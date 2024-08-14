Marts: Bullocks selling to £2050/720kg and heifers to £1630/610kg at Pomeroy Mart
Bullocks
Wylie Livestock £2050/720kg £1940/670kg £1900/630kg £1680/660kg S Hopper £1900/670kg S McFarland £1890/670kg R McCann £1850/640kg £1780/620kg £1770/640kg £1710/610kg £1710/600kg £1700/600kg P Hurson £1800/700kg T Montgomery £1780/660kg £1580/610kg £1560/580kg £1540/620kg £1370/570kg G Campbell £1680/680kg £1540/620kg S Jones £1650/600kg £1620/590kg £1560/600kg £1400/580kg £1390/550kg £1390/590kg £1340/570kg C McAninley £1460/490kg £1370/470kg £1290/440kg £1280/420kg S Mullin £1360/510kg £1260/430kg B Slane £1340/580kg £1140/490kg T McGeary £1340/440kg and J McAninley £1330/450kg.
Heifers
G Campbell £1630/610kg £1610/630kg £1550/590kg P Elliott £1540/610kg £1540/560kg £1310/500kg £1130/460kg M McGee £1540/540kg £1460/560kg S McFarland £1470/580kg £1410/550kg £1360/510kg £1240/500kg L Foster £1290/540kg £1130/510kg L Kelly £1270/490kg £1240/480kg £1160/420kg S Mullin £1250/440kg £1040/410kg J Quinn £1210/480kg £1160/460kg O O'Neill £1110/460kg £1100/460kg £1050/470kg L McCullagh £1060/450kg £1010/420kg and T McGeary £990/400kg.
