Marts: Bullocks selling to £1620 and heifers to £1540 at Newtownstewart Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heifers sold to £1540; fat cows to £1565 and 253ppk and bullocks selling to £1620.
Heifer prices: W J Houston Donemana 645kgs £1540, 595kgs £1500, 600kgs £1465, 550kgs £1370; C McAnulla Omagh 590kgs £1535, 575kgs £1480; P J Casey Strabane 585kgs £1485 and £1465, 520kgs £1320, 500kgs £1240; S Boyd Strabane 590kgs £1420, 455kgs £1240; M McGlinchey Drumlea 510kgs £1400 425kgs £1000, 365kgs £95, 375kgs £900; B McColgan Newtownstewart 530kgs £1300, 465kgs £1115; G Lecky Castlederg 415kgs £990, 390kgs £960 and £920. A Harpur Castlederg 325kgs £890, 270kgs £845.
Other heifers sold from £685 up.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bullock and bull prices: G Lecky Castlederg 640kgs £1620, 620kgs £1550 610kgs £1445, 490kgs £1240; D A Sinclair Strabane 470kgs £1310, 425kgs £1250; B J McGill Donemana 435kgs £1180, 450kgs £1170, 315kgs £785 and A Maguire Newtownstewart 420kgs £1085.
Other bullocks sold from £700 up.
Fat cows: R N Gilchrist Douglas Bridge 510kgs £253, 670kgs £182; 520kgs £192; N Kee Douglas Bridge 750kgs £209; M McGlinchey Douglas Bridge 755kgs £199; I Lecky Castlederg 625kgs £216; S Allison Killymore 550kgs £196; S Boyd Strabane 605kgs £159 and H Catterson Castlederg 590kgs £161.
Other cows sold from £131 up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.