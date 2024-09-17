Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 16th September saw a super entry of 220 top quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to 362p/kg for a Charolais at 420kg (£1520) and to a top of £1930 per head for a Charolais at 640kg (302p/kg).

Heifers sold to 342p/kg for a Charolais at 444kg (£1520) and to a top of £1720 per head for a Charolais at 610kg (282p/kg).

Cattle sale as normal next Monday 23rd September - yard open from 8am and sale starting 11.30am.

Swatragh Mart

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 542kg £1100 (203).

Fat/beef bulls

Kilrea producer, Simmental 820kg £2070 (252), Maghera producer, Limousin 742kg £1870 (252), Kilrea producer, Simmental 730kg £1800 (247) and Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 892kg £1500 (168).

Cows and calves

Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus cow with Charolais bull calf £1580, Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus cow with Limousin bull calf £1460, Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus cow with Limousin heifer calf £1150 and Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus cow with Limousin heifer calf £1100.

Heifers

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Limousin 296kg £950 (321), Garvagh producer, Limousin 284kg £890 (313), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 316kg £900 (285), Maghera producer, Limousin 374kg £1050 (281), Maghera producer, Limousin 364kg £1000 (275), Maghera producer, Charolais 310kg £850 (274), Maghera producer, Charolais 340kg £910 (268), Maghera producer, Limousin 328kg £880 (268) and Maghera producer, Limousin 302kg £810 (268).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 444kg £1520 (342), Maghera producer, Limousin 446kg £1450 (325), Limavady producer, Charolais 436kg £1370 (314), Limavady producer, Charolais 492kg £1540 (313), Maghera producer, Limousin 460kg £1440 (313), Maghera producer, Limousin 454kg £1410 (311), Limavady producer, Limousin 490kg £1490 (304), Limavady producer, Limousin 436kg £1270 (291), Dungiven producer, Limousin 468kg £1350 (288), Maghera producer, Charolais 446kg £1260 (283), Garvagh producer, Charolais 486kg £1370 (282), Dungiven producer, Charolais 478kg £1340 (280) and Maghera producer, Limousin 460kg £1290 (280).

501kg to 600kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Charolais 534kg £1690 (316), Limavady producer, Charolais 512kg £1590 (311), Limavady producer, Charolais 520kg £1590 (306), Limavady producer, Charolais 506kg £1550 (306), Limavady producer, Limousin 510kg £1540 (302), Limavady producer, Charolais 524kg £1560 (298), Limavady producer, Charolais 570kg £1690 (296), Limavady producer, Charolais 588kg £1720 (293), Limavady producer, Charolais 514kg £1500 (292), Limavady producer, Limousin 506kg £1390 (275) and Knockloughrim producer, Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1350 (260).

601kg and over (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Charolais 610kg £1720 (282) and Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1490 (240).

Bullocks

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Limousin 336kg £1160 (345), Garvagh producer, Limousin 370kg £1250 (338), Maghera producer, Limousin 320kg £1010 (316), Maghera producer, Limousin 300kg £900 (300), Garvagh producer, Simmental 330kg £950 (288), Maghera producer, Charolais 346kg £940 (272), Maghera producer, Charolais 326kg £870 (267), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 322kg £850 (264) and Maghera producer, Limousin 350kg £920 (263).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Charolais 420kg £1520 (362), Swatragh producer, Charolais 408kg £1460 (358), Swatragh producer, Limousin 440kg £1550 (352), Swatragh producer, Charolais 436kg £1510 (346), Swatragh producer, Limousin 434kg £1470 (339), Maghera producer, Charolais 474kg £1590 (335), Swatragh producer, Charolais 470kg £1560 (332), Swatragh producer, Charolais 454kg £1500 (330), Swatragh producer, Charolais 470kg £1540 (328), Limavady producer, Limousin 434kg £1420 (327), Swatragh producer, Limousin 478kg £1560 (326), Limavady producer, Limousin 454kg £1470 (324), Swatragh producer, Charolais 480kg £1540 (321), Maghera producer, Limousin 420kg £1340 (319) and Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 434kg £1380 (318).

501kg to 600kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Charolais 516kg £1680 (326), Maghera producer, Charolais 522kg £1690 (324), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 540kg £1720 (319), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 524kg £1670 (319), Swatragh producer, Limousin 518kg £1640 (317), Maghera producer, Charolais 510kg £1600 (314), Swatragh producer, Limousin 572kg £1790 (313), Swatragh producer, Charolais 528kg £1650 (313), Swatragh producer, Charolais 514kg £1600 (311), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 514kg £1590 (309), Maghera producer, Charolais 520kg £1590 (306), Maghera producer, Charolais 554kg £1690 (305), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 556kg £1690 (304), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 538kg £1630 (303), Swatragh producer, Charolais 516kg £1560 (302), Maghera producer, Charolais 574kg £1720 (300) and Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 566kg £1700 (300).

