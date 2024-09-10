Marts: Bullocks selling from £1290 to a top of £1900 per head at Swatragh

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 9th September seen a great entry of 140 top quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in a fantastic trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to 369p/kg for a Charolais at 350kg (£1290) and to a top of £1900 per head for a Charolais at 724kg (262p/kg).

Heifers sold to 306p/kg for a Limousin at 598kg and to a top of £1830 per head for the same heifer. Cows sold to 253p/kg for a Limousin at 712kg and to a top of £1800 per head for the same cow

Cattle sale as normal next Monday 16th September - yard open from 8am and sale starting 11:30am sharp.

Swatragh Mart

Some of the sample prices:

Fat cows (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 712kg £1800 (253).

Heifers

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 392kg £1150 (293), Loup producer, Limousin 398kg £1070 (269), Swatragh producer, Limousin 388kg £1040 (268), Garvagh producer, Charolais 340kg £880 (259) and Garvagh producer, Charolais 336kg £870 (259).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Greysteel producer, Charolais 456kg £1380 (303), Maghera producer, Charolais 446kg £1330 (298), Maghera producer, Charolais 458kg £1360 (297), Maghera producer, Charolais 416kg £1220 (293), Maghera producer, Limousin 446kg £1300 (291), Maghera producer, Charolais 404kg £1170 (290), Maghera producer, Limousin 424kg £1180 (278), Maghera producer, Charolais 482kg £1310 (272), Loup producer, Charolais 478kg £1280 (268) and Loup producer, Limousin 414kg £1110 (268).

501kg to 600kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Limousin 598kg £1830 (306), Maghera producer, Charolais 538kg £1640 (305), Greysteel producer, Limousin 536kg £1550 (289), Kilrea producer, Limousin 568kg £1480 (261), Claudy producer, Limousin 540kg £1400 (259) and Loup producer, Limousin 506kg £1270 (251).

601kg and over (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 642kg £1790 (279) and Kilrea producer, Charolais 612kg £1590 (260).

Bullocks

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 350kg £1290 (369), Maghera producer, Charolais 396kg £1390 (351), Maghera producer, Charolais 374kg £1300 (348), Maghera producer, Limousin 384kg £1300 (339), Maghera producer, Charolais 368kg £1220 (332), Maghera producer, Charolais 372kg £1180 (317), Swatragh producer, Limousin 356kg £1080 (303), Maghera producer, Charolais 382kg £1140 (298), Swatragh producer, Limousin 348kg £1000 (287), Garvagh producer, Charolais 374kg £1060 (283) and Garvagh producer, Charolais 384kg £1080 (281).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 428kg £1470 (343), Maghera producer, Limousin 418kg £1380 (330), Maghera producer, Limousin 412kg £1330 (323), Maghera producer, Charolais 404kg £1300 (322), Maghera producer, Charolais 440kg £1390 (316), Maghera producer, Charolais 458kg £1440 (314), Maghera producer, Limousin 414kg £1280 (309), Limavady producer, Limousin 464kg £1430 (308), Maghera producer, Limousin 448kg £1370 (306), Limavady producer, Limousin 460kg £1400 (304) and Limavady producer, Limousin 472kg £1430 (303).

501kg to 600kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 558kg £1730 (310), Maghera producer, Charolais 580kg £1760 (303), Limavady producer, Limousin 530kg £1600 (302), Limavady producer, Limousin 502kg £1480 (295), Limavady producer, Limousin 554kg £1550 (280) and Kilrea producer, Limousin 546kg £1480 (271).

601kg and over (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Charolais 618kg £1800 (291), Swatragh producer, Charolais 616kg £1760 (286), Swatragh producer, Charolais 650kg £1830 (282), Kilrea producer, Limousin 614kg £1720 (280), Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 624kg £1660 (266), Swatragh producer, Charolais 724kg £1900 (262), Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 730kg £1860 (255), Swatragh producer, Charolais 690kg £1750 (254), Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 686kg £1740 (254) and Swatragh producer, Charolais 686kg £1740 (254).

Friesian bullocks/bulls

Claudy producer, Friesian 490kg £1060 (216), Claudy producer, Friesian 420kg £900 (214) and Claudy producer, Friesian 450kg £960 (213).

Weekly sheep sale

Saturday 7th September saw a great entry of over 1700 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a strong trade with over 1300 lambs and 400 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £178 for a single lamb at 43kg and to a top of 571p/kg for 2 lambs at 22.5kg into £128.50.

