (340), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 370kg £1255 (339), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 370kg £1240 (335), I Foster, Antrim Limousin 390kg £1300 (333) and C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 390kg £1290 (330).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 240kg £885 (368), S Murray, Crumlin Limousin 240kg £855 (356), Shaws Hills Farm, Kells Limousin 250kg £880 (352), S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 300kg £1045 (348), S Murray, Crumlin Limousin 280kg £970 (346), local farmer Charolais 260kg £900 (346), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 200kg £685 (342), Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Charolais 240kg £810 (337) x3, local farmer Charolais 260kg £855 (328), Simmental 280kg £910 (325), D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 290kg £940 (324), J S Dunn, Straid Limousin 300kg £970 (323) and Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Charolais 200kg £640 (320).
301kg to 350kg
Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 340kg £1150 (338), M Foster, Kells Charolais 330kg £1110 (336), Limousin 320kg £1040 (325), D Smyth, Stranocum 320kg £1030 (321), SG Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 350kg £1105 (315), M Foster, Kells Charolais 350kg £1080 (308), R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £1000 (303), A Lowry, Crumlin Charolais 340kg £1010 (297), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 320kg £950 (296), D Smyth, Stranocum Limousin 330kg £970 (293), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 340kg £990 (291), JS Dunn, Ballyclare Limousin 340kg £980 (288), C Livingstone, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £920 (287), JJ Hill, Islandmagee Belgian Blue 330kg £940 (284), M Foster, Kells Limousin 320kg £910 (284) and H O'Neill, Ballymena Simmental 340kg £960 (282).
Over 351kg
Graham Brothers, Aghafatten Limousin 500kg £1850 (370), M Foster, Kells Limousin 370kg £1250 (337), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 420kg £1410 (335), P McConnell, Belfast Simmental 370kg £1200 (324), M Foster, Kells Limousin 360kg £1150 (319), C and R Mckeown, Aughafatten Charolais 410kg £1290 (314), M Foster, Kells Charolais 390kg £1210 (310), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 400kg £1220 (305), Charolais 420kg £1260 (300), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 520kg £1550 (298), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 370kg £1090 (294), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 370kg £1090 (294), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 400kg £1140 (285), Charolais 380kg £1080 (284), A Livingstone Limousin 370kg £1040 (281) and A Scott, Templepatrick Limousin 390kg £1080 (276).
Monday 12th August 2024: An entry of just under 2600 sheep in Ballymena met a great trade.
Store lambs to £114, ewe lambs to £150 and breeders to £340,
Breeding sheep
J McDonnell, Armoy 10 Cheviot £340, 11 Cheviot £300, local farmer 4 Suffolk £255, G Montgomery, Broughshane 10 Texel £255, local farmer 10 Texel £250, G Montgomery, Broughshane 10 Mule £250 x2 and W H D McCabe, Muckamore 5 Texel £250 x3.
Store lambs
J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 40 Texel £114, Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe 46 Texel £114, G Gillan, Glenarm 50 Texel £112.50, K Kidd, Broughshane 41 Texel £111, J Hamilton, Glenarm 1 Charollais £110, W and J O’Kane, Carnlough 50 Mule £110, £108, T and B Gibson, Broughshane 27 Texel £107, W and J O’Kane, Carnlough 55 Mule £107, R Loughery, Limavady 10 Mule £106, P McAleese, Loughgiel 28 mule £105.50, T and B Gibson, Broughshane 17 Texel £105.50, G Loughery, Limavady 30 Mule £105 and E Lagan, Garvagh 25 Mule £105.
Ewe lambs
W Adams, Ballymena 5 Suffolk £150, W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 12 Texel £148, A Adams, Ballymena 12 Texel £140, J O’Kane, Cushendall 8 Suffolk £128, J Blaney, Clough 12 Suffolk £128, J O’Kane, Cushendall 12 Suffolk £120 x2, J K Currie, Ballymena 5 Texel £118, I Gibson, Broughshane 25 Texel £116.50, J O’Kane, Cushendall 112 Suffolk £112, J Finlay, Glenwherry 8 Suffolk £110, J Blaney, Clough 9 Suffolk £108 and R McKeown, Broughshane 5 Texel £101.
Tuesday 13th August 2024: An entry of 215 cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.
Bullocks sold to £1210 over for an Abondance 610kg at £1820 presented by Mervyn Rea, Nutt's Corner.
Heifers sold to £1330 over for a Limousin 660kg at 31980 offered by Ian Barr, Kells.
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 460kg £1480 (321) Charolais 470kg £1400 (297) Charolais 390kg £1160 (297) KD Reid, Limousin 460kg £1350 (293) S Hunter, 2x Limousin 460kg £1350 (293) 460kg £1330 (289) H McCullough, Randalstown Belgian Blue 490kg £1390 (283) R J Lyle, Larne Charolais 500kg £1410 (282) T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 360kg £980 (272) E Kelly, Randalstown Belgian Blue 500kg £1360 (272) Aberdeen Angus, Ballywalter Shorthorn beef 500kg £1350 (270) P Clarke, Armoy Belgian Blue 500kg £1325 (265) local farmer, Limousin 480kg £1270 (264) Aberdeen Angus, Shorthorn beef 490kg £1280 (261) and L Knox, Bangor Limousin 360kg £940 (261).
