An entry of 860 cattle at Markethill Mart on Saturday 19th October sold in a steady trade in all rings.

Heifers

310 heifers included mostly forward feeding heifers and heavy beef heifers with good quality forward heifers selling readily from £260 to £311 for 612k at £1900 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £303 for 500k at £1520 from a Loughgily producer and a Banbridge farmer received £302 for 550k at £1680.

Beef heifers sold to £293 for 680k at £2000 and for 670k at £1960 from a Portadown producer.

Farming Life livestock markets

Another Portadown producer received £291 for 630k at £1930.

All good quality heavy heifer sold from £260 to £289 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £341 for 420k at £1430 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £330 for 394k at £1300 £330 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £329 for 398k at £1310.

Main demand for good grazing heifers from £270 to £328 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Silverbridge farmer 682k £2000 £293.00; Portadown farmer 670k £1960 £293.00; Portadown farmer 630k £1830 £291.00; Portadown farmer 630k £1820 £289.00; Silverbridge farmer 624k £1800 £288.00; Tassagh farmer 686k £1970 £287.00; Silverbridge farmer 654k £1860 £284.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 626k £1780 £284.00 and Newry farmer 690k £1960 £284.

Forward heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 612k £1900 £311.00; Loughgilly farmer 502k £1520 £303.00; Banbridge farmer 556k £1680 £302.00; Annaghmore farmer 594k £1790 £301.00; Portadown farmer 584k £1740 £298.00; Portadown farmer 598k £1780 £298.0; Banbridge farmer 528k £1570 £297.00; Newry farmer 530k £1550 £292.00; Silverbridge farmer 590k £1710 £290.00 and Portadown farmer 580k £1680 £290.

Middleweight heifers

Katesbridge farmer 420k £1430 £341.00; Armagh farmer 394k £1300 £330.00; Armagh farmer 398k £1310 £329.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 402k £1320 £328.00; Loughgilly farmer 500k £1630 £326.00; Armagh farmer 428k £1380 £322.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 500k £1560 £312.00; Katesbridge farmer 444k £1380 £311.00; Tandragee 494k £1530 £310.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 424k £1310 £309.

Bullocks

200 bullocks returned a steady trade with beef bullocks selling up to £298 for 700k at £2100 for a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £297 for 688k at £2040 and £296 for 716k at £2120.

All good quality beef bullocks sold from £260 to £288.

Forward feeding bullocks sold from £250 to £307 for 518k at £1590 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £305 for 508k at £1550 from a Banbridge producer.

A Katesbridge farmer received £293 for 600k at £1760.

Middleweight steers sold to £344 for 430k at £1480 from a Middletown farmer followed by £325 for 474k at £1540 for a Moira producer.

All good quality middleweights sold steadily from £260 to £324 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £230 for 608k at £1400 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £224 for 536k at £1200 for a Newtownhamilton producer and for 550k at £1230 £224 from a Banbridge farmer.

Main demand from £200 to £221 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Tandragee farmer 700k £2100 £300.00; Tandragee farmer 688k £2040 £297.00; Tandragee farmer 716k £2120 £296.00; Tandragee farmer 694k £2000 £288.00; Ballynahinch farmer 632k £1800 £285.00; Ballynahinch farmer 632k £1800 £285.00; Ballynahinch farmer 648k £1830 £282.00; Armagh farmer 720k £2010 £279.00; Tandragee farmer 778k £2160 £278.00; Gilford farmer 702k £1940 £276.00 and Tandragee farmer 742k £2040 £275.

Forward bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 518k £1590 £307.00; Banbridge farmer 508k £1550 £305.00; Katesbridge farmer 600k £1760 £293.00; Milford farmer 540k £1570 £291.00; Tassagh farmer 592k £1720 £291.00; Gilford farmer 638k £1850 £290.00; Ballynahinch farmer 578k £1650 £285.00; Banbridge farmer 536k £1530 £285.00 and Moira farmer 512k £1460 £285.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 430k £1480 £344.00; Moira farmer 474k £1540 £325.00; Crossmaglen farmer 456k £1480 £325.00; Moira farmer 470k £1520 £323.00; Moira farmer 422k £1360 £322.00; Stewartstown farmer 410k £1320 £322.00; Moira farmer 438k £1385 £316.00; Moira farmer 440k £1390 £316.00; Banbridge farmer 456k £1440 £316.00 and Armagh farmer 432k £1360 £315.

