Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thursday 20th June 2024: A respectable entry of 271 cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows to 281p, Friesian cows to 182p and beef heifers to 302p.

Topping the sale was a beef bullock at 309p for 780kg into £2410 and top per head for a Charolais 890kg at £2554 and Friesian bullocks to 235p for 750kg at £1762.

Beef cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Livestock Mart

N Rafferty, Swatragh Limousin 830kg £2332 (281), C Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 590kg £1545 (262), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Limousin 730kg £1868 (256), 830kg £2091 (252), R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 710kg £1696 (239), B McClean, Armoy Limousin 640kg £1523 (238), T Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 570kg £1356 (238), S Rea, Ballyclare Saler 580kg £1345 (232), K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 610kg £1403 (230) and S Rea, Straid Simmental 740kg £1702 (230).

Friesian cows

D Forsythe, Cloughmills 730kg £1328 (182), D Marcus, Glenarm 600kg £1020 (170), Jackson’s, Ballynure 640kg £1068 (167), B McConnell, Doagh 670kg £1112 (166) and local farmer 550kg £907 (165).

Bullocks

Top per head

J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 890kg £2554, A McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 780kg £2410, O McGuinness, Greysteele Belgian Blue 770kg £2348, A McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 770kg £2271 x2, W Allen, Shankbridge Simmental 800kg £2264, R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 760kg £2242, J Brennen, Knockloughrim Charolais 800kg £2240, J McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 870kg £2235, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 800kg £2232, W Allen, Shankbridge Simmental 800kg £2224 and A McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 730kg £2211.

Top per kg

A McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 780kg £2410 (309), R McIvor, Cookstown Charolais 680kg £2094 (308), Limousin 680kg £2094 (308), G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 710kg £2172 (306), O McGuinness, Greysteele Belgian Blue 770kg £2348 (305), A McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 730kg £2211 (303), G Murdock, Broughshane Blonde d'Aquitaine 650kg £1956 (301), T Beattie, Ballymoney Limousin 670kg £2003 (299), G Murdock, Broughshane Belgian Blue 710kg £2122 (299), 650kg £1937 (298), R McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 700kg £2079 (297), T Beattie, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 670kg £1983 (296), R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 760kg £2242 (295), andA McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 770kg £2271 (295) x2.

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

H and B Doherty, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £1721 (302) G Murdock, Broughshane Charolais 690kg £2070 (300) H and B Doherty, Limousin 550kg £1595 (290) Limousin 590kg £1693 (287) T Galloway, Belgian Blue 640kg £1728 (270) local farmer Charolais 580kg £1566 (270) Belgian Blue 620kg £1667 (269) Limousin 560kg £1484 (265) S Blaney, Ahoghill Limousin 620kg £1624 (262) D and H Gregg Abondance 690kg £1794 (260) Abondance 570kg £1482 (260) S Blaney, Charolais 610kg £1573 (258) C McCroary, Broughshane Belgian Blue 550kg £1397 (254) S Blaney, Limousin 520kg £1320 (254) and D and H Gregg, Abondance 630kg £1587 (252) Abondance 680kg £1713 (252).

Friesian bullocks

B Gribben, Dunloy 750kg £1762 (235) 790kg £1824 (231) 760kg £1748 (230) G Rowney, Ballynure 650kg £1423 (219) M Glass, 490kg £1043 (213) 480kg £1017 (212) 490kg £1009 (206) and A McNair, Ballyclare 680kg £1319 (194) M Glass, 440kg £844 (192) 400kg £764 (191).

Friday 21st June 2024: Dairy cows - Dairy stock sold to £1800 paid twice for second calvers. In calf heifers to £1650.

D Patton, Newtownards Holstein £1800, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1800, K Craig, Ballyclare Holstein £1650, £1550, D Patton, Newtownards Holstein £1500 and K Craig, Ballyclare Holstein £1500.

Suckler cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bulls reached £2850 for a Charolais bull from L Clarke, Portaferry and Sucklers to £2860 for a Limousin with a bull calf from L George, Nutt's Corner.

