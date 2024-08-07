Marts: Bulls topping at £2600 and suckler cows selling to £2020 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 1st August 2024: 230 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in another steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 296p for 700kg at £2072, Friesian cows to 208p for 590kg at £1227.

Beef heifers sold to 290p for 650kg at £1885, beef bullocks to 307p for 760kg at £2333 and to a top per head of £2464 for 880kgs.

Friesian bullocks to 221p for 600kg at £1326.

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows

M Moffet, Broughshane Limousin 700kg £2072 (296), I Davidson, Larne Limousin 750kg £2205 (294), local farmer Charolais 550kg £1551 (282), local farmer, Belgian Blue 630kg £1688 (268), T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 780kg £2059 (264), H Griffin, Antrim Blonde d'Aquitaine 700kg £1806 (258), local farmer Limousin 870kg £2209 (254), D Taggart, Randalstown Limousin 860kg £2132 (248), D Millan Blonde d'Aquitaine 650kg £1599 (246), M Moffett, Limousin 720kg £1728 (240), D Taggart, Sal 930kg £2120 (228), local farmer Simmental 670kg £1514 (226), D Gourley, Larne 680kg £1530 (225), R F Dawson, Stoneyford Limousin 730kg £1635 (224) and M Patterson, Belgian Blue 710kg £1562 (220).

Holstein Friesian cows

M Gordon, Clough 590kg £1227 (208) J Hunter, Crumlin 700kg £1337 (191) H Carson, Dundrod 730kg £1233 (169) W Mills, Glenarm 730kg £1226 (168) B McConnell, Doagh 620kg £1023 (165) D Borland, Bushmills 740kg £1221 (165) WJ Thompson, Glenwherry 630kg £1026 (163) B McConnell, Doagh 630kg £989 (157) 670kg £1051 (157) D and D Robinson, 710kg £1107 (156) M Gordon, Clough 710kg £1107 (156) D and D Robinson 630kg £970 (154) J Hunter, 670kg £1018 (152) and R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 720kg £1020 (150).

Heifers

S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 650kg £1885 (290), M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 630kg £1801 (286), S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 760kg £2128 (280), T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 540kg £1512 (280), Charolais 580kg £1600 (276), S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 690kg £1890 (274), T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 520kg £1419 (273), S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 730kg £1985 (272), M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 720kg £1958 (272), S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 680kg £1836 (270), 670kg £1809 (270) and T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 610kg £1647 (270).

Bullocks

Top per kilo

L O’Neill, Ardboe Limousin 760kg £2333 (307), J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 740kg £2212 (299), L O’Neill, Ardboe Charolais 810kg £2381 (294), R George, Templepatrick Limousin 720kg £2109 (293), 730kg £2131 (292), 710kg £2051 (289), S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 810kg £2332 (288), R George, Templepatrick Limousin 770kg £2202 (286), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 630kg £1801 (286), 620kg £1767 (285), R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 790kg £2243 (284), J Dougan, Ahoghill Blonde d'Aquitaine 830kg £2357 (284), R George, Templepatrick Limousin 640kg £1817 (284), 690kg £1959 (284), S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 760kg £2143 (282) and C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 630kg £1776 (282).

Top per head

S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 880kg £2464, L O’Neill, Ardboe Charolais £2381, R George, Templepatrick Limousin £2358, J Dougan, Ahoghill Blonde d'Aquitaine £2357, L O’Neill, Ardboe Limousin 760kg £2333, S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 810kg £2332, H ,McCloskey, Draperstown Limousin 900kg £2250, R Dawson, Stoneyford Limousin 800kg £2248, K McKay, Cushendun Charolais 820kg £2246, R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 790kg £2243, J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 740kg £2212 and R George, Templepatrick Limousin 770kg £2202.

Holstein/Friesian bullocks

Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 600kg £1326 (221), 600kg £1284 (214), A Rocke, Ballyrickard 770kg £1617 (210) and R M and J Duffin, Cargan 530kg £1060 (200), 520kg £936 (180).

Friday 2nd August 2024: Dairy cows, bulls and sucklers - A small show of dairy cows reached £1980 for a calved heifer from J Mackey, Ballynure.

Bulls topped at £2600 for a Charolais from G McKeown, Aughafatten and suckler cows reached £2020 for an Aberdeen Angus with a Belgian Blue calf at foot from E McGarry, Broughshane.

Calves

Bulls

A Clarke, Randalstown Simmental £985, £825, S Brennan, Larne Belgian Blue £740, E English, Lisburn Limousin £620, S Brennan, Larne Belgian Blue £580, D and N Hamill, Crumlin Simmental £580, E English, Lisburn Limousin £570 x2 and R Greer, Ahoghill Speckled Park £560 x3, £550 x2.

