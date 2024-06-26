Marts: Bullocks selling to £2080/720kg and heifers to £1700 at Pomeroy Mart
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A keen trade last Thursday night in Pomeroy with bullocks selling to £2080/720kg and heifers £1700/580kg.
Bullocks
E O'Neill £2080/720kg £2000/740kg N McConnell £1870/640kg £1840/640kg £1790/610kg £1760/640kg £1750/650kg £1670/600kg £1630/600kg O Girvan £1750/600kg £1340/490kg £1270/540kg £1260/500kg S Kane £1710/620kg B Girvan £1640/600kg G O'Connor £1590/600kg G McGorry £1360/520kg P Donaghy £1310/470kg £1130/440kg P Kelly £1240/460kg and J McKernan £1020/440kg.
Heifers
E O'Neill £1700/580kg £1700/600kg O Girvan £1640/640kg £1560/570kg £1520/590kg £1390/590kg N McConnell £1620/600kg £1540/540kg £1480/530kg £1460/540kg £1450/520kg £1420/480kg £1400/500kg £1350/500kg £1200/480kg G O'Connor £1490/570kg £1350/550kg B Girvan £1420/560kg Gortavoy Farms £1340/460kg S Kane £1140/460kg and G Irwin £970/400kg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.