L George, Nutt's Corner Limousin and bull calf £2680, J McKillop, Cushendall Limousin and bull calf £2100, B Millar, Randalstown Limousin and heifer calf £2050, S Wilson, Ballynure Saler and bull calf £1600, M Hamilton, Comber Hereford and heifer calf £1500, J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £1500 and B O’Kane, Greysteel Saler and bull calf £1500.

Calves

338 lots in the calf ring sold to £900 for a five month old Hereford bull, younger lots to £650 for a Shorthorn beef.

Heifer calves to £615 for a strong Belgian Blue.

Bull

D McNeill, Rathkenny Hereford £900, WD McCarthy, Belgian Blue £765, Belgian Blue £755, RA Hill, Islandmagee 2x Belgian Blue £740, D McNeill, Abondance £735, JR McNeilly, 2x Belgian Blue £715, McGookin Farming, Belgian Blue £650, local farmer, Shorthorn beef £650, JR McNeilly, Randalstown 2x Abondance £620 and JR McNeilly, 2x Belgian Blue £605, Belgian Blue £600, Belgian Blue £590.

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

WD McCarty, Kircubbin Belgian Blue £615, Belgian Blue £575, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £570, WD McCarthy, Belgian Blue £570, S and A Saunderson, Limousin £560, D Marcus, Glenarm Charolais £550, S and A Saunderson, Simmental £540, JR McNeilly, Belgian Blue £530, D McNeill, Belgian Blue £520, RA Hill, Belgian Blue £510, WD McCarthy, 2x Belgian Blue £480, RA Hill, Belgian Blue £470, I Cruikshanks, Abondance £465 and JR McNeilly, Abondance £455 and G Crooks, Shorthorn dairy £450.

Friesian bulls

D Feeney, 4x £365, R Manson, Kells £300, G Wilson, 5x £290, A McNair, Ballyclare 4x £270 and A Getty, 2x £260.

Weanlings

Heifers

0 to 300kg

H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 290kg £1460 (503) D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 270kg £910 (337) S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 260kg £850 (326) D Wilson, Carrickfergus Saler 230kg £750 (326) D McNeill, Belgian Blue 260kg £820 (315) D Davidson, Limousin 300kg £890 (296) local farmer, Limousin 300kg £890 (296) SW Kirkpatrick, Blonde d'Aquitaine 300kg £860 (286) S McCracken, Randalstown Charolais 300kg £860 (286) D Wilson, Carrickfergus Limousin 280kg £770 (275) R Devlin, Toomebridge Limousin 290kg £770 (265) ED McCorry, Hereford 290kg £710 (244) Hereford 210kg £500 (238) D Cousley, Abondance 300kg £660 (220) and RJ McDowell, Gleno Abondance 290kg £555 (191).

301 to 350kg

G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 340kg £1380 (405) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 310kg £1120 (361) Charolais 350kg £1250 (357) B Devlin, Toomebridge Charolais 310kg £1000 (322) M Montgomery, Kells Limousin 330kg £1020 (309) Limousin 340kg £1010 (297) M McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin 350kg £1020 (291) D Davidson, Limousin 320kg £930 (290) M McKeever, Charolais 350kg £1010 (288) D McNeill, 3x Abondance 330kg £950, 2x Abondance 350kg £1000 (285) and D Johnston, Abondance 350kg £1000 (285).

351kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 360kg £1160 (322) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 360kg £1160 (322) G Calwell, Clough Charolais 410kg £1270 (309) Charolais 440kg £1320 (300) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 360kg £1070 (297) G Calwell, Charolais 450kg £1330 (295) Charolais 470kg £1365 (290) S Douglas, Charolais 410kg £1170 (285) G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 460kg £1300 (282) local farmer, Limousin 360kg £970 (269) D McNeill, 2x Abondance 380kg £1000 (263) B Devlin, Limousin 360kg £920 (255) SW Kirkpatrick, Glenavy Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg £940 (254) and local farmer, Limousin 370kg £940 (254) Limousin 360kg £905 (251).

Weanlings

A smaller show of 163 weanlings sold to 503 pence per kg for an exceptional 290kg Charolais heifer at £1460, stronger heifers to 406 pence for a 340kg Belgian Blue at £1380.

Lightweight males to 421p for a 290kg Charolais at £1220, stronger lots to 406p for a 340kg Charolais at £1380.

