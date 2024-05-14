Marts: Bullocks selling to £1875 at Newtownstewart Mart, heifers to £1555
Fat cows sold to £1525
Bullock and bull prices; P McConnell, Cranagh 745kg £1875 725kg £1840 695kg £1830 700kg £1810 715kg £1800 675kg £1800 640kg £1750 and £1720 Ross Temple, Newtownstewart 680kg £1730 And £1660. 700kg £1700 660kg £1620 A Stevenson, Sion Mills 580kg £1495 555kg £1460 and £1420 510kg £1180 485kg £1010 a local farmer 770kg £1560 610kg £1445 515kg £1245 495kg £1170 465kg £1045 660.40/1620. Ballantine Glenhull 510kg £1445 540kg £1390 J Brogan, Gortin, 375kg £1140 360kg £1010 300kg £975 and £950 320kg £970 290kg £960 and P Connelly, Victoria Bridge, 370kg £1100 and £990 425kg £1100 395kg £1045 and £1020 380kg £1090 and £965 355kg £1005 295kg £1000.
Smaller bullocks sold from £600 up
Heifer prices: P Casey, Strabane 655kg £1555 630kg £1545 610kg £1470 600kg £1455 565kg £1430 I McCrea, Castlederg, 730kg £1500 S Stevenston, Sion Mills, 535kg £1375 500kg £1265 565kg £1335 505kg £1280 530kg £1250 Seamus Fox Omagh, 390kg £1290 345kg £1180 (342ppk) 280kg £1005 315kg £925 D, Baxter, Newtownstewart 540kg £1240 J and S Ballantine, Gortin, 565kg £1230 365kg £1050 a local farmer, 510kg £1190 475kg £1075 R McElrea Newtownstewart, 485kg £1190 Dotherty, Strabane, 405kg £1160 Ballantine, Glenhull, 415kg £1135 and B Devine, Donemana, £1060.
Smaller heifers sold from £520 up.
Fat cows: a Castlederg farmer; 600kg £224 500kg £217 N Kee Douglas, 725kg £204 and £198 M Moore, Drumquin, 805kg £189 M, Blee Donemana, 680kg £196 and A Britton, Donemana, 610kg £156.
Poorer cows sold from £130.