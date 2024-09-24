Marts: Busier sale of cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, prices to £1510/520kg
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A busier sale this Monday at Fivemiletown Mart with cattle selling to £1510/520kg (290ppk) and topped 376ppk (£1130/300kg).
Prices as follows: D McGrade £1510/520kg £1510/520kg Deerpark Collection £1470/460kg £1090/380kg F Rogers £1140/340kg £1080/330kg £850/320kg £700/270kg S McFarlane £1130/300kg A McCaffrey £1090/440kg £1070/400kg £980/400kg M Shannon £1070/400kg £970/380kg £950/400kg £900/390kg C Murray £1000/370kg £870/320kg £850/350kg £820/340kg £760/300kg N Flanagan £960/390kg £950/440kg £950/400kg £840/380kg B Hall £910/390kg £870/400kg F Rogers £870/290kg £840/330kg and D McCanney £860/380kg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.