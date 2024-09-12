Marts: Bullocks selling to £2000 for 680kg at Lisahally Mart, lighter bullocks to £1380
Bullocks
R Devine £2000/680kg £1730/650kg £1700/640kg J Sayers £1990/740kg £1940/750kg £1820/690kg £1770/690kg D Fleming £1780/730kg £1700/700kg £1690/670kg £1690/700kg £1670/650kg £1560/670kg £1550/630kg £1520/650kg £1400/570kg P Holmes £1740/670kg O McDevitt £1720/600kg £1660/610kg £1660/600kg £1570/610kg G Miller £1690/620kg £1690/640kg £1680/630kg £1680/630kg K Cunningham £1570/540kg £1370/520kg £1370/490kg £1360/510kg £1350/430kg £1340/510kg J Patton £1490/630kg W Barclay £1490/550kg £1360/560kg £1340/510kg £1340/550kg W Young £1450/590kg S McKeever £1390/570kg £1350/580kg £1310/530kg G Lynch £1380/410kg £1340/420kg and I Elliott £1340/480kg.
Heifers
W Young £1490/600kg £1340/510kg £1340/520kg K Cunningham £1470/540kg £1340/570kg £1340/560kg £1310/490kg R Waugh £1440/560kg £1400/580kg £1280/490kg £1260/540kg £1180/520kg M Young £1380/540kg R Boggs £1300/550kg £1290/560kg £1220/510kg £1200/480kg C Cooke £1300/470kg J Young £1250/470kg £1230/460kg £1200/480kg P Holmes £1230/520kg W Matthews £1200/530kg £1160/500kg £1120/480kg £1120/490kg £1100/470kg T Alexander £1170/450kg R Wallace £1170/480kg J O'Donnell £1170/450kg £1150/420kg and J Witherow £1140/460kg £1100/450kg.
Fat cows
H Nutt £1766/960kg J Lynch £1696/660kg £1580/610kg S Sayers £1598/850kg L Gormley £1415/580kg £1402/550kg N Neely £1278/680kg and M Rodgers £1230/540kg £1110/480kg £1080/460kg.
Sheep
A great entry of sheep this week again in Lisahally with breeding ewe selling to £230 and fat ewes £178.
Lambs
L Gormley £135/28kg £130/25kg A Olphert £133/27kg J McDevitt £132/25kg D McNally £131/25.5kg C McDevitt £130/26kg J Lowry £127.50/26kg D Evans £127.50/25.5kg J Connolly £126.50/24kg H O'Connor £126.50/25kg O Allen £125/23kg M Deery £123.50/23.5kg J Semple £122/23.5kg H O'Connor £121.50/23.5kg S O'Neill £121.50/22.5kg T Irwin £120.50/23.5kg G Begley £119/23.5kg A Houston £118.50/22kg £117.50/22.5kg D Moore £117/22kg JJ Dalton £116/22kg and A Houston £116/22kg.
Ewes
J Taylor £178 £162 £145 J Young £166 L Lynch £162 £144 M Johnston £154 £142 K McCullagh £152 J Gormley £149 £136 L McHugh £142 £136 £129 O Armstrong £139 £126 P O'Doherty £138 H Conway £132 £125 J McMahon £128 £118 £111 A Houston £116 and J O'Kane £106.
Breeders
J Adair £230 £212 £200 £194 P McArthur £210 £200 C Donaghy £180 C Connell £168 £150 S Caskie £158 S McFadden £158 £156 £152 J McClelland £156 £150 £150 £142 and J McKean £146.