Heifers

I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £680, H Thompson, Randalstown Limousin £580, J O’Donnell, Toomebridge Charolais £545, E English, Lisburn Limousin £540, J Caldwell, Antrim Limousin £540, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £525, £520, R Thompson, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £510, S Brennan, Larne Belgian Blue £505, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £480 x2, R J White, Liscolman Limousin £475, S Brennan, Larne Belgian Blue £475 and E English, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus £465, £450.

Holstein Friesian bulls

B Compton, Glarryford £295, R McCann, Moira £295 x2, R Thompson, Glenarm £210, B Compton, Glarryford £185 x3, R Compton, Moira £160, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner £145 and D and A Irwin, Ballymena £100.

Wednesday 7th August 2024: An entry of 3125 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 627p for 15 Texels 22kg at £138 presented by RH McIlwaine, Kilwaughter and to a top per head of £169 for a heavy texel 29.5kg from Luke Finlay, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £256.

Fat lambs (2286)

Top per kg

RH McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 15 Texel 22kg £138 (627) J Lowe, Coagh 12 Texel 22kg £138 (627) R Booth, Ahoghill 5 Texel 19kg £118 (621) J Gray, Doagh 14 Charollais 22.5kg £139 (617) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 4 Texel 22.5kg £139 (617) T Craig, Magheramorne 9 Dutch Spotted 23kg £142 (617) PJ Kane, Ballycastle, 9 Texel 23kg £142 (617) J Wilson, 7 Texel 23.5kg £145 (617) L Weatherup, Ballyclare 18 Texel 22.5kg £138 (613) C McDonnell, Ballycastle 12 Texel 22kg £134.50 (611) D Hazlett, 20 Texel 22.5kg £137.50 (611) R Hood, Broughshane 6 Charollais 22kg £134 (609) L and J Armstrong, 25 Texel 22.5kg £137 (608) J Jones, Belfast 18 Suffolk 23kg £140 (608) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 9 Texel 23.5kg £143 (608) S Venny, Downpatrick 53 Texel 23.5kg £143 (608) G Hyndman, Beltex 21.5kg £130 (604) A Millar, Antrim 25 Charollais 23kg £139 (604) C Irvine, Carrickfergus 25 Texel 23kg £139 (604) D Carson, Belfast 3 Badger 21.5kg £129 (600) TJ McAuley, Ballyclare 5 Charollais 22.5kg £135 (600) WA Hagan, Ballyclare 8 Texel 23kg £138 (600) J Wilson, 3 Suffolk 24kg £144 (600) N Hamill, 6 Texel 22kg £132 (600) and E and E Nelson, 17 Texel 22.5kg £135 (600).

Top per head

L Finlay, 1 Texel 29.5kg £169, G Hyndman, Maghera 2 Beltex 29kg £168, J Houston, 2 Rouge 34kg £166, 2 Rouge 30kg £164, ED McDowell, 2 Texel 28.5kg £158, C McDonnell 4 Texel 29kg £158, R Weir, Gracehill 2 Dorset 26.5kg £157, J and M McGuckian, Dunloy 3 Texel 26kg £155, J McCollum, Carnlough 6 Texel 26.5kg £155, V Anderson, Cloughmills 2 Suffolk 28kg £154, R Henry, Larne 25.5kg £152.50, L Calderwood, Dunloy 2 Texel 26.5kg £150, C McGuckin, Cookstown 7 Texel 25kg £149, J Rea, Glenarm 2 Suffolk 27.5kg £148, D J Jones, 3 Texel 24.5kg £147, G Arthur, Broughshane 6 Texel 25kg £147, J Boyd, Doagh 12 Texel 25kg £147, Sam Gault, Magheramorne 7 Charollais 24.5kg £146, R Hood, Broughshane 1 Charollais 25.5kg £146, J Wilson, 7 Texel 23.5kg £145, J Lowe, Cookstown 2 Texel 24.5kg £145, B Robinson, Ballymena 4 Texel 25.5kg £144, J Wilson, 3 Suffolk 24kg £144, L Calderwood, 17 Texel 24.5kg £144 and M McKeown, Aughafatten 25 Texel 24.5kg £144.

Fat ewes (839)

First quality

Suffolk - £130 - £210

Texel - £150 - £256

Crossbred - £110 - £150

Blackface - £70 - £108

Weanlings

An entry of 150 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1050 over for a Charolais 360kg at £1450 presented by S Taylor, Ligoniel.

Heifers sold to £960 over for a Limousin 500kg at £1460 offered by Graham Brothers, Aughafatten.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

Local farmer, Limousin 280kg £1100 (392) F O’Hara, 2x Limousin 290kg £1020 (351) J Mulvenna, Glenarm Charolais 270kg £900 (333) HM Dobbin Limousin 290kg £840 (289) local farmer, Charolais 260kg £730 (280) S and A Saunderson, Montbeliarde 260kg £625 (240) and TS McAuley, Shorthorn beef 240kg £560 (233).

