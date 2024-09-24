Marts: Busy cattle sale at Pomeroy Mart, bullocks selling to £1930/870kg
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bullocks
R Kelso £1930/870kg M Wylie £1760/590kg £1560/530kg £1520/550kg M Corrigan £1740/620kg R Quinn £1720/590kg £1640/550kg B Ward £1710/660kg £1560/610kg £1490/580kg £1440/540kg £1390/580kg £1350/560kg P Devlin £1510/530kg P Trainor £1500/550kg £1480/540kg £1400/530kg £1350/500kg £1320/530kg C Nugent £1480/480kg £1390/470kg £1350/450kg £1320/440kg E Cush £1430/530kg £1290/490kg K Quinn £1370/480kg E Charles £1320/490kg £1190/430kg P McNally £1210/400kg G Corr £1190/510kg £1120/400kg £1120/390kg £970/380kg J Devine £1150/490kg £1080/400kg £1050/410kg £1050/410kg £1050/400kg £1040/390kg £1040/380kg K Quinn £970/300kg and C Barnes £940/390kg.
Heifers
M Corrigan £1780/620kg £1560/570kg P McNally £1750/550kg £1300/460kg £1300/430kg £1200/410kg £1190/440kg £1130/390kg £1120/360kg S Oliver £1570/550kg £1500/530kg £1390/500kg £1370/470kg £1340/470kg £1310/450kg £1290/440kg £1260/430kg £1170/420kg £1170/430kg M Wylie £1570/600kg £1450/530kg £1360/530kg £1270/440kg £1220/400kg E Cush £1460/560kg £1340/500kg M Spence £1380/560kg S Conway £1250/470kg V Cunningham £1230/500kg £1220/510kg £1210/490kg £1150/430kg and E Charles £1210/470kg £1060/390kg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.