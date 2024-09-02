Marts: Bullocks and bulls selling to £1820 and 300ppk at Newtownstewart Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bullocks and bulls sold to £1820 and 300ppk at Newtownstewart Mart.

Heifers sold to £1690 (£1170 over weight and 325ppk) and fat cows to £1590.

Bullock and bull prices: An Omagh farmer 640kgs £1820, 525kgs £1515; Owenreagh Farm Services Omagh 520kgs £1500, 505kgs £1469 and £1365; J F McHugh Castlederg 580kgs£1480, 565kgs £1465 and £1340, 555kgs £1460, 500kgs £1365, 455kgs £1165, 475kgs £1100, 400kgs £1000; R Giles Omagh 495kgs £1350; R Chambers Strabane 525kgs £1335 and I Rosborough Claudy 420kgs £1070, 405kgs £950.

Smaller bullocks sold from £700 up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Heifer prices: J F McHugh Castlederg 520kgs £1690, 515kgs £1340; B T McGlinchey Omagh 660kgs £1685, 600kgs £1680, 620kgs £1670, 570kgs £1420 and £1390, 545kgs £1345; S Gallagher Drumlea 510kgs £1540, 575kgs £1525, 520kgs £1470, 455kgs £1370 and £1285, 485kgs £1310, 450kgs £1150 475kgs £1180 and £1085; M McFarland Gortin 550kgs £1505; S McNulty Castlederg 510kgs £1400, 460 £1205; Owenreagh Farm Services Ltd 490kgs £1365, 420kgs £1140; J S Ballantine Gortin 465kgs £1275; R Giles Omagh 470 £1200, 435kgs £1110, 405kgs £1090, 395kgs £1085, 375kgs £1050 and M G Dooher 375kgs £1105.

Other heifers sold from £530 up.

Sheep sale

A full yard of sheep saw lambs selling to £137.50 and fat ewes to £207.

Ivor D Wilson 25kgs £137.50; 25kgs £123; A Morris 23.50kgs £130; R J Moubray 23.50kgs £130; 23.50kgs £118; P Devine 24kgs £128; P McConnell 24.50kgs £126.50; V Shortt 24.50kgs £125; C McLaughlin 24.50kgs £125; W D Millar 24kgs £124.50; B T McGlinchey 25.50kgs £124; R Scott 22.50kgs £123.50; D Williamson 25kgs £123; A Caldwell 22.50kgs £122; P J McCullagh 24kgs £122; D Lecky 24kgs £121.50; P McNamee 23.50kgs £120; W S Buchanan 23.50kgs £118; G McFarland 23.50kgs £117.50; S Dennison 24kgs £117.50 and Ken McConnell 23.50kgs £117.

Lighter and store lambs sold from £80.50 up to £116.

Fat ewes: N McKernan £207 and £120; A McGlinchey £171 and £146; A McKelvey £159; W S Buchanan £126; Ken McConnell £114 and B T McGlinchey £122 and £107.

Other ewes sold from £30 up.