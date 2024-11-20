Marts: Calved heifers selling to a top of £3000 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 390 cattle at Markethill on Tuesday 19th November included 107 dairy stock, 110 cull cows and 170 dropped calves.

Calved heifers sold to a top of £3000 paid to a Banbridge farmer.

The same owner received £2900, £2720 and £2650 for calved heifers.

A Loughgall farmer received £2600 and £2200 for calved heifers.

Farming Life livestock markets

A Lurgan producer sold calved heifers at £2480, £2460 and £2280 twice.

A Whitecross farmer received £2420 three times, £2380 and £2340.

A Newry producer sold three calved cows at £2100, £1920 and £1820.

In calf heifers sold to £2080 from a Whitecross farmer and a Portadown farmer received £2060, £1900 and £1760 for in calf heifers.

A Whitecross farmer sold 22 maiden heifers approximately.

11 to 13 months old to a top of £1000 each to average £945 each.

A Jerrettspass farmer sold 12 maiden heifers 12-13 months old from£600 to £800 each average £690 each.

110 cull cows sold in a very firm trade with beef bred cows to £262 for 668k at £1750 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £226 for 690k at £1560 from a Richhill farmer.

A Richhill farmer received £222 for 846k at £1880.

Main demand for beef bred cows from £200 to £215 per 100 kilos.

Clean cattle sold to £297 for 516k at £1530 followed by £266 for 546k at £1450.

Aged bulls sold to £204 for 990k at £2040 from a Castlewellan farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows were very strong demand from £160 to £175 for 750k at £1320 from a Lurgan farmer.

The same owner received £172 for 680k at £1180.

A Killylea producer received £168 for 720k at £1220.

Second quality Friesian cows from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £110 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Mayobridge farmer 668k £1750 £262.00; Richhill farmer 690k £1560 £226.00; Cullyhanna farmer 656k £1480 £226.00; Richhill farmer 846k £1880 £222.00; Cladymore farmer 734k £1530 £208.00 and Annaghmore farmer 812k £1690 £208.

Clean cattle

Keady farmer 516k £1530 £297.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 546k £1450 £266.00 and Killylea farmer 506k £1300 £257.

Bulls

Castlewellan farmer 998k £2040 £204.00 and Tandragee farmer 848k £1690 £199.

Friesian cull cows

Lurgan farmer 754k £1320 £175.00; Lurgan farmer 686k £1180 £172.00; Killylea farmer 728k £1220 £168.00; Lurgan farmer 668k £1100 £165.00; Armagh farmer 700k £1150 £164.00; Lurgan farmer 754k £1220 £162.00; Loughgilly farmer 652k £1050 £161.00; Katesbridge farmer 690k £1110 £161.00; Lurgan farmer 686k £1100 £160.00 and Armagh farmer 700k £1120 £160.

170 calves sold in another exceptionally strong demand with good quality bull calves under two months selling to £600 for a Charolais followed by £580 for a Limousin and £480 for a Belgian Blue.

Main demand for good quality calves from £350 to £435.

Plainer types from £200 to £280.

Heifer calves sold up to £470 for a Charolais followed by £400 for a Belgian Blue and £400 for a Hereford.

All good quality heifers from £270 to £375 each.

Plainer sorts from £180 to £250 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £600; Limousin £580; Belgian Blue £480; Hereford £480; Belgian Blue £435; Limousin £435; Belgian Blue £420; Hereford £415; Belgian Blue £400 and Aberdeen Angus £400.

Heifer calves

Charolais £470; Belgian Blue £400; Hereford £400; Belgian Blue £395; Limousin £395; Aberdeen Angus £375; Belgian Blue £375; Belgian Blue £370 and Aberdeen Angus £360.

A special entry next Tuesday 26th November of 80 well reared Belgian Blue and Aberdeen Angus calves, heifers and bulls from a Co Armagh farmer.

An entry of 1100 sheep and Markethill on Monday 18th November returned a very firm trade for all classes of lambs.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 145p to 154p each paid twice with other pens at 150.5p and 150p each.

The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged 25.4k at 147p each 578p per kilo.

Top rate for heavy 604p for 24.5k at 148p from a Newry farmer followed by 604p at 25.5k at 154p from a Dungannon producer.

All top quality pens sold from 570p to 594p per kilo.

Good quality middleweights sold from 610p to 663p for 20.5k at 136p from a Tullyvallen farmer followed by 652p for 20.1k at 131p from a Fintona producer.

A Killeavy farmer received 650p for 20k at 130p.

Good quality stores sold from 650p to 730p with a top of 731p for 16k at £117 for a Killeavy farmer followed by 730p for 12.6k at £92 each from a Kilkeel farmer.

Stronger stores sold up 717p for 18.4k at £132 for a Fintona farmer.

200 cull ewes sold to a top of £200.

Main demand from £130 to £194.

Plainer ewes from £80 to £110 each.

Heavy lambs

Newry farmer 24.5k 148p 604p; Dungannon faremr 25.5k 154p 604p; Armagh farmer 24.5k 145.5p 594p; Dungannon farmer 24.4k 144.5 592p; Keady farmer 24.3k 143.50p 591p; Newtownhamilton farmer 24.9k 147p 590p; Whitecross farmer 24.6k 144p 585p; Armagh farmer 25.3k 147.50p 583p; Tandragee farmer 25.5k 148.50p 582p and Dungannon farmer 25.6k 148p 578p.

Middleweight lambs

Tullyvallen farmer 20.5k 136p 663p; Finton farmer 20.1k 131p 652p; Killeavy farmer 20k 130p 650p; Lisburn farmer 20k 130p 650p; Lisburn farmer 20k 130p 650p; Fintona farmer 21k134p; 638p; Jerrettspass farmer 21.9k 139p 635p; Mullabawn farmer 21.2k 133.50p 630p; Newry farmer 20.1k 126.50p 629p and Poyntzpass farmer 20k 125p 625p.

Stores lambs

Killeavy farmer 16k 117p 731p; Kilkeel farmer 12.6k 92p 730p; Kilkeel farmer 12.6k 92p 730p; Cookstown farmer 14.9k 108p 725p; Fintona farmer 18.4k 132p 717p; Newry farmer 16.4k 116.50 710p; Kilkeel farmer 17.1k 119.50 699p; Fintona farmer 16.5k 115p 697p; Keady farmer 16k 111p 694p and Portadown farmer 13k 90p 692p.