601kg and over (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Charolais 640kg £1930 (302), Swatragh producer, Charolais 630kg £1850 (294), Swatragh producer, Simmental 640kg £1840 (288), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 610kg £1710 (280), Swatragh producer, Simmental 670kg £1870 (279), Swatragh producer, Charolais 620kg £1710 (276), Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 610kg £1680 (275), Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 600kg £1650 (275), Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 630kg £1680 (267), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 640kg £1690 (264), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1690 (260) and Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 700kg £1770 (253).

Dairy-bred bullocks/bulls

Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 562kg £1460 (260), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 512kg £1210 (236), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 502kg £1160 (231), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 452kg £1040 (230) and Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 508kg £1150 (226).

Weekly sheep sale

Saturday 14th September saw a brilliant entry of over 2050 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a strong trade with over 1600 lambs and 450 fat ewes and rams on offer.

A charity lot presented by Noel Taggart and Abigail Scullion raised £500 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Unit Antrim.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £188 for a single lamb at 38kg and to a top of 574p/kg for 12 lambs at 19kg into £109.

Fat ewes reached a top of £172 for 4 ewes and fat rams to £174 with many lots of ewes and rams reaching strong prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 21st September - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Maghera producer, 1 lamb 30kg £165 (550), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 25.5kg £136 (533), Articlave producer, 1 lamb 27kg £141 (522), Limavady producer, 14 lambs 25.4kg £132 (520), Maghera producer, 14 lambs 25.2kg £131 (520), Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 25kg £130 (520), Rasharkin producer, 3 lambs 25.3kg £129 (510), Magherafelt producer, 8 lambs 25kg £127.50 (510), Plumbridge producer, 6 lambs 25.3kg £128 (506), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 27kg £136 (504), Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 25.2kg £126.50 (502), Coleraine producer, 5 lambs 28.4kg £142 (500), Portadown producer, 1 lamb 27kg £135 (500), Coleraine producer, 1 lamb 38kg £188 (495) and Swatragh producer, 6 lambs 26.3kg 130.50 (496).

Mid weight fat lambs -21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 21.5kg £122 (567), Dungiven producer, 7 lambs 22.5kg £124.50 (553), Swatragh producer, 9 lambs 21.3kg £117.50 (552), Cookstown producer, 1 lamb 23kg £126 (548), Aghadowey producer, 1 lamb 22kg £120 (545), Draperstown producer, 14 lambs 21.5kg £117 (544), Swatragh producer, 7 lambs 23kg £124 (539), Kilrea producer, 7 lambs 22.4kg £121 (540), Limavady producer, 9 lambs 21.9kg £118 (539), Portadown producer, 8 lambs 22.1kg £119 (538), Limavady producer, 7 lambs 21kg £113 (538), Coleraine producer, 4 lambs 22.8kg £122 (535), Cookstown producer, 8 lambs 22.1kg £118 (534), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 21kg £112 (533) and Limavady producer, 10 lambs 22.6kg £120 (531).

Light weight fat lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Tobermore producer, 12 lambs 19kg £109 (574), Portglenone producer, 2 lambs 20.5kg £114 (556), Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 20.5kg £113 (551), Maghera producer, 15 lambs 19.3kg £105.50 (547), Maghera producer, 3 lambs 20kg £109 (545), Magherafelt producer, 2 lambs 20.5kg £111.50 (544), Ballymoney producer, 8 lambs 20.5kg £110.50 (539), Dungiven producer, 5 lambs 18.4kg £99 (538), Garvagh producer, 13 lambs 20.6kg £110.50 (536), Draperstown producer, 15 lambs 20kg £107 (535) and Dungiven producer, 3 lambs 19.3kg £103.50 (536).

Store lambs - up to 18kg

Draperstown producer, 9 lambs 16.7kg £102.50, Lissan producer, 9 lambs 18kg £101, Maghera producer, 7 lambs 17.7kg £100.50 and Upperlands producer, 15 lambs 17.3kg £97.50.

Fat ewes

Magherafelt producer, 4 ewes £172, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £170, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewes £169, Limavady producer, 4 ewes £161, Maghera producer, 3 ewes £157, Draperstown producer, 13 ewes £156, Loup producer, 1 ewe £153, Portrush producer, 7 ewes £152, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £150, Magherafelt producer, 9 ewes £147, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £145, Dungiven producer, 4 ewes £143, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £141, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £138, Moneymore producer, 9 ewes £138, Portrush producer, 7 ewes £137, Dungiven producer, 5 ewes £135, Limavady producer, 3 ewe £134 and Donaghadee producer, 1 ewe £132.