Bulls/bullocks

Up to 300kg

H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 290kg £1220 (420), D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 290kg £1200 (413), S G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 270kg £970 (359), T Stewart, Cairncastle Aberdeen Angus 300kg £1030 (343) x2, Limousin 300kg £1020 (340), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Limousin 210kg £690 (328), B Devlin, Toomebridge Charolais 270kg £880 (325), G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 270kg £880 (325), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Charolais 280kg £885 (316), 270kg £850 (314), D Wilson, Carrickfergus Saler 300kg £940 (313), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Limousin 290kg £905 (312), D Wilson, Carrickfergus Saler 300kg £920 (306) and D Johnston, Antrim Belgian Blue 270kg £825 (305).

301 to 350kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 340kg £1380 (405), 350kg £1380 (394), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 320kg £1250 (390), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 310kg £1210 (390), 350kg £1300 (371), D Wilson, Carrickfergus Limousin 310kg £1060 (341), T Stewart, Cairncastle Aberdeen Angus 330kg £1080 (327), N McAuley, Ballycastle Charolais 310kg £980 (316), M McKeever, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1030 (294), D Wilson, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg £940 (293), M McKeever, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £940 (293) and N McAuley, Ballycastle Charolais 340kg £970 (285).

Over 351kg

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 360kg £1370 (380), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 360kg £1350 (375, S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 400kg £1450 (362), Limousin 370kg £1300 (351), G Calwell, Clough Charolais 400kg £1390 (347), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 400kg £1350 (337), G Calwell, Clough Charolais 430kg £1410 (327), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 430kg £1400 (325), G Calwell, Clough Charolais 430kg £1390 (323), P Shannon, Glenavy Charolais 460k £1455 (316), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £1110 (308), S G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 360kg £1090 (302), G Calwell, Clough Charolais 480kg £1450 (302) and T Stewart, Cairncastle Aberdeen Angus 360kg £1080 (300).

Tuesday 25th June 2024: 120 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1110 over for a Limousin 590kg at £1600 from S Carmichael, Moneymore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifers sold to £1335 over for a Charolais 590kg at £1925 presented by PL McKeag, Millisle.

Heifers

Top per kg

0kg to 500kg

PL McKeag, Millisle Charolais 430kg £1320 (307) B Steele, Glarryford Charolais 440kg £1290 (293) Charolais 490kg £1380 (281) W McNeilly, Abondance 370kg £1040 (281) S Carmichael, Moneymore Abondance 420kg £1160 (276) W McNeilly, Toomebridge Charolais 420kg £1110 (264) Abondance 350kg £900 (257) 380kg £970 (255) S Rafferty, Ahoghill Saler 430kg £1095 (254) J and G Hamilton, Broughshane Belgian Blue 390kg £990 (253) W McNeilly, Charolais 380kg £950 (250) Abondance 370kg £920 (248) and R Neeson, Abondance 500kg £1235 (247).

500kg and over

PL McKeag, Charolais 590kg £1925 (326) Charolais 580kg £1735 (299) Charolais 630kg £1880 (298) Charolais 660kg £1930 (292) 620kg £1790 (288) C Ferris, Charolais 600kg £1700 (283) PL McKeag, Charolais 530kg £1450 (273) Charolais 570kg £1540 (270) C Ferris, Charolais 670kg £1800 (268) B Steele, Glarryford Charolais 540kg £1430 (264) and S Rafferty, Ahoghill Shorthorn 530kg £1390 (262).

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

P and P Scott, Templepatrick Limousin 470kg £1400 (297), Hay Bros, Ballycarry Simmental 440kg £1260 (286), 410kg £1170 (285), S Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 460kg £1310 (284), W McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 420kg £1190 (283), R Neeson, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 430kg £1200 (279), 390kg £1085 (278), Hay Bros, Ballycarry Simmental 410kg £1140 (278), S Wilson, Ballynure Belgian Blue 450kg £1250 (277), Limousin 430kg £1190 (276), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane Belgian Blue 420kg £1160 (276), W Moore, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 430kg £1180 (274), S Wilson, Ballynure Hereford 450kg £1235 (274), W McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 440kg £1190 (270), G D Graham, Kells Stabiliser 370kg £1000 (270) and S Wilson, Ballynure Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg £1000 (270).

Over 501kg

Advertisement

Advertisement