301kg to 350kg

Local farmer, Limousin 340kg £1210 (355) J Percy, Randalstown Limousin 350kg £1100 (314) HM Dobbin, Limousin 350kg £1030 (294) RJ McKendry, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1000 (285) D Wilson, Carrickfergus Abondance 350kg £1000 (285) J Percy, Randalstown Limousin 340kg £890 (261) HM Dobbin, Stabiliser 350kg £820 (234) and F Connon, Limavady Abondance 350kg £820 (234) Abondance 350kg £810 (231) 3x Abondance 330kg £760 (230).

315kg and over

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £1410 (391) Charolais 400kg £1380 (345) Charolais 390kg £1340 (343) Charolais 390kg £1300 (333) A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 400kg £1310 (327) J Forsythe, Simmental 410kg £1340 (326) RJ McKendry, Antrim Charolais 440kg £1420 (322) J Forsythe, 2x Charolais 420kg £1350 (321) N McGarry, Crumlin Limousin 430kg £1370 (318) RJ McKendry, Charolais 360kg £1130 (313) J McFetridge, Glenarm Limousin 420kg £1315 (313) RJ McKendry, Charolais 440kg £1330 (302) J Forsythe, Limousin 450kg £1360 (302) Charolais 510kg £1520 (298) and local farmer, Belgian Blue 370kg £1100 (297).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 270kg £910 (337), 290kg £910 (313), 280kg £860 (307), 260kg £770 (296), R McCann, Moira Blonde d'Aquitaine 220kg £630 (286), 600kg £272, D Wilson, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus 300kg £810 (270) and R McCann, Moira Blonde d'Aquitaine 280kg £740 (264), 190kg £500 (263), 220kg £560 (254) x2, 290kg £730 (251).

301 to 350kg

L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £1000 (322), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 310kg £960 (309), G Connon, Aldergrove Limousin 320kg £990 (309), S Rafferty, Ahoghill Simmental 340kg £980 (288), M L Patton, Ballymoney Speckled Park 350kg £990 (282), R O’Dornan, Aughafatten Limousin 340kg £960 (282), L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 320kg £880 (275), G Connon, Aldergrove Charolais 350kg £960 (274) x2, D Wilson, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus 350kg £930 (265), F O’Hara, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 340kg £890 (261), G Connon, Aldergrove Charolais 310kg £810 (261) and S Rafferty, Ahoghill Stabiliser 320kg £800 (250).

Over 351kg

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 380kg £1220 (321), R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 370kg £1180 (318), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 410kg £1200 (292), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 500kg £1460 (292), R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1050 (291), 400kg £1165 (291), R O’Dornan, Aughafatten Limousin 400kg £1160 (290), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 380kg £1100 (289), R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 380kg £1090 (286), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 480kg £1370 (285), local farmer Limousin 380kg £1080 (284), P Brolly, Glarryford Speckled Park 400kg £1100 (275), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten British Blue 420kg £1110 (264), Stabiliser 500kg £1310 (262), P Brolly, Glarryford Speckled Park 440kg £1150 (261) and M L Patton, Ballymoney Speckled Park 380kg £990 (260).

Saturday, August 3: Suffolk Cheviot hogget and Continental cross ewe lambs sale - The recent buoyant live trade for fat lambs and ewes resulted in a record trade at the first of the breeding sheep sales at Ballymena Mart where 2764 Suffolk Cheviot and Texel cross hoggets sold to average £241 per head, a rise of £53 per head on 2023.

Top price of the day was paid to regular exhibitor Morris Breen who received £380 per head for a tremendous pen of 12 hoggets which was followed by pens at £370 paid to WJ Donaghy and Desmond Knox.

In all 11 pens made £300 per head and over. In the lamb ring averages rose by £31 per head to average £149 per head and sold to £250 per head paid to L Anderson for a tremendous pen of Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs. Leading prices and averages in each section were as follows:

Hoggets

M Breen Tempo 12 at £380, WJ Donaghy Ballymena 12 at £370, D Knox Kesh 12 at £370, W Blackburn Fintona 12 at £360, 12 at £350, D Knox 12 at £340, W Blackburn 12 at £330, I McCluggage 12 at 300, W Blackburn 14 at £300, 12 at £300, WJ Donaghy 11 at £300, B McKinley Armoy 12 at £295, W Blackburn 14 at £290, M Breen 12 at £290, P Donnelly R’kenny 10 at £290, RN Weatherup Carrick 14 at £290, W McCurdy Broughshane 12 at £290, 12 at £285, 12 at £285, WJ Donaghy 10 at £285 and M Breen 12 at £285.