Fat rams

Claudy producer, 1 ram £174, Kilrea producer, 1 ram £139 and Draperstown producer, 1 ram £124.

Breeding sheep sale

Friday 13th September seen a good entry of over 650 breeding sheep which resulted in a great trade for all stock on offer.

Breeding hoggets reached a top of £260 for 10 Suffolk Cheviots, breeding ewes to a top of £150 for 4 Badger face, breeding ewe lambs reached a top of £178 for 2 Suffolks.

Breeding rams to a high of 390 Guineas for a Charollais three-year-old and store lambs topped at £96 for 7 Texel cross.

Next general breeding sale as normal next Thursday 19th September - yard open at 1pm, sale starting 7pm, all stock welcome.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

Breeding hoggets

Carnlough producer, 10 Suffolk Cheviot £260, Carnlough producer, 9 Suffolk Cheviot £250, Carnlough producer, 3 Suffolk Cheviot £250, Swatragh producer, 8 Suffolk £225, Swatragh producer, 8 Suffolk £225, Swatragh producer, 8 Suffolk £222, Swatragh producer, 8 Suffolk £220, Swatragh producer, 8 Suffolk £218, Swatragh producer, 8 Suffolk £215, Benburb producer, 3 Dorset £200, Knockloughrim producer, Suffolk Mule £195, Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted £190, Benburb producer, 2 Charollais £178, Ballymena producer, 8 Texel Crossbred £175, Ballymena producer, 8 Charollais Crossbred £175 and Swatragh producer, 1 Dutch Spotted £172, Benburb producer, 4 Mule £172.

Breeding ewes

Garvagh producer, 4 Badger face £150, Antrim producer, 8 Mules £140, Garvagh producer, 6 Suffolk £134, Antrim producer, 2 Mules £132, Moneymore producer, 6 Romney £128, Maghera producer, 4 Suffolk Cheviot £128, Cookstown producer, 9 Suffolk £120 and Swatragh producer, Suffolk £120.

Breeding ewe lambs

Garvagh producer, 2 Suffolk £178, Swatragh producer, 1 Dutch Spotted £170, Macosquin producer, 1 Suffolk Cheviot £165, Garvagh producer, 3 Suffolk £162, Garvagh producer, 3 Suffolk £160, Garvagh producer, 2 Suffolk £155, Garvagh producer, 1 Mule £148, Lack producer, 12 Texel £148, Garvagh producer, 7 Mule £145, Drumsurn producer, 6 Texel Crossbred £140, Carnlough producer, 14 Mules £140, Maghera producer, 7 Texel £138, Knockloughrim producer, 2 Suffolk Mule £136, Glenullin producer, 8 Suffolk £135, Glenullin producer, 8 Suffolk £132, Garvagh producer, 2 Mules £130 and Swatragh producer, 1 Dutch Spotted £130.

Breeding rams

Draperstown producer, Charollais 390 guineas, Swatragh producer, Charollais 300 guineas, Draperstown producer, Charollais 280 guineas, Donemana producer, Dorset 170 guineas, Swatragh producer, Charollais 160 guineas and Swatragh producer, Dorset 150 guineas.

Store lambs

Pomeroy producer, 7 Texel Crossbred £96, Pomeroy producer, 1 Cheviot £96, Greysteel producer, 12 Dorset £90, Garvagh producer, 4 Mule £89, Pomeroy producer, 4 Cheviot £88, Garvagh producer, 3 Mule £86, Glenullin producer, 2 Mill £86, Pomeroy producer, 3 Cheviot £79 and Stewartstown producer, 3 Dutch Spotted £74.

Mule ewe lamb sale

Thursday 12th September seen the annual mule ewe lamb sale take place with a great entry of over 700 ewe lambs resulting in a fantastic trade for all ewe lambs on offer.

There was two charity lots presented by Denis O’Neill and Ronan McGilligan which raised £720 in aid of fundraising for Brianna’s surgery for Aicardi syndrome.

Macosquin producer, 10 lambs £190, Macosquin producer, 10 lambs £175, Maghera producer, 11 lambs £170, Maghera producer, 10 lambs £170, Maghera producer, 3 lambs £170, Maghera producer, 10 lambs £158, Maghera producer, 10 lambs £155, Maghera producer, 10 lambs £152, Maghera producer, 11 lambs £150, Drumsurn producer, 2 lambs £150, Maghera producer, 10 lambs £150, Macosquin producer, 11 lambs £148, Maghera producer, 10 lambs £148, Maghera producer, 10 lambs £148, Maghera producer, 10 lambs £145, Macosquin producer, 10 lambs £145, Swatragh producer, 3 lambs £140, Macosquin producer, 12 lambs £140, Macosquin producer, 11 lambs £140 and Maghera producer, 10 lambs £140.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.