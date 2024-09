Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 31st August maintained an exceptionally strong trade in all rings.

Heifers

240 heifers included several pens of forward feeding heifers and beef.

Good quality forward heifers sold readily from £260 to £310 for 570k at £1770 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £308 for 520k at £1610 from a Tandragee farmer.

Beef heifers sold to £303 for 614k at £1860 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £302 for 616k at £1860 from a Cullyhanna producer.

The same owner received £302 for 640k at £1830 and £300 for 620k at £1860.

Top price heifer £1980 for 660k £299 from a Cladymore producer.

All good quality beef heifers sold steadily from £260 to £297 per 100 kilos.

Good quality grazing heifers sold from £260 to £327 for 480k at £1570 from a Tandragee farmer.

The same producer received £307 for 460k at £1410 and a Mullabawn farmer also received £307 for 434k at £1330.

Beef heifers

Tandragee farmer 614k £1860 £303.00; Cullyhanna farmer 616k £1860 £302.00; Cullyhanna farmer 640k £1930 £302.00; Cullyhanna farmer 620k £1860 £300.00; Cladymore farmer 662k £1980 £299.00; Cullyhanna farmer 606k £1800 £297.00; Cullyhanna farmer 660k £1950 £295.00; Cullyhanna farmer 614k £1790 £292.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 652k £1900 £291.

Forward heifers

Rathfriland farmer 570k £1770 £311.00; Tandragee farmer 522k £1610 £308.00; Tandragee farmer 516k £1590 £308.00; Rathfriland farmer 550k £1690 £307.00; Rathfriland farmer 530k £1600 £302.00; Banbridge farmer 570k £1700 £298.00; Banbridge farmer 598k £1780 £298.00 and Tandragee farmer 540k £1600 £296.

Middleweight heifers

Tandragee farmer 480k £1570 £327.00; Tandragee farmer 460k £1410 £307.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 434k £1330 £307.00; Moira farmer 462k £1390 £301.00; Tandragee farmer 486k £1460 £301.00; Hilltown farmer 442k £1300 £294.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 478k £1400 £293.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 486k £1400 £288.00 and Moira farmer 412k £1180 £286.

Bullocks 190 bullocks maintained a very firm trade.

Good quality forward bullocks selling steadily from £250 to £312 for 506k at £1580 from a Portadown farmer followed by £309 for 502k at £1550 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Stronger bullocks sold to £295 for 624k at £1840 from a Ballinderry producer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks to £289 for 570k at £1670 for an Warrenpoint farmer.

Middleweight steers sold to £361 for 404k at £1460 from a Newtownabbey farmer.

The same owner received £346 for 422k at £1460.

A Portadown producer received £329 for 438k at £1440.

All good quality middleweights from £260 to £315 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Portadown farmer 506k £1580 £312.00; Cullyhanna farmer 502k £1550 £309.00; Ballinderry farmer 624k £1840 £295.00; Warrenpoint farmer 578k £1670 £289.00; Newry farmer 512k £1470 £287.00; Warrenpoint farmer 532k £1500 £282.00; Ballinderry farmer 604k £1700 £282.00; Warrenpoint farmer 526k £1480 £281.00; Tandragee farmer 598k £1680 £281.00 and Hilltown farmer 502k £1410 £281.

Middleweight bullocks

Newtownabbey farmer 404k £1460 £361.00; Newtownabbey farmer 422k £1460 £346.00; Portadown farmer 396k £1340 £338.00; Portadown farmer 438k £1440 £329.00; Moira farmer 400k £1280 £320.00; Moira farmer 410k £1290 £315.00; Newtownabbey farmer 476k £1490 £313.00; Moira farmer 438k £1320 £301.00; Newry farmer 470k £1400 £298.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 494k £1470 £298.

Weanlings 140 weanlings sold in a steady demand with several pens of top quality weanlings on offer.

Good quality light males sold to £395 for 380k at £1500 for a Killeavy farmer.

The same owner received £390 for 372k at £1450 and £388 for 374k at £1450.

All top quality light males sold from £290 to £370 per 100 kilos.

Stronger lots to £328 for 402k at £1320 from a Portadown farmer followed by £327 for 468k at £1360 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

All good quality lots from £260 to £324 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold up to £418 for 354k at Limousin at £1480 from a Killeavy farmer.

The same owner received £363 for 380k at £1380 and £359 for 390k at £1400.

All good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £260 to £330 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 402k £1320 £328.00; Cullyhanna farmer 416k £1360 £327.00; Portadown farmer 450k £1460 £324.00; Cullyhanna farmer 444k £1440 £324.00; Cullyhanna farmer 480k £1540 £321.00; Markethill farmer 490k £1560 £318.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 484k £1530 £316.

Light male weanlings

Killeavy farmer 380k £1500 £395.00; Killeavy farmer 372k £1450 £390.00; Killeavy farmer 374k £1450 £388.00; Killeavy farmer 336k £1270 £378.00; Portadown farmer 344k £1300 £378.00; Portadown farmer 314k £1160 £369.00; Portadown farmer 352k £1300 £369.00; Portadown farmer 376k £1290 £343.00; Portadown farmer 394k £1260 3320.00 and Portadown farmer 350k £1110 £317.

Heifer weanlings

Killeavy farmer 354k £1480 £418.00; Killeavy farmer 380k £1380 £363.00; Killeavy farmer 390k £1400 £359.00; Dromara farmer 360k £1190 £331.00; Dromara farmer 384k £1250 £326.00; Dromara farmer 338k £1100 £325.00; Benburb farmer 382k £1240 £325.00; Dromara farmer 312k £990 £317.00 and Benburb farmer 332k £1040 £313.

A very large entry of 120 lots of sucklers included special entries from a Dungannon farmer and from a Gilford producer.

Top price of £4560 was paid for a 2020 Limousin cow and heifer calf from a Keady farmer.

A Dungannon producer sold 25 outfits to a top of £3240 for a Limousin heifer and heifer calf.

The same owner received £3020 on two occasions and £2900, £2800 and £2780 for good quality outfits with several more from £2200 to £2650 each.

A Gilford farmer received £2720 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf.

The same owner sold a 2018 Shorthorn cow and heifer calf at £2600 and a 2019 Charolais and bull calf at £2560.

An entry of red and white Simmental and Limousin maiden heifers sold to a top of £1860 with others at £1380, £1300 and £1240 each.