Marts: Bullocks and bulls selling to £1820 and 300ppk at Newtownstewart Mart
Heifers sold to £1690 (£1170 over weight and 325ppk) and fat cows to £1590.
Bullock and bull prices: An Omagh farmer 640kgs £1820, 525kgs £1515; Owenreagh Farm Services Omagh 520kgs £1500, 505kgs £1469 and £1365; J F McHugh Castlederg 580kgs£1480, 565kgs £1465 and £1340, 555kgs £1460, 500kgs £1365, 455kgs £1165, 475kgs £1100, 400kgs £1000; R Giles Omagh 495kgs £1350; R Chambers Strabane 525kgs £1335 and I Rosborough Claudy 420kgs £1070, 405kgs £950.
Smaller bullocks sold from £700 up.
Heifer prices: J F McHugh Castlederg 520kgs £1690, 515kgs £1340; B T McGlinchey Omagh 660kgs £1685, 600kgs £1680, 620kgs £1670, 570kgs £1420 and £1390, 545kgs £1345; S Gallagher Drumlea 510kgs £1540, 575kgs £1525, 520kgs £1470, 455kgs £1370 and £1285, 485kgs £1310, 450kgs £1150 475kgs £1180 and £1085; M McFarland Gortin 550kgs £1505; S McNulty Castlederg 510kgs £1400, 460 £1205; Owenreagh Farm Services Ltd 490kgs £1365, 420kgs £1140; J S Ballantine Gortin 465kgs £1275; R Giles Omagh 470 £1200, 435kgs £1110, 405kgs £1090, 395kgs £1085, 375kgs £1050 and M G Dooher 375kgs £1105.
Other heifers sold from £530 up.
Sheep sale
A full yard of sheep saw lambs selling to £137.50 and fat ewes to £207.
Ivor D Wilson 25kgs £137.50; 25kgs £123; A Morris 23.50kgs £130; R J Moubray 23.50kgs £130; 23.50kgs £118; P Devine 24kgs £128; P McConnell 24.50kgs £126.50; V Shortt 24.50kgs £125; C McLaughlin 24.50kgs £125; W D Millar 24kgs £124.50; B T McGlinchey 25.50kgs £124; R Scott 22.50kgs £123.50; D Williamson 25kgs £123; A Caldwell 22.50kgs £122; P J McCullagh 24kgs £122; D Lecky 24kgs £121.50; P McNamee 23.50kgs £120; W S Buchanan 23.50kgs £118; G McFarland 23.50kgs £117.50; S Dennison 24kgs £117.50 and Ken McConnell 23.50kgs £117.
Lighter and store lambs sold from £80.50 up to £116.
Fat ewes: N McKernan £207 and £120; A McGlinchey £171 and £146; A McKelvey £159; W S Buchanan £126; Ken McConnell £114 and B T McGlinchey £122 and £107.
Other ewes sold from £30 up.
