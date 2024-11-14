Marts: Bullocks selling to £2200 and heifers to £1830 at Lisahally Mart
Bullocks
P McShane £2200/820kg £2060/740kg £2040/750kg £1900/770kg J Neely £1700/690kg J Connor £1590/490kg J Donnelly £1550/530kg £1510/520kg £1470/500kg £1390/490kg £1310/460kg J and R Young £1310/470kg £1170/420kg £1100/380kg Kelly Farms £1100/380kg S Galbraith £1020/410kg £730/270kg W Moore £950/460kg D Hutchinson £940/440kg £880/390kg and G Patterson £730/270kg.
Heifers
J Donnelly £1830/630kg £1750/600kg Kelly Farms £1460/550kg £1450/540kg £1430/530kg £1230/490kg £1210/520kg £1180/460kg £1150/480kg £1100/460kg £1090/460kg J Connor £1370/530kg R Waugh £1370/520kg £1340/540kg £1340/550kg £1270/510kg £1150/480kg RJ Black £1100/410kg £1040/390kg £960/410kg J and R Young £1070/440kg £960/400kg and S Galbraith £1030/450kg £920/380kg.
Cows
J Dodds £1700 £1520 £1480 £1390 £1370 £1360 O McDevitt £1693/830kg G Hamilton £1337/760kg A Hogg £1300/650kg R King £1281/610kg and N Thompson £1148/600kg £1071/570kg.
Sheep
Sheep trade is certainly on the rise with fat lambs selling to £161/30kg and store lambs £128.50/20kg.
Lambs
S Jamieson £161/30kg R Gurney £157/31.5kg £143.50/25kg RJ Henry £154.50/28kg A Olphert £153/27kg A McLaughlin £151/26.5kg C Boyle £149/25.5kg K Robinson £149/27.5kg S Parkhill £147/26.5kg £143/25.5kg A McAllister £145/26kg J Ramsey £144/26.5kg J Murray £144/27.5kg R Robinson £143.50/24.5kg O McDevitt £141.50/25kg L Gormley £140/24kg A Hamilton £140/24.5kg F Stewart £139.50/23.5kg H Deery £139/24kg J Carmicheal £138/23.5kg H Robinson £138/24kg S Caskie £134/24kg S Robinson £134/23.5kg J Young £132/22kg £125/20.5kg A Fleming £131/22kg G Canning £130/22kg R Forbes £128.50/20kg G Lynch £126/21.5kg F Stewart £123.50/19.5kg and N Stevenson £121.50/18kg.
Ewes
W McMurray £168 £136 P Robinson £156 £142 H McCrea £151 R Henry £148 J Connolly £144 M Williams £144 £136 J McShane £140 L Ferris £136 £128 D O'Neill £132 £129 £119 E Ferguson £128 L Gormley £124 and A Fleming £120 G Storey £120.