Fat ewes reached a top of £176 for two ewes with many lots of ewes and rams reaching strong prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 14th September - yard open at 7am. Sale starting at 10.30am sharp.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices:

Heavy weight Fat Lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 26kg £135.50 (521), Curran producer, 10 lambs 25.6kg £133.50 (521), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 26kg £134 (515), Derry producer, 1 lamb 25kg £127 (508), Derry producer, 1 lamb 28kg £141 (504), Draperstown producer, 5 lambs 26.2kg £132 (504), Maghera producer, 1 lamb 27kg £135 (500), Coleraine producer, 2 lambs 26.5kg £132.50 (500), Kilrea producer, 1 lamb 41kg £170 (415) and Coleraine producer, 1 lamb 43kg £178 (414).

mid Weight Fat Lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, 2 lambs 22.5kg £128.50 (571), Draperstown producer, 3 lambs 22.7kg £128.50 (566), Rasharkin producer, 5 lambs 22.6kg £127 (562), Coleraine producer, 2 lambs 23.5kg £130.50 (555), Rasharkin producer, 5 lambs 24.2kg £133.50 (552), Maghera producer, 5 lambs 23.2kg £128 (552), Draperstown producer, 11 lambs 24.2kg £133 (550), Maghera producer, 14 lambs 23.2kg £127 (547), Garvagh producer, 2 lambs 23kg £125 (543), Maghera producer, 4 lambs 24.3kg £131.50 (541), Moneymore producer, 7 lambs 21.4kg £116 (542), Crumlin producer, 8 lambs 21.3kg £114 (535), Coleraine producer, 14 lambs 24.8kg £132.50 (534), Stewartstown producer, 6 lambs 24.7kg £131.50 (534), Garvagh producer, 8 lambs 23.4kg £124 (530) and Draperstown producer, 4 lambs 23kg £122 (530).

Light weight fat lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 13 lambs 19.5kg £109 (559), Moneymore producer, 16 lambs 18kg £100 (556), Crumlin producer, 8 lambs 19.1kg £104.50 (547), Upperlands producer, 2 lambs 18.5kg £99 (535), Moneymore producer, 9 lambs 18.7kg £99.50 (532), Moneymore producer, 6 lambs 19.2kg £102 (531), Draperstown producer, 10 lambs 19.2kg £100.50 (523), Cookstown producer, 9 lambs 19kg £99 (521), Draperstown producer, 3 lambs 18.7kg £97 (519), Magherafelt producer, 5 lambs 19kg £98 (516), Claudy producer, 16 lambs 20.4kg £105 (515) and Garvagh producer, 9 lambs 20.1kg £103.50 (515).

Store lambs - up to 18kg

Swatragh producer, 10 lambs 17.6kg £98, Crumlin producer, 6 lambs 17.5kg £96, Garvagh producer, 16 lambs 17.2kg £94, Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 17kg £91, Magherafelt producer, 5 lambs 17.6kg £89, Portglenone producer, 3 lambs 17kg £89, Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 17.5kg £88, Plumbridge producer, 18 lambs 16.3kg £87.50, Rasharkin producer, 3 lambs 17.3kg £86, Garvagh producer, 19 lambs 16.3kg £85 and Cullybackey producer, 3 lambs 16.7kg £83.

Fat ewes

Tobermore producer, 2 ewes £176, Templepatrick producer, 4 ewes £163, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £162, Tobermore producer, 2 ewes £160, Tobermore producer, 3 ewes £156, Rasharkin producer, 1 ewe £156, Draperstown producer, 3 ewes £154, Tobermore producer, 2 ewe £148, Draperstown producer, 3 ewes £142, Crumlin producer, 1 ewe £138, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewes £134, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £132, Maghera producer, 4 ewes £132, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe £132, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe £130, Coleraine producer,1 ewe £130, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £130 and Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £130.

Fat rams

Maghera producer, 1 ram £150 and Magherafelt producer, 1 ram £134.

Breeding sheep sale

Thursday 5th September seen another brilliant entry of over 1300 breeding sheep which resulted in a fantastic trade for all stock on offer. Breeding hoggets reached a top of £298 for 6 Texels, breeding ewes to a top of £155 for 9 Mules, breeding ewe lambs reached a top of £192 for 12 Cheviot Mules.

Breeding rams to a high of 350 Guineas for a Suffolk ram lamb, store lambs topped at £130 for 4 Mules.

For one week only the next general breeding sale will take place on Friday 13th September - yard open at 1pm, sale starting 7pm, all stock welcome.

Mule ewe lamb sale next Thursday 12th September. Booking only sale - yard open at 1pm and sale starts at 7.30pm.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices:

Breeding hoggets

Stewartstown producer, 6 Texel £298, Claudy producer, 11 Texel Crossbred £252, Claudy producer, 10 mules £200, Draperstown producer, 6 Suffolk £195, Aghadowey producer, 7 Texel £190, Limavady producer, 5 Suffolk Cheviot £185, Aghadowey producer, 7 Texel £182, Claudy producer, 10 Mules £180, Claudy producer, 10 Mules £180, Draperstown producer, 4 Suffolk £175, Limavady producer, 5 Suffolk Cheviot £175, Aghadowey producer, 10 Texel £165, Aghadowey producer, 10 Texel £165, Antrim producer, 10 Mules £165, Antrim producer, 10 Mules £162, Antrim producer, 10 Mules £162, Antrim producer, 8 Mules £160, Limavady producer, 9 Mules £160 and Draperstown producer, 2 Suffolk £160.