Leading averages:

WJ Donaghy 43 average at 306.74, M Breen 47 average £296.49, D Knox 121 average £284.95, W McCurdy 55 average £279.45, W Blackburn 313 average £264.87, J Currie 84 average £260.18 and P Donnelly 179 average £258.

Lambs

L Anderson Killwaughter 10 at £250, S Hunter Bushmills 8 at £228, 7 at £210, L Anderson 8 at £205, C and M Mullan 12 at £185, 12 at £180, 12 at £180, 12 at £170, J Adams Glarryford 7 at £170, 10 at £168 and C and M Mullan 12 at £168.

Monday 6th August 2024: An entry of 900 sheep in Ballymena met a great trade.

Store lambs to £119.50, ewe lambs to £152 and breeders to £240.

Breeding sheep

W H D McCabe, Muckamore 6 Texel £240, 9 Suffolk £235, 10 Texel £235, £232, 9 Suffolk £230, 10 Texel £230, £225 x2, L Calderwood, Dunloy 2 Texel £215, W H D McCabe, Muckamore 7 Suffolk £215, R Dunlop, Portglenone 11 Mule £180, W Reid, Broughshane 10 Texel £170, W T McGookin, Larne 5 Dorset £170 and W Reid, Broughshane 10 Texel £165, £160, £152.

Store lambs

K Kidd, Broughshane 51 Texel £119.50, 65 Texel £111.50, R McKeown, Broughshane 2 Texel £110, R Gault, Ballyclare 20 Mule £109, K McConnell, Muckamore 3 Spo £104, W Herdman, Dromore 10 Texel £100.50, P McAleese, Loughiel 28 Suffolk £100, 31 Texel £100, J O’Kane, Carnlough 41 Mule £100, J O’Kane, Cushendall 40 Suffolk £100, D McBride, Kells 25 Texel £99, J McBride, Kells 16 Texel £99, James McLoughlin, Carnlough 37 Suffolk £99, B McLoughlin, Glenariffe 17 Crossbreds £99, James McLoughlin, Carnlough 30 Cheviot £99 and R McKeown, Broughshane 5 Suffolk £98.

Ewe lambs

T A Rodgers, Broughshane 14 Suffolk £152, 9 Suffolk £132, W Herdman, Dromore 6 Texel £110, 5 Zwartble £107 and B McKay, Cushendun 10 Suffolk £100.

Tuesday 6th August 2024: 190 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1240 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1810 presented by Mrs M Foster, Kells.

Heifers sold to £1020 over for a Limousin 540kg at £1560 offered by S McCullough, Glenavy.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 430kg £1400 (325), 470kg £1500 (319), S Wright, Carnlough Blonde d'Aquitaine 350kg £1110 (317), A Calwell, Clough Limousin 450kg £1380 (306), local farmer Limousin 470kg £1440 (306), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 360kg £1100 (305), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 450kg £1370 (304), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 340kg £1000 (294), I Wilson, Broughshane Charolais 430kg £1260 (293), local farmer Limousin 500kg £1460 (292), C McKee, Broughshane Simmental 490kg £1420 (289), R Grace, Larne Limousin 500kg £1430 (286), I Wilson, Broughshane Charolais 470kg £1340 (285) and D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 350kg £980 (280).

Over 501kg

M Foster, Kells Charolais 570kg £1810 (317), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 520kg £1610, L McFall, Ahoghill Limousin 630kg £1860 (295), C McKee, Broughshane Limousin 560kg £1650 (294), C J and A Elliot, Dunloy Charolais 570kg £1670 (293), C McKee, Broughshane Limousin 550kg £1610 (292), local farmer, Randalstown Limousin 510kg £1450 (284), D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 520kg £1460 (280), M Paisley, Larne Fleckvieh 550kg £1450 (280), 590kg £1650 (279), C J and A Elliot, Dunloy Charolais 540kg £1500 (277), C McKee, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1500 (277), local farmer Limousin 520kg £276 and J Crawford, Garcehill Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1600 (275).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

S Marshall, Ballymena Hereford 440kg £1360 (309), Limousin 420kg £1290 (307), S McCullough, Glenavy Limousin 490kg £1470 (300), S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 410kg £1220 (297), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 350kg £1020 (291), S Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 380kg £1090 (286), Charolais 450kg £1280 (284), 410kg £1160 (282), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1350 (281) and S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 470kg £1310 (278), Limousin 320kg £890 (278), Charolais 430kg £1190 (276), Simmental 490kg £1350 (275).

Over 501kg

S McCullough, Glenavy Limousin 540kg £1560 (288), J H Frazer, Belfast Charolais 510kg £1400 (274), J Kennedy, Gracehill Charolais 550kg £1460 (265), Limousin 530kg £1400 (264), T J Carson, Ballymena Charolais 530kg £1380 (260) and J Kennedy, Gracehill Charolais 550kg £1400 (254).