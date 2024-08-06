Marts: Bullocks selling to a top of £1620 per head at Swatragh Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bullocks sold to 301p/kg for a Limousin at 538kg and to a top of £1620 per head for the same bullock
Heifers sold to 308p/kg for a Limousin at 464kg (£1430) and to a top of £1590 per head for a Charolais at 606kg (262p/kg).
Cows sold to 257p/kg for an Aberdeen Angus at 564kg and to a top of £1450 per head for the same cow.
Cattle sale as normal next Monday 12th August - yard open from 8am and sale starting 12pm sharp.
Some of the sample prices
Fat cows (p/kg)
Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus 564kg £1450 (257), Swatragh producer, Shorthorn beef 622kg £1440 (232), Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus 704kg £1330 (189), Limavady producer, Limousin 594kg £1070 (180) and Garvagh producer, Charolais 670kg £1160 (173).
Cows and calves
Limavady producer, Limousin cow with Shorthorn beef heifer calf £1880 and Limavady producer, Limousin cow with Shorthorn beef heifer calf £1700.
Heifers
up to 400kg (p/kg)
Limavady producer, Limousin 386kg £1080 (280), Garvagh producer, Charolais 332kg £850 (256), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 380kg £960 (253), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 294kg £740 (252) and Garvagh producer, Charolais 338kg £820 (243).
401 to 500kg (p/kg)
Feeny producer, Limousin 464kg £1430 (308), Dungiven producer, Simmental 480kg £1440 (300), Dungiven producer, Charolais 456kg £1340 (294), Dungiven producer, Charolais 428kg £1200 (280), Feeny producer, Limousin 410kg £1150 (280), Feeny producer, Limousin 492kg £1370 (278), Feeny producer, Limousin 466kg £1280 (275), Feeny producer, Limousin 448kg £1230 (275), Limavady producer, Charolais 480kg £1300 (271) and Feeny producer, Limousin 488kg £1260 (258).
501kg and over (p/kg)
Limavady producer, Charolais 508kg £1550 (305), Swatragh producer, Limousin 518kg £1570 (303), Dungiven producer, Charolais 520kg £1520 (292), Feeny producer, Limousin 514kg £1420 (276), Gulladuff producer, Charolais 606kg £1590 (262), Feeny producer, Simmental 526kg £1350 (257) and Feeny producer, Limousin 524kg £1260 (240).
Bullocks
up to 400kg (p/kg)
Bellaghy producer, Limousin 398kg £1170 (294), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 378kg £1070 (283), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 374kg £990 (265), Garvagh producer, Charolais 256kg £660 (258), Bellaghy producer, Hereford 296kg £740 (250) and Bellaghy producer, Limousin 340kg £840 (247).
401 to 500kg (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, Limousin 492kg £1440 (293), Limavady producer, Charolais 492kg £1340 (272), Bellaghy producer, Hereford 444kg £1200 (270), Bellaghy producer, Hereford 450kg £1200 (267), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 484kg £1180 (244), Magherafelt producer, Aberdeen Angus 448kg £1090 (243) and Limavady producer, Charolais 496kg £1190 (240).
501kg and over (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, Limousin 538kg £1620 (301), Swatragh producer, Limousin 520kg £1500 (288) and Limavady producer, Limousin 608kg £1550 (255).
Friesian bullocks/bulls
Upperlands producer, Holstein 494kg £1040 (211), Upperlands producer, Holstein 510kg £1010 (198), Upperlands producer, Ayrshire 488kg £960 (197), Upperlands producer, Holstein 418kg £810 (194), Upperlands producer, Friesian 320kg £620 (194), Upperlands producer, Friesian 450kg £860 (191), Upperlands producer, Friesian 436kg £800 (183), Upperlands producer, Friesian 552kg £1000 (181), Upperlands producer, Holstein 444kg £790 (178) and Upperlands producer, Friesian 464kg £790 (170).
Weekly sheep sale: Saturday 3rd August saw a great entry of over 1700 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a super trade with over 1050 lambs and 650 cull ewes and rams on offer.
Fat lambs sold to a top of £153.50 for 13 lambs at 25.3kg and to a top of 630p/kg for 5 lambs at 22kg into £138.50.
Fat ewes reached a top of £238 for two ewes with many lots of ewes and rams reaching super prices.
Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 10th August - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.
Some of Saturday’s sample prices
Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Carnlough producer, 13 lambs 25.3kg £153.50 (606), Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 25kg £149 (596), Aghalee producer, 5 lambs 25.2kg £145 (575) and Draperstown producer, 3 lambs 25.3kg £145.50 (575).
Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Coleraine producer, 5 lambs 22kg £138.50 (630), Coleraine producer, 17 lambs 24.4kg £153 (627), Magherafelt producer, 6 lambs 24.3kg £152 (625), Articlave producer, 22 lambs 23.7kg £143 (603), Aghalee producer, 5 lambs 24kg £144.50 (602), Swatragh producer, 8 lambs 24kg £144 (600), Coleraine producer, 11 lambs 24.1kg £144 (598), Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 23kg £137.50 (598), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 24kg £143 (596), Garvagh producer, 9 lambs 23.6kg £140.50 (595), Articlave producer, 12 lambs 24kg £142.50 (594), Dungiven producer, 8 lambs 24.8kg £146.50 (591), Maghera producer, 2 lambs 23.5kg £139 (591), Draperstown producer, 4 lambs 23.8kg £140 (588), Knockloughrim producer, 3 lambs 24kg £141 (588), Plumbridge producer, 19 lambs 23kg £135 (587), Portglenone producer, 7 lambs 23kg £135 (587), Rasharkin producer, 16 lambs 22.6kg £132.50 (586), Knockloughrim producer, 3 lambs 21.7kg £127 (585), Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 21kg £123 (586) and Maghera producer, 9 lambs 24.9kg £146.50 (588).
Light weight fat lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)
Omagh producer, 6 lambs 19.2kg £110.50 (576), Garvagh producer, 16 lambs 20.6kg £118 (573), Garvagh producer, 10 lambs 18.2kg £104 (571), Garvagh producer, 18 lambs 20.2kg £115 (569), Swatragh producer, 4 lambs 20kg £114 (570), Garvagh producer, 12 lambs 18.5kg £104.50 (565), Garvagh producer, 12 lambs 18.5kg £104.50 (565), Maghera producer, 5 lambs 20.6kg £116 (563), Draperstown producer, 25 lambs 20.6kg £116 (563), Draperstown producer, 4 lambs 20.5kg £113.50 (554), Dungiven producer, 15 lambs 20.9kg £115.50 (553), Dungiven producer, 5 lambs 19.2kg £106 (552) and Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 18kg £99 (550).
Store lambs
Limavady producer, 6 lambs 17.5kg £98.50, Omagh producer, 6 lambs 16.8kg £98, Garvagh producer, 17 lambs 17.1kg £95, Garvagh producer, 10 lambs 15.6kg £92, Draperstown producer, 18 lambs 16.3kg £90, Draperstown producer, 25 lambs 17kg £87, Dungiven producer, 4 lambs 17.5kg £86, Dungiven producer, 22 lambs 16.4kg £85.50, Cookstown producer, 6 lambs 16.3kg £82.50, Garvagh producer, 8 lambs 16.3kg £82 and Clough producer, 17 lambs 16.5kg £82.
Fat ewes and rams
Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £238, Coleraine producer, 4 ewes £224, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £196, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £190, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £188, Rasharkin producer, 3 ewes £186, Claudy producer, 11 ewes £184, Ballymoney producer, 4 ewes £183, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £180, Garvagh producer, 11 ewes £180, Eglinton producer, 4 ewes £179, Draperstown producer, 3 ewes £178, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £177, Glenavy producer, 2 ewes £176, Aghadowey producer, 13 ewes £174, Stewartstown producer, 1 ewe £172, Dungiven producer, 3 ewes £172 and Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £170.
Breeding sheep sale: Thursday 1st August saw a great entry of 400 sheep which resulted a great trade for all stock on offer.
Breeding hoggets reached a high of £225 for 10 Suffolk Mules, breeding ewes to a top of £162 for 10 Suffolks, breeding ewe lambs reached a high of £152 for two Suffolk Cheviots and stores lambs to a top of £121 for three Texel cross lambs.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
General breeding sale as normal next Thursday 8th August - yard open at 1pm, sale starting 7pm sharp.
Some of Thursday’s sample prices
Breeding hoggets
Garvagh producer, 10 Suffolk Mules £225, Garvagh producer, 11 Suffolk Mules £220, Claudy producer, 8 Texel £208, Loup producer, 6 Suffolk £196, Dunloy producer, 10 Mules £195, Dunloy producer, 10 Mules £190, Dunloy producer, 10 Mules £185, Draperstown producer, 2 Texel £175, Loup producer, 2 Mules £165, Draperstown producer, 3 Charollais £160, Dunloy producer, 10 Mules £155, Draperstown producer, 4 Charollais £150 and Dungiven producer, 5 Charollais £150.
Breeding ewes
Claudy producer, 10 Suffolk £162, Claudy producer, 9 Suffolk £162, Maydown producer, 1 Badger face £150, Maydown producer, 6 Texel £150, Dungannon producer, 6 Mules £148, Loup producer, 1 Suffolk £146, Garvagh producer, 6 Crossbreds £140, Maydown producer, 4 Charollais £138, Maydown producer, 3 Suffolk £138, Knockloughrim producer, 6 Crossbreds £132, Donemana producer, 2 Suffolk £130 and Donemana producer, 14 Crossbreds £130.
Breeding ewe lambs
Dungiven producer, 2 Suffolk Cheviot £152, Cookstown producer, 6 Suffolk £128 and Cookstown producer, 6 Suffolk £120.
Store lambs
Draperstown producer, 3 Texel £121, Desertmartin producer, 1 Mule £110, Swatragh producer, 6 Texel £108, Swatragh producer, 7 Texel £100, Desertmartin producer, 8 Texel £99, Maghera producer, 5 Blue Texel £95, Desertmartin producer, 4 Texel £95, Garvagh producer, 1 Suffolk £90, Desertmartin producer, 5 Charollais £90 and Portglenone producer, 3 Charollais £85.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.