Breeding ewes

Antrim producer, 9 mules £155, Antrim producer, 7 Mules £150, Cookstown producer, 5 Mules £148, Antrim producer, 7 Mules £140, Antrim producer, 6 Mules £132, Antrim producer, 1 Suffolk £130, Maghera producer, 3 Mules £128 and Armagh producer, 8 Blackface £118.

Breeding Ewe Lambs

Garvagh producer, 12 Cheviot £192, Swatragh producer, 12 Suffolk Cheviot £188, Garvagh producer, 12 Cheviot £172, Garvagh producer, 11 Suffolk Cheviot £168, Garvagh producer, 15 Cheviot £162, Garvagh producer, 12 Mules £150, Garvagh producer, 12 Suffolk £148, Garvagh producer, 12 Suffolk £145, Garvagh producer, 12 Suffolk £145, Garvagh producer, 11 Suffolk Cheviot £145, Garvagh producer, 12 Mules £140, Garvagh producer, 8 Cheviot £138, Garvagh producer, 2 Suffolk Cheviot £138, Garvagh producer, 1 Suffolk Cheviot £138, Garvagh producer, 4 Suffolk £135, Garvagh producer, 11 Mules £135 and, Garvagh producer, 13 Texel £135.

Breeding rams

Cookstown producer, Suffolk 350 guineas, Maghera producer, Texel 205 guineas and Maghera producer, Charollais 190 guineas.

Store Lambs

Garvagh producer, 4 Mules £130, Garvagh producer, 2 Mules £120, Maghera producer, 6 Texel £99, Maghera producer, 7 Texel £99, Cookstown producer, 1 Zwartble £91, Lissan producer, 1 Texel £90, Cookstown producer, 3 Suffolk £88, Greysteel producer, 12 Texel Crossbred £87, Cookstown producer, 7 Texel £85, Upperlands producer, 3 Suffolk £84 and Cookstown producer, 1 Mule £80.

Multi Breed Ram Sale

Friday 6th September saw the multi-breed ram sale take place with a good entry of 90 rams seeing a great trade for all on offer.

Shearling rams sold to a top of 1320 guineas for a Texel.

Ram lambs to a top of 980 guineas for a Texel and older rams reached a top of 840 guineas for a three-year-old Suffolk.

Shearling rams

Limavady producer, Texel 1320 guineas, Garvagh producer, Suffolk 1260 guineas, Garvagh producer, Suffolk 1220 guineas, Garvagh producer, Suffolk 1220 guineas, Eglinton producer, Suffolk 840 guineas, Maydown producer, Texel 800 guineas, Maghera producer, Charollais Texel 480 guineas, Swatragh producer, Suffolk 460 guineas, Maghera producer, Charollais 380 guineas, Maydown producer, Charollais Beltex 360 guineas, Limavady producer, Beltex 360 guineas, Cookstown producer, Charollais 340 guineas, Newtownards producer, Dutch Spotted 300 guineas, Newtownards producer, Dutch Spotted 300 guineas and Maydown producer, Blue du Maine 300 guineas.

Ram lambs

Maghera producer, Texel 980 guineas, Coleraine producer, Suffolk 960 guineas, Maghera producer, Texel 900 guineas, Limavady producer, Texel 740 guineas, Garvagh producer, Texel 720 guineas, Limavady producer, Texel 660 guineas, Upperlands producer, Cher Beltex 600 guineas, Garvagh producer, Suffolk 520 guineas, Limavady producer, Texel 500 guineas, Coleraine producer, Suffolk 460 guineas, Garvagh producer, Suffolk 440 guineas, Garvagh producer, Texel 440 guineas, Upperlands producer, Suffolk 380 guineas, Swatragh producer, Charollais Texel 360 guineas, Magilligan producer, Texel 340 guineas, Moneymore producer, Suffolk 300 guineas and Magilligan producer, Texel 300 guineas.

Rams

Kilrea producer, Suffolk three-year-old 840 guineas, Macosquin producer, Texel two-year-old 700 guineas, Cookstown producer, Charollais two-year-old 400 guineas, Swatragh producer, Charollais three-year-old 340 guineas, Rasharkin producer, Dutch Spotted two-year-old 220 guineas, Ballymoney producer, Suffolk two-year-old 180 guineas and Ballymoney producer, Dorset three-year-old 180 guineas.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.