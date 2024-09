Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown Saleyard on Thursday 19th September saw breeding ewes sell to £410, fat ewes to £185 and fat lambs to £156.

Breeding ewes: Cabra farmer £410 and £270, Kesh farmer £225, £220, £215 and £210.

Fat ewes: Kilcoo farmer £185, Cabra farmer £182 and £180, Rathfriland farmer £170, Hilltown farmer £166, Cabra farmer £160, Hilltown farmer £160, Hilltown farmer £155, Newry farmer £150, Kilkeel farmer £134, Kilkeel farmer £129.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £156 for 26.5kg (589ppk) and £152 for 27.2kg (558ppk), Rathfriland farmer £147 for 26kg (565ppk), Hilltown farmer £146 for 25.3kg (577ppk) and £132 for 23kg (548ppk), Kilcoo farmer £129 for 26kg (496ppk), Hilltown farmer £128 for 23.3kg (549ppk), Rathfriland farmer £126 for 24kg (523ppk), Kilcoo farmer £123 for 23.3kg (528ppk), Ardglass farmer £119 for 23.3kg (511ppk), Kilkeel farmer £116 for 22kg (527ppk), Kilcoo farmer £115 for 20.2kg (569ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £110 for 21kg (524ppk).

Hilltown Mart

Store lambs: Cabra farmer £114 for 16.6kg (687ppk), Kilkeel farmer £112.50 for 19.5kg (577ppk), Hilltown farmer £109 for 19.8kg (550ppk), Mayobridge farmer £108.50 for 19.6kg (553ppk), Hilltown farmer £106 for 18.6kg (570ppk), Hilltown farmer £105 for 18.6kg (564ppk), Leitrim farmer £104 for 18.7kg (556ppk), Kilkeel farmer £103.50 for 18.5kg (559ppk), Newry farmer £102 for 18kg (566ppk), Hilltown farmer £99 for 16.6kg (596ppk), Hilltown farmer £97.50 for 15.9kg (613ppk), Kilcoo farmer £96.50 for 16kg (603ppk), Hilltown farmer £94 for 16.4kg (573ppk), Hilltown farmer £94 for 15.9kg (591ppk), Kilcoo farmer £92.50 for 15.7kg (589ppk), Hilltown farmer £90 for 14.8kg (608ppk) and £87 for 13.85kg (630ppk), Kilkeel farmer £85 for 14.7kg (578ppk), Kilkeel farmer £82 for 13.8kg (594ppk), Leitrim farmer £80 for 13.1kg (610ppk) and Hilltown farmer £78 for 13.2kg (591ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 21st September saw fat cows sell to £1910, heifers to £1960 and bullocks to £2460.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £1910 for 748kg (255ppk), Leitrim farmer £1910 for 746kg (256ppk), Hilltown farmer £1800 for 798kg (226ppk), Cabra farmer £1790 for 762kg (235ppk), Leitrim farmer £1750 for 688kg (254ppk) and £1720 for 682kg (252ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1700 for 706kg (241ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1470 for 606kg (242ppk) and Lisburn farmer £1460 for 690kg (211ppk).

Cows and calves: Newtownhamilton farmer £2520, Castlewellan farmer £2290 and £1700, Mayobridge farmer £1670 and Castlewellan farmer £1400.

Weanling heifers: Jonesborough farmer £1040 for 430kg (242ppk), £830 for 376kg (221ppk), £800 for 332kg (241ppk), £740 for 254kg (291ppk) and £720 for 238kg (302ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £700 for 238kg (294ppk) and £700 for 220kg (318ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Jonesborough farmer £1300 for 378kg (343ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1290 for 378kg (341ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1280 for 450kg (284ppk) and £1270 for 422kg (301ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1250 for 452kg (276ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1220 for 430kg (283ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1220 for 368kg (331ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1200 for 444kg (270ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1130 for 400kg (282ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1100 for 404kg (272ppk), Dundrum farmer £1070 for 392kg (273ppk) and £950 for 322kg (295ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £720 for 254kg (283ppk).

Heifers: Gilford farmer £1960 for 826kg (237ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1910 for 514kg (371ppk) and £1910 for 540kg (356ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1750 for 682kg (256ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1730 for 672kg (257ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1680 for 498kg (337ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1570 for 504kg (311ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1500 for 504kg (297ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1450 for 532kg (272ppk), £1370 for 540kg (254ppk) and £1310 for 490kg (267ppk), Lisburn farmer £1300 for 462kg (281ppk), Hilltown farmer £1300 for 474kg (263ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1260 for 438kg (287ppk), Hilltown farmer £1250 for 474kg (263ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1200 for 462kg (260ppk), Killowen farmer £1150 for 446kg (258ppk), Belleek farmer £1120 for 416kg (269ppk), £1080 for 382kg (282ppk) and £1040 for 378kg (275ppk) and Lisburn farmer £1020 for 354kg (288ppk).

Bullocks: Rathfriland farmer £2460 for 844kg (291ppk) and £2450 for 820kg (299ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2330 for 816kg (285ppk), Rathfriland farmer £2200 for 768kg (286ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2140 for 780kg (274ppk), Clough farmer £2100 for 798kg (263ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2060 for 724kg (284ppk) and £2040 for 740kg (275ppk), Clough farmer £1990 for 754kg (264ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1940 for 680kg (285ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1910 for 686kg (278ppk) and £1890 for 674kg (280ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1860 for 646kg (288ppk), Clough farmer £1800 for 666kg (270ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1800 for 636kg (283ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1780 for 636kg (280ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1750 for 602kg (291ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1740 for 616kg (282ppk), Clough farmer £1720 for 582kg (295ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1680 for 586kg (286ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1650 for 632kg (261ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1640 for 560kg (293ppk) and £1640 for 582kg (281ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1620 for 564kg (287ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1610 for 550kg (292ppk), Cabra farmer £1590 for 544kg (292ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1580 for 540kg (292ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1560 for 528kg (295ppk), Hilltown farmer £1540 for 486kg (317ppk) and £1540 for 448kg (344ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1540 for 480kg (321ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1530 for 460kg (332ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1520 for 510kg (298ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1510 for 444kg (340ppk), Hilltown farmer £1510 for 482kg (313ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1490 for 490kg (304ppk) and £1490 for 484kg (308ppk), Hilltown farmer £1480 for 444kg (333ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1360 for 454kg (299ppk) and £1350 for 456kg (296ppk), Cabra farmer £1290 for 424kg (304ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1280 for 382kg (335ppk), Cabra farmer £1260 for 392kg (321ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1250 for 394kg (317ppk) and £1170 for 392kg (298ppk).