Friesian bullocks

Belleeks farmer 608k £1400 £230.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 536k £1200 £224.00; Banbridge farmer 550k £1230 £224.00; Banbridge farmer 584k £1290 £221.00; Ahorey farmer 532k £1150 £216.00; Crossmaglen farmer 542k £1140 £210.00; Crossmaglen farmer 626k £1310 £209.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 522k £1080 £207.

Weanlings

300 weanlings continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand to a packed gallery of buyers.

Good quality light heifers sold to £404 for 228k at £920 from a Newry farmer.

The same owner received £371 for 202k at £750 and £364 for 236k at £860.

All good quality lots from £270 to £350 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold from £260 to £335 for 430k at £1440 from an Armagh producer.

Light males sold readily from £300 to £395 for 306k at £1210 for a Loughgall farmer followed by £381 for 352k at £1340 from a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £375 for 280k at £1050

Main demand for good quality lots from £300 to £372 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold from £260 to £336 for 414k at £1390 from a Portadown farmer followed by £293 for 474k at £1390 from an Armagh farmer.

Strong heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 430k £1440 £335.00; Armagh farmer 424k £1290 £304.00; Dromore farmer 416k £1180 £284.00; Armagh farmer 438k £1240 £283.00 and Armagh farmer 410k £1080 £263.

Light heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 228k £920 £404.00; Newry farmer 202k £750 £371.00; Newry farmer 236k £860 £364.00; Lisburn farmer 260k £910 £350.00; Newry farmer 248k £860 £347.00; Armagh farmer 318k £1080 £340.00; Armagh farmer 332k £1060 £319.00; Dromore farmer 266k £880 £331.00; Newry farmer 254k £830 £327.00 and Newry farmer 284k £920 £324.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 414k £1390 £336.00; Armagh farmer 474k £1390 £293.00; Lisburn farmer 406k £1170 £288.00; Markethill farmer 438k £1260 £288.00; Armagh farmer 412k £1180 £286.00; Markethill farmer 482k £1340 £278.00; Armagh farmer 412k £1120 £272.00 and Lisburn farmer 478k £1280 £268.

Light male weanlings

Loughgall farmer 306k £1210 £395.00; Portadown farmer 352k £1340 £381.00; Keady farmer 280k £1050 £375.00; Lisburn farmer 242k £900 £372.00; Newry farmer 270k £1000 £370.00; Portadown farmer 306k £1110 £363.00 and Keady farmer 382k £1380 £361.

In the suckler ring a special entry of in calf heifers from a Middletown farmer sold to a top of £3000 for a Belgian Blue due in November followed by £2900 for a Simmental due mid December and £2800 for a Limousin due end November.

Several more sold from £2200 to £2700.

Outfits sold up to £2320 for a Limousin heifer and heifer calf from an Omagh farmer.

A Co Fermanagh producer sold a Limousin heifer and heifer calf at £2000 and a Saler cow and heifer calf at £1980.

A Crossmaglen farmer sold a two Hereford heifers with heifer calves at foot at £1960 and £1920 each.

An entry of 1500 sheep in Markethill on Monday 21st October sold in a noticeably firmer trade for both fat lambs and stores.

Good quality heavy lambs sold to 593p/k for 27k at £160 from a Dungannon farmer, followed by 592p/k for 24k at £142 from a Middletown producer.

A Dungannon farmer received 591p/k for 24k at £139.

Main demand for good quality heavy lambs from 540-575p/k with several pens selling from £140 to £152 each.

Midweight lambs sold to 618p/k for 22.8k at £141 from a Belleeks farmer.

A Caledon producer received 598p/k for 20.4k at £122 and an Aghalee producer received 591p/k for 23k at £136.

All good quality midweights from 550- 590p/k.

Store lamb trade saw a further rise with light stores to 733p/k for 13.5k at £99 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

The same owner received 725p/k for 13.8k at £100 and 710p/k for 16.7k at £118.50.

