Marts: Bullocks selling to £1890 for 700kg and heifers to £1660 for 610kg at Pomeroy Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
J Quinn £1890/700kg £1560/540kg £1430/530kg F McAleer £1850/720kg £1850/680kg £1750/640kg R Boyd £1780/710kg G Thom £1730/650kg £1660/590kg £1650/610kg £1630/600kg £1600/550kg £1570/590kg £1500/590kg £1390/550kg R Ramsey £1730/680kg £1640/610kg £1590/590kg £1400/550kg £1320/500kg R Boyd £1640/680kg £1640/690kg £1630/680kg £1560/660kg £1530/650kg £1500/620kg £1500/610kg £1500/640kg £1450/610kg £1360/560kg £1350/560kg B Ward £1430/560kg C Nugent £1400/420kg £1370/400kg £1330/390kg £1310/390kg £1280/340kg P Tuohey £1360/500kg B Ward £1310/530kg N Smith £1260/470kg P Foster £1250/510kg £1210/540kg and B Lagan £1240/500kg £1230/410kg £1170/410kg.
Heifers
F McAleer £1660/610kg P Begley £1590/590kg £1400/570kg £1400/530kg R Boyd £1400/600kg F Conway £1370/590kg E McKenna £1350/570kg £1030/490kg B Mckenna £1280/570kg £1280/520kg £1240/510kg R Gourley £1220/420kg £1140/370kg £1080/360kg S Barnes £1200/470kg £1160/460kg £990/420kg T Dobson £1140/380kg £1090/340kg £970/360kg P Tuohey £1070/380kg £770/310kg K Mitchell £1070/460kg £1010/440kg £970/410kg £810/370kg A Coyle £1020/370kg N Smith £960/420kg £900/390kg R Gourley £800/270kg J Keenan £760/240kg and P Keenan £760/280kg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.