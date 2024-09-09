Marts: Bullocks selling to £1780 (£1205 over weight) at Newtownstewart Mart

A smaller entry of cattle on offer due to the favourable weather conditions saw bullocks selling to £1780 (£1205 over weight).

Heifers selling to £1755 (£1150 over weight).

Fat cows to £1650 and 223ppk.

Heifer prices: William McKean Fyfin 605kgs £1755, 555kgs £1690, 570kgs £1670, 520kgs £1650, 485kgs £1500 and £1360, 440kgs £1240, 515kgs £1170

Farming Life livestock markets

This consignment of eight heifers sold to an average of £1504 P H and £288.26 ppk. J Gallagher Newtownstewart 480kgs £1395, 465kgs £1280;R Giles Omagh 375kgs £1190, 460kgs £1150, 480kgs £1140, 440kgs £1090, 400kgs £1025, 410kgs £870 and J Kelly Sion Mills 435kgs £845, 445kgs £810.

Bullock prices; W T and J Adams Omagh 575 £1780 and £1670, 615kgs £1780, 585kgs £1705, 505kgs £1665, 610kgs £1635; W D Millar Glenock 560kgs £1670 and £1610, 525kgs £1555, 490kgs £1505, 480kgs £1455 and £1220, 455kgs £1370, 475kgs £1350, 465kgs £1270, 425kgs £1255 410kgs £1080. This consignment of bullocks averaged £1363ph and 284.44ppk. Jas Kelly Sion Mills 480kgs £1200, 460kgs £120 and J Daly Gortin 360kgs £1030.

Smaller bullocks sold from £875 up.

Fat cows: S Daly Gortin 740kgs £223 and M Moore Drumquin 795kgs £195.

Sample lamb prices: Neil McIlwaine 26kgs £136.50; 23kgs £121.50; F McKenna 26.50kgs £136; S T Rankin 35kgs £132; 24kgs £123; S Sproule 24.50kgs £132; G Morris 28kgs £131; 25kgs £126.50; R G Pollock 24.50kgs £130; C Hood 24kgs £130; V Shortt 25kgs £128; A McKelvey 24.50kgs £127; P Keenan 24kgs £126.50; W D Millar 24.50kgs £125.50; 22kgs £118; J McClean 22.50kgs £125; K Hamilton 22.50kgs £124.50; R S Wilson 24kgs £124.50; G Lecky 24.50kgs £123.50 and £122; D Lecky 24.50 £122; D Lynch 23kgs £120.50; D McAskie 23.50kgs £120; P McFarland 23kgs £118.50; N McKernan 23kgs £117, 22.50kgs £113; K Donnell 22.50kgs £117; R Scott 23kgs £116.50 S Caldwell 22.50kgs £113; D Emery 22.50kgs £113; A O'Carolan 22kgs £111.50; P McConnell 22kgs £110; D Sproule 21.50kgs £109; J Maguire 21.50kgs £108.50 and R Smyth 21.50kgs £107.

Lighter and store lambs sold from £76 up.

Fat ewes: An Omagh farmer £186, £153 and £144; V Shortt £158, £120; C McAneney £120 and £114 and P McFarland £104.

Other ewes sold from £54 up.