Main demand for light lambs from 600-690p/k.

Stronger pens to 674p/k for 17.2k at £116 from a Dungannon farmer, followed by 665p/k for 17k at £113 from an Armagh producer.

A Dungannon producer received 660p/k for 18.1k at £119.50.

The 200 cull ewes sold to £198.

Main demand from £120-£180.

Plainer ewes from £60-£100 each.

Heavy lambs

Dungannon producer 27k £160 593p/k: Middletown producer 24k £142 592p/k: Dungannon producer 24k £139.50 581p/k: Middletown producer 24.2k £140 579p/k: Armagh producer 25k £144 576p/k: Loughgall producer 24.5k £141 576p/k: Middletown producer 24k £136.50 569p/k: 25k £142 568p/k and Tynan producer 25k £142 568p/k.

Midweight lambs

Belleeks producer 22.8k £141 618p/k: 20.4k £126 618p/k: Caledon producer 20.4k £122 598p/k: Aghalee producer 23k £136 591p/k: Middletown producer 22k £130 591p/k: Camlough producer 20.5k £121 590p/k: Whitecross producer 21.4k £126 589p/k: Silverbridge producer 20.6k £121 587p/k and Cullyhanna producer 22k £129 586p/k.

Light store lambs

Ballynahinch producer 13.5k £99 733p/k: 13.8k £100 725p/k: 16.7k £118.50 710p/k: Lislea producer 15.4k £107 695p/k: Dungannon producer 15.3k £106 693p/k: Ballynahinch producer 16.8k £116 690p/k: Newry producer 15.2k £104 684p/k and Annalong producer 15k £101 673p/k.

Strong store lambs

Dungannon producer 17.2k £116 674p/k: Armagh producer 17k £113 665p/k: Dungannon producer 18.1k £119.50 660p/k: Hillsborough producer 17.8k £117.50 660p/k: Jerrettspass producer 17.6k £115 653p/k: Loughgall producer 19k £123 647p/k: Loughgilly producer 18k £115 639p/k: Jerrettspass producer 18k £115 639p/k and Dungannon producer 17.9k £114 637p/k.

An entry of 90 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 22nd October sold in a steady demand. Fleshed cows sold to £253 for 800k at £2030 from a Markethill farmer followed by £248 for 620k at £1550 for a Portadown producer.

Main demand from £210 to £240 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £150 to £160 for 720k at £1160 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £159 for 680k at £1080 for a Markethill farmer.

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £140 and the plainer types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Markethill farmer 802k £2030 £253.00; Portadown farmer 624k £1550 £248.00; Portadown farmer 676k £1630 £241.00; Markethill farmer 592k £1390 £235.00; Richhill farmer 686k £1530 £223.00; Belleeks farmer 960k £2140 £223.00; Cullyhanna farmer 726k £1590 £219.00; Richhill farmer 776k £1660 £214.00; Richhill farmer 674k £1440 £214.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 754k £1610 £214.

Friesian cull cows

Banbridge farmer 726k £1160 £160.00; Markethill farmer 680k £1080 £159.00; Banbridge farmer 714k £1110 £156.00; Dungannon farmer 776k £1190 £153.00 and Banbridge farmer 764k £1140 £149.

Calves

An entry of 160 calves sold in a very firm demand with good quality bull calves under eight weeks selling to £490 for a Belgian Blue from an Annalong producer followed by £460 for a Simmental from an Aghalee farmer.

All good quality bull calves sold from £300 to £440 each.

Second quality bull calves from £180 to £260 each.

Heifer calves sold to £445 for a four week old Simmental from an Aghalee farmer followed by £395 for a Belgian Blue from an Armagh producer.

All good quality heifers from £250 to £380 each.

Second quality heifers from £170 to £220 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £490; Simmental £460; Shorthorn £450; Hereford £440; Aberdeen Angus £430; Belgian Blue £415; Limousin £400; Belgian Blue £400 and Aberdeen Angus £390.

Heifer calves

Simmental £445; Belgian Blue £395; Shorthorn beef £390; Aberdeen Angus £380; Belgian Blue 3370; Belgian Blue £365; Belgian Blue £350; Simmental £330 and Charolais £315.