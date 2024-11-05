Marts: Bullocks and bulls selling to £2190 at Newtownstewart Mart
Heifers to £1540 and fat cows to £1870.
Bullocks and bulls: A Castlederg farmer 720kgs £1920, 635kgs £1630, 560kgs £1440; C Britton Donemana 580kgs £1650, 495kgs £1590, 480kgs £1500. S Hemphill Castlederg 630kgs £1460, 460kgs £1230; J Mullen Claudy 490kgs £1330 and T W Fyffe Archill 430kgs £1120.
Other bullocks sold from £880 up.
Heifer prices; I Hempton Gortin 520kgs £1540, 470kgs £1385, £1360, £1345 and £1315, 450kgs £1350, 440kgs £1300 and £1275; S Boyd Strabane 510kgs £1320, 465kgs £1135; K O'Kane Feeney 475kgs £1285, 445kgs £1140; R J Thompson Castlederg 475kgs £1325, 495kgs £1250, 480kgs £1210. S Hemphill Castlederg 490kgs £1245 and £1240; R P McCullagh Feeney 460kgs £1270, 440kgs £1200, 465kgs £1190 455kgs £1100, 370kgs £1050, 400kgs £995; E Clarke Greencastle 370kgs £1210; F A Harron Castlederg 490kgs £1185; G Gallagher Dromore 460kgs £1140, 445kgs £1110, 435kgs £1020; G Hegarty Glenmornan 430kgs £1085, 335kgs £975 and D T Semple Castlederg 450kgs £1090, 430kgs £1090.
Lighter heifers sold from £500 up.
Fat cows: R J Matthewson Dunbunraver 800kgs £230; 885kgs £211; T R Crawford Droit 670kgs £230, 795kgs £224 and £214, 715kgs £215; K O'Kane Claudy 675kgs £210 and K G Pinkerton Omagh 655kgs £195, 610kgs £156.
Poorer cows sold from £129 up.
Sheep sale report: F McBride 29kgs £182, 26kgs £141.50 and £135; S Sproule 26.50kgs £143.50; F McKenna 25.50kgs £141.50; 25kgs £138; A McKelvey 25kgs £149.50; P A Keenan 24kgs £140; A J Beattie 25kgs £139; T Byrne 25.50kgs £139; K McNamee 26kgs £139; A Morris 26kgs £138.50; F McKenna 24kgs £134.50; A Millar 23kgs £134; S Brogan 24kgs £133.50; R Scott 22kgs £131; S Millar 23kgs £126.50; 22.50kgs £119; G McCullagh 21.50kgs £126.50 and R H Hill 20.50kgs £112.50.
Lighter lambs sold from £45 up.
Fat ewes sold up to £158.