501kg and over
H and E McDowell, Castlereagh Limousin 540kg £1660 (307) M Rea, Crumlin Abondance 610kg £1820 (298) J Allen, Larne Simmental 580kg £1700 (293) local farmer Limousin 510kg £1490 (292) THW McDowell, Belfast Abondance 520kg £1510 (290) KD Reid, Lurgan Limousin 520kg £1485 (285) A Henry, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 550kg £1560 (283) H McCullough, Randalstown Limousin 550kg £1550 (281) THW McDowell, Simmental 590kg £1660 (281) R Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 520kg £1450 (278) H McCullough, Charolais 510kg £1410 (276) RJ Lyle, Larne Limousin 520kg £1430 (275) M Rea, Abondance 550kg £1510 (274) P and P Scott, Belgian Blue 510kg £1400 (274) and J Allen, Simmental 680kg £1860 (273).
Heifers
Up to 500kg
D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 380kg £1250 (329), 380kg £1190 (313), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin 450kg £1360 (302), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 370kg £1110 (300), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Charolais 470kg £1400 (297), 420kg £1230 (292), 440kg £1250 (284), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 460kg £1280 (278), F Duffin, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1240 (275), J Darragh, Ballycastle Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1340 (273), A Thompson, Straid Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1200 (266), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 420kg £1110 (264), F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 500kg £1300 (260), Hay Brothers, Ballycarry Simmental 420kg £1090 (259), W S Thompson, Straid Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1270 (259) and C Fleck, Clough Limousin 470kg £1215 (258).
Over 500kg
W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Belgian Blue 530kg £1740 (328), D Strange, Ballyclare Blonde d'Aquitaine 540kg £1680 (311), R and G Bell, Nutt's Corner Limousin 510kg £1570 (307), I Barr, Kells Limousin 660kg £1980 (300), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin 550kg £1600 (290), D Smyth, Moorfields Limousin 560kg £1580 (282), J and L Kennedy, Gracehill Charolais 590kg £1660 (281), 590kg £1650 (279), C Fleck, Clough Limousin 510kg £1400 (274), P McKeown, Martinstown Charolais 610kg £1630 (267), L Hamill, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1395 (263) and J and L Kennedy, Gracehill Charolais 530kg £1370 (258).
Wednesday 14th August 2024: An entry of 3000 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another steady trade.
Fat lambs sold to 613p for 5 Texels at 23kg at £141 presented by D Gaston, Carnlough and to a top per head of £155 for 4 heavy Texels 28kg from James Lowe Mullaghmore.
Fat ewes sold to £208.
Fat lambs (2295)
Top per kg
D Gaston, Carnlough 5 Texel 23kg £141 (613) J Lowe, 4 Texel 21kg £126 (600) A Ferguson, 1 Texel 22kg £131 (595) PJ Kane, Ballycastle 21 Texel 21.5kg £128 (595) N Boyd, Broughshane 18 Texel 21.5kg £126.50 (588) J Ferguson, Straid 8 Texel 24kg £141 (587) J Lowe, 7 Texel 23.5kg £138 (587) local farmer 21 Suffolk 23kg £135 (587) W Campbell, Carnlough 15 Texel 22.5kg £132 (586) Beltoy Farm, Gleno 8 Texel 21.5kg £126 (586) A Magee Jnr, Kilwaughter 2 Texel 21kg £122 (581) N Boyd, Broughshane 24 Texel 21kg £122 (581) I Morrison, Dunloy 32 Texel 23.5kg £136.50 (580) SR Simpson, Broughshane 15 Crossbred 23kg £133 (578) I Morrison, Dunloy 30 Texel 23kg £133 (578) and A Gault, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 22.5kg £130 (577).
Top per head
J Lowe, Coalisland 4 Texel 28kg £155, P and D Carey, Portglenone 4 Texel 27.5kg £150, J Gilliland, Muckamore 1 Suffolk 29kg £149, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 2 Suffolk 26kg £147, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 6 Texel 26kg £145, M Cowan, Carrickfergus 2 Suffolk £144, S Bonnar, Broughshane 22 Texel 25.5kg £142, D Magill, Ballymena 2 Texel 26kg £142, AT Lowry, 1 Texel 27.5kg £142, T McKillop, Glenarm 1 Texel 27kg £142, R McNinch, Larne 7 Texel 25.5kg £141, J Ferguson Jnr, Straid 8 Texel 24kg £141, D Gaston, Carnlough 5 Texel 23kg £141, A and J Currie, Ballyclare 29 Texel 26.5kg £141, S Bonnar, Broughshane 7 Texel 25kg £140 and P Butler, Rathkenny 1 Charollais 28kg £140.
Fat ewes (668)
First quality
Suffolk - £ 170-£208
Texel - £150-£190
Crossbred - £130-£204
Blackface